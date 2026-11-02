A retired U.S. Army colonel, and Veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom, he joins the VA Puget Sound Health Care System after completing over 22 years of active-duty service. Prior to joining VA Puget Sound, Dr. Thomas served as Madigan Army Medical Center's Deputy Commander and Director for Medical Affairs where he was charged with broad oversight of the clinical practice of all licensed providers within the medical staff and was responsible for the credentialing and privileging process. He was also responsible for medical risk management and mitigation through health care policy development and active quality assurance measures. He also oversaw Madigan's Business Operations Division, Care Management Program, three community based medical homes, and four service lines. |Additional administrative leadership positions include his role as Deputy Chief for Clinical Policy Services where he provided clinical input and subject matter expertise for clinical policies and clinically related operational standards for the Army Medicine Enterprise. Dr. Thomas is a graduate of Tufts University School of Medicine and is a practicing cardiologist who is board certified in both cardiovascular medicine and internal medicine. He earned a master’s in healthcare administration and master’s in business administration from Baylor University.