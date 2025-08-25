Dr. Meyer received a Bachelors of Science from Ball State University and his DC degree from Logan University. Dr. Meyer is a graduate of the VA Puget Sound Chiropractic resident program and joined the medical staff at American Lake in 2022. He has authored projects investigating integrative clinical opportunities for chiropractic students and chiropractic management of complex conditions. His research interests include interprofessional education, and the impact of social determinants of health on spine pain chronicity.