Dr. Price received a Bachelors of Applied Health Sciences from Bowling Green State University and her DC degree from National University of Health Sciences. Dr. Price was the inaugural graduate of VA Puget Sound chiropractic resident program and joined the medical staff in Seattle in 2021 following program completion. Dr. Price is professionally involved with the American Chiropractic Association, American Public Health Association, North American Spine Society, and Forward Thinking Chiropractic Alliance, and is the External Communications Liaison for the Field Advisory Committee. She has authored numerous scientific publications on the topics of guideline recommendations for spine pain medication, suicide prevention, and case reports describing chiropractic management of complex cases.