Dr. Negin Nekahi was selected as VA Puget Sound Health Care System Deputy Chief of Staff for Acute Care, September 23, 2024. Prior to joining VA Puget Sound, she was the medical director for infectious diseases and travel medicine at Providence Swedish in Seattle Washington. There she managed the operations of the clinical infectious diseases service line which included physician, nurse practitioners, nurses and medical assistants. She served as the associate chief of infectious diseases at the Phoenix VA for nine years where she helped manage the infectious diseases team as well as infection prevention and antimicrobial stewardship. She also had an active research program looking at patient-based outcomes as well as both cooperative studies programs and industry sponsored trials. She has a strong interest in orthopedic associated infection, Clostridium difficile colitis, and prevention of hospital acquired infections.



After completing her bachelor’s degree in biochemistry and molecular biology , master’s degree and doctorate through at the University of Washington. Her research focused on human herpes virus 8 and poxviruses. She subsequently did her residency and fellowship at the same before taking her first appointment at the Phoenix VA with joint appointments at Arizona State University and University of Arizona College of Medicine Phoenix where she worked with medical students, residents and fellows. She is a member of Infectious Society of America.