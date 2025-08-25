Dr. Sharma received a BA from George Mason University and his DC degree from University of Western States. Dr. Sharma is a graduate of the VA Connecticut Chiropractic residency program and joined the VA Puget Sound medical staff at American Lake in 2023. Prior to Chiropractic training, Dr. Sharma served in the Peace Corps in Rwanda. His clinical and research interests include interdisciplinary care, exercise rehabilitation, and social determinants of health. He has contributed to projects presented at national conferences.