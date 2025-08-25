Dr. Barton received a BS from Pennsylvania State University and his DC degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic West. Dr. Barton is a graduate of the VA Western New York Chiropractic residency program and joined the VA Puget Sound medical staff in 2022. His clinical interests include the biopsychosocial model and its influence on chronic pain, interprofessional and collaborative management of complex spine pain, and management of spine disorders within the veteran population. Dr. Barton cares for patients at the Seattle VA Medical Center.