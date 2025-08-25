Dr. Scott received a BS from Chico State – California State University and his DC degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic, West Campus. He is a 2024 graduate of the VA Puget Sound chiropractic residency program. His clinical and research interests include conservative management of rheumatological conditions, chiropractic profession burnout, and stroke. He serves on the policy committee for the Chiropractic Health Care section of the American Public Health Association. Dr. Scott is a part-time fee consultation provider at the American Lake VA Medical Center and Silverdale Community Based Outpatient Clinic.