Seattle VA campus road construction

During the first two weeks of January, construction will impact the area near the south end of the parking garage at our Seattle VA Medical Center campus. This necessary work is part of our Electronic Health Record Modernization project. The underground network connecting our buildings will be upgraded from January through October. Here is what you need to know for this phase:

Follow the directions of construction traffic flaggers and signs

Be alert for pedestrians crossing the street

The parking garage will be open at both entrances to patients and visitors

Parking lot A will be open to employees