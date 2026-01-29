Advanced Fellowship in Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery

This two-year program is designed to train highly skilled gynecologists to serve women Veterans. This fellowship is offered at five VA medical centers: Seattle, Orlando, Philadelphia, New Orleans, and Cleveland. Applicants may apply to one or several of the sites and training will occur at the site where they have interviewed and accepted an offered position for the full two years.



Fellows assigned to VA Puget Sound Health Care System will receive advanced surgical training in a mission-driven environment supported by a multidisciplinary team.

VA Puget Sound serves more than 19,000 women Veterans — one of the largest women veteran populations in the country — at two main medical centers and seven community clinics across Western Washington. VA Puget Sound has also been at the forefront of technological innovations with advancements such as 3D printed anatomical models produced in-house and augmented reality imaging technologies used for surgical planning, patient education, and fellow training.

The Seattle VA Medical Center offers a broad spectrum of specialized care and surgical services supported by highly skilled experts including three gynecologic surgeons. It also has eight operating rooms, including one equipped with the Da Vinci Xi Surgical System.

The Puget Sound region offers a unique backdrop, with the Seattle VA Medical Center nestled between the Puget Sound, Lake Washington, and the Olympic Mountains and Cascades. This natural environment also provides access to world-class ski resorts, water sports, and extensive terrain for outdoor rock climbing, hiking, and backpacking — all within an hour-drive from Seattle.



The local site program director is Joelle Lucas, MD (Joelle.Lucas@va.gov).



