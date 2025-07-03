Applications for Academic Year 2025-2026 at American Lake (Tacoma, WA)

The VA Puget Sound program is funded by the VA Office of Academic Affiliations and is affiliated with University of Western States. Additional details are provided in the announcement at the https://www.prosthetics.va.gov/chiro/Residency_Programs.asp.



Mission

The purpose of the VA Puget Sound Health Care System (VAPSHCS) Chiropractic Integrated Clinical Practice Residency is to prepare recent chiropractic graduates for advanced clinical practice through hospital-based clinical training, interprofessional education, and scholarly activities.

The VAPSHCS chiropractic residency program follows curricular competencies, outcomes, and assessment processes consistent with other VA chiropractic resident sites, and as directed with requirements of The Council of Chiropractic Education (CCE) accreditation. Our focus is on integrated clinical practice, with training emphasizing the provision of chiropractic care in an integrated health care system, collaborating with primary, specialty care, and other medical and associated health providers and trainees.

Resident Goals/Objectives

Postgraduate Clinical Experience

Residents will acquire postgraduate clinic experience in hospital-based chiropractic care by providing musculoskeletal care, most commonly spinal, to patients in a collaborative environment. They will gain experience in managing a range of complex/multimorbidity cases. Clinic duties will begin with direct observation and will gradually increase in responsibility as competencies are achieved and the attendings are comfortable with expanded resident autonomy. Residents will gain in experience in managing a range of complex/multimorbidity cases.

Interprofessional Education

Residents will complete clinical rotations in primary care, physical medicine and rehabilitation, additional relevant medical or surgical specialties, and other associated health disciplines. The resident’s role in assisting care during interdisciplinary rotations will vary depending on the needs of each individual clinic and as appropriate per hospital privileges.

The Puget Sound program may include rotations through Primary Care, Emergency Medicine, Neurology, Neurosurgery, Orthopedics, Pain Clinic, Physical/Occupational Therapy, Rehabilitation, Rheumatology, Radiology, Spinal Cord Injury.



Scholarly Activities

Residents will complete scholarly assignments, online and in-person didactic courses, and collaborate with other chiropractic residents to complete group assignments. They will attend scholarly presentations among available hospital and academic affiliate offerings. Residents may engage in research activities, will present scholarly material, and will participate in clinical workshops at VA Puget Sound and in collaboration with our academic partner. They may have opportunities to participate in research publication and professional conferences.



Certificate of Completion

Upon satisfactory completion of program requirements, the graduate will receive an official Certificate of Residency, and records will be maintained at the VAPSHCS and the VHA Chiropractic National Program Office.



Application Process

The VAPSHCS Chiropractic Residency participates in the national chiropractic residency common application and match process. For further information and to apply go to https://natmatch.com/chiro/.

The application process opens the first week in January each year. Applicants are assessed on characteristics such as academic background, relevant experience, personal statement, letters of recommendation, and telephone, video, and/or in-person interviews. Applicant rankings are made by a review committee including the residency director, DC faculty, and current DC resident.

Accreditation

The VAPSHCS chiropractic residency program received its initial accreditation status with The Council on Chiropractic Education in July 2022. The next currently scheduled comprehensive site visit is Spring 2025.

Additional Information

For additional information contact: Clinton.daniels@va.gov

