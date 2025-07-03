Chiropractic Integrated Clinical Practice Residency
Where is Training Located?
Training takes place at VAPSHS American Lake (9600 Veterans Drive, American Lake, WA) and Seattle (1600 South Columbian Way, Seattle WA) campuses. VAPSHCS has academic affiliations with the University of Washington, and over 150 other health professional schools including University of Western States. Through these academic affiliations VAPSHCS host more than 2,100 trainees annually including more than 800 physician residents and 275 associated health trainees.
Describe the Facilities.
The American Lake chiropractic clinic is composed of three exam/treatment rooms furnished with state-of-the-art exam/treatment tables, workstations, and other essential equipment.
How Long is the Program?
Full-time (40+ hours/week) for 12 months, from July 1 through June 30 of the following year. The schedule consists of 10 hours a day for 4 days a week. Additional weekly time may be needed for scholarly or other training activities.
How Many Resident Positions are Available?
One resident position each year.
What is included in the Compensation and Benefits?
The resident stipend is $52,778 per year. The resident receives paid Federal holidays, and accrues vacation and sick leave. The resident is also eligible for life and health insurance. The resident is protected from personal liability while providing professional services at a VA health care facility under the Federal Employees Liability Reform and Tort Compensation Act, 28 U.S.C. 2679 (b)-(d).
Applications for Academic Year 2025-2026 at American Lake (Tacoma, WA)
The VA Puget Sound program is funded by the VA Office of Academic Affiliations and is affiliated with University of Western States. Additional details are provided in the announcement at the https://www.prosthetics.va.gov/chiro/Residency_Programs.asp.
Mission
The purpose of the VA Puget Sound Health Care System (VAPSHCS) Chiropractic Integrated Clinical Practice Residency is to prepare recent chiropractic graduates for advanced clinical practice through hospital-based clinical training, interprofessional education, and scholarly activities.
The VAPSHCS chiropractic residency program follows curricular competencies, outcomes, and assessment processes consistent with other VA chiropractic resident sites, and as directed with requirements of The Council of Chiropractic Education (CCE) accreditation. Our focus is on integrated clinical practice, with training emphasizing the provision of chiropractic care in an integrated health care system, collaborating with primary, specialty care, and other medical and associated health providers and trainees.
Resident Goals/Objectives
- Postgraduate Clinical Experience
Residents will acquire postgraduate clinic experience in hospital-based chiropractic care by providing musculoskeletal care, most commonly spinal, to patients in a collaborative environment. They will gain experience in managing a range of complex/multimorbidity cases. Clinic duties will begin with direct observation and will gradually increase in responsibility as competencies are achieved and the attendings are comfortable with expanded resident autonomy. Residents will gain in experience in managing a range of complex/multimorbidity cases.
- Interprofessional Education
Residents will complete clinical rotations in primary care, physical medicine and rehabilitation, additional relevant medical or surgical specialties, and other associated health disciplines. The resident’s role in assisting care during interdisciplinary rotations will vary depending on the needs of each individual clinic and as appropriate per hospital privileges.
The Puget Sound program may include rotations through Primary Care, Emergency Medicine, Neurology, Neurosurgery, Orthopedics, Pain Clinic, Physical/Occupational Therapy, Rehabilitation, Rheumatology, Radiology, Spinal Cord Injury.
Scholarly Activities
Residents will complete scholarly assignments, online and in-person didactic courses, and collaborate with other chiropractic residents to complete group assignments. They will attend scholarly presentations among available hospital and academic affiliate offerings. Residents may engage in research activities, will present scholarly material, and will participate in clinical workshops at VA Puget Sound and in collaboration with our academic partner. They may have opportunities to participate in research publication and professional conferences.
Certificate of Completion
Upon satisfactory completion of program requirements, the graduate will receive an official Certificate of Residency, and records will be maintained at the VAPSHCS and the VHA Chiropractic National Program Office.
Application Process
The VAPSHCS Chiropractic Residency participates in the national chiropractic residency common application and match process. For further information and to apply go to https://natmatch.com/chiro/.
The application process opens the first week in January each year. Applicants are assessed on characteristics such as academic background, relevant experience, personal statement, letters of recommendation, and telephone, video, and/or in-person interviews. Applicant rankings are made by a review committee including the residency director, DC faculty, and current DC resident.
Accreditation
The VAPSHCS chiropractic residency program received its initial accreditation status with The Council on Chiropractic Education in July 2022. The next currently scheduled comprehensive site visit is Spring 2025.
Additional Information
For additional information contact: Clinton.daniels@va.gov