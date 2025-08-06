VA Puget Sound, American Lake Psychology Doctoral Internship Program
The Doctoral Internship Program at VA Puget Sound – American Lake is a generalist program accredited by the Commission on Accreditation (since April 1977). Our most recent reaccreditation being granted in 2025. We will next be due for reaccreditation in 2034. Due to our Clinical Neuropsychology training experience, the program has two distinct match codes for those wishing to specialize in this area for postdoctural training—both are within our generalist program, but the Clinical Neuropsychology match code guarantees the neuropsychology specialty track rotation within our generalist program.
What are the APPIC match codes and descriptions
Brief Overview
The doctoral internship program at American Lake is a generalist program. However, due to our Clinical Neuropsychology training experience, many people wishing to specialize in this area for postdoctoral training apply to our program each year. Thus, the program has two distinct match codes—both are within our generalist program, but the Clinical Neuropsychology match code guarantees the neuropsychology specialty track rotation within our generalist program.
See Q&A for APPIC match codes, descriptions and number of positions.
Public Health Safety
In 2020 the VA Puget Sound psychology training programs quickly transitioned to primarily telehealth, telework, telesupervision, and other virtual training. While we are unable to predict how public health requirements and institutional policies may evolve by the fall of your internship year, these capabilities are all currently in use to varying degrees across our training site. As of this writing, most psychologists and all interns are working primarily on-site, providing both in-person and telehealth care. Our facility is committed to following public health guidelines based on the best available scientific evidence, and we will continue to pursue optimal training within that context.
Accreditation Status
The Doctoral Internship Program at VA Puget Sound – American Lake is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation (since April 1977), with our most recent reaccreditation being granted in 2025. We will next be due for reaccreditation in 2034.
Questions related to APA accreditation should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
American Psychological Association
750 1st Street, NE
Washington, DC 20002
Phone:
Email: apaaccred@apa.org
Web: https://accreditation.apa.org/
APPIC Membership Status
The Doctoral Internship and Postdoctoral Residency Programs at American Lake are each members of the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC).
Stipend
Interns receive a competitive https://www.appic.org/Directory/Directory-Statistics-Trainee-Stipends stipend paid in 26 biweekly installments. VA internship stipends are locality adjusted to reflect different relative costs in different geographical areas. The annual internship stipend at our site for training year 2025-2026 is $38,435.
APPLICATION PROCEDURES
American Lake is an APA-accredited program currently with five funded positions. This equal opportunity program is open to all qualified students (who are US citizens) from APA-accredited, CPA-accredited, and/or another VA recognized accrediting body (e.g., PCSAS) accredited clinical, counseling, and combined professional-scientific graduate programs and abides by the selection procedures used by APPIC (APPIC Site # 1623).
Intern Recruitment and Selection
The procedures for intern recruitment and selection include development of an internship selection committee composed of American Lake psychologists. The committee is responsible for careful review of applications to the internship program. Each application is reviewed by two psychologists for goodness-of-fit which is determined by strength in a variety of categories, including research skills, scholarly productivity, dissertation progress, behavior indicating a valuing of diversity, intervention experience with adults, assessment experience with adults, quantity and quality of supervision received, evidence of interpersonal and communication skills, and academic rigor of the doctoral program. The application review ratings are discussed by the full committee and these result in determining interview offers*. Interviews are conducted by American Lake psychologists and, occasionally, postdoctoral residents using a standardized set of questions. The final rank list is determined by a combined score of the application review mean score and interview mean score with the former being weighted more heavily than the latter.
* Applicants requiring any interview accommodation due to disability are asked to request such assistance at the time they receive notification of an interview offer.
Applications and Interviews
Onsite visits and onsite interviews are not expected, in an ongoing effort to mitigate illness transmission and to be equitable in opportunities available to applicants. More information about scheduling virtual interviews and opportunities to attend virtual presentations about our training program will be forthcoming. To get a glimpse of our campus, please feel free to look at the very brief video created by our Medical Media: VA Puget Sound Health Care System American Lake Campus - YouTube. Required application materials must be submitted by the application due date noted above.
These include:
- Completed AAPI Application
- Graduate Transcripts
- Three Letters of Recommendation
- Certification of Readiness for Internship by Training Director (Form is included in the APPIC application.)
- Follow AAPI online application procedures (e.g. cover letter, curriculum vitae, essays).
Internship Admissions, Support, and Initial Placement Data
Our selection criteria include "goodness of fit" between the intern's interests and the training we offer, training experience, academic credentials, writing skills, and dissertation status. For additional information, please see the INTERNSHIP PROGRAM TABLES later in this document.
ABOUT THE VA PUGET SOUND HEALTH CARE SYSTEM
Overview
With a reputation for excellence in caring for of our Nation’s Veterans, VA Puget Sound strives to lead the nation in terms of quality, efficiency, and public service. As the primary referral site for VA's northwest region, VA Puget Sound Health Care System provides care for Veteran populations encompassing Alaska, Washington, Idaho, and Oregon. Since its inception, VA Puget Sound has distinguished itself as a leader in teaching, research, and patient care while earning prestigious recognition as part of the largest health care network in the country. We consider it our privilege to serve the health care needs of more than 80,000 Veterans living in the Pacific Northwest.
In addition to two divisions located at American Lake and Seattle, VA Puget Sound offers services at several community-based outpatient clinics. They are located in Bellevue, Bremerton, Federal Way, Mount Vernon, North Seattle, Port Angeles, and South Sound (Chehalis).
Mission
Honor America’s Veterans, as well as their families, caregivers, and survivors, by providing exceptional and innovative care that improves their health and quality of life.
Vision
The Veterans Health Administration will continue to be the benchmark of excellence and value in health care. Our Mental Health Service strives to provide services reflective of the latest technologies in both patient-centered and evidence-based care. We provide this care in engaged, interprofessional teams who support learning, discovery, and continuous quality improvement. Our efforts also emphasize preventative and population health and contribute to the Nation’s well-being through education, research, and service in national emergencies.
Core Values
Compassion, Commitment, Excellence, Professionalism, Integrity, Accountability, Stewardship
ABOUT THE AMERICAN LAKE DIVISION
The VA Puget Sound Health Care System (VAPSHCS) is comprised of two divisions (American Lake and Seattle), each with its own Psychology Training Programs. The American Lake Division of VAPSHCS is located in Lakewood, WA, a major suburb of Tacoma. Nestled along 1.8 miles of the beautiful American Lake shoreline with Mt. Rainier standing to the East, this Division enjoys one of the most beautiful settings in the VA system. The 378 acres of medical center grounds include 110 acres of natural habitat, 8 acres of lawns, and a 55-acre golf course.
The American Lake campus was founded in 1923 as the 94th Veterans Hospital built by the War Department for the provision of care to World War I Veterans. The Secretary of the Army authorized, under a revocable license, the Veteran Bureau's use of 377 acres of the 87,000-acre Fort Lewis Army Base property.
The planning committee chose a site on the western shores of American Lake and aspired to build a facility that was both functional and aesthetically pleasing. They chose a Spanish-American architectural style reminiscent of the United States early military structures, such as the Alamo. Many of the stucco and terra cotta buildings are listed on the National Register of Historical Buildings and are still enjoyed by both patients and staff for their beauty.
The medical center was dedicated in 1924 and chartered with a single mission— neuropsychiatric treatment. On March 15, 1924, the first 50 patients were admitted to the hospital, by transfer, from Western State Hospital at Fort Steilacoom. Over the years, American Lake has grown from its original mission to a national leader in integrated health care.
Psychologists, physicians, social workers, nurses and ARNPs, dentists, rehabilitative medicine, physician assistants, and auxiliary staff make up the more than 800 individuals employed at this campus.
American Lake's Psychology Internship Training Program has been training doctoral psychology interns since the 1950s.
ABOUT THE TRAINING PROGRAM
Mission
Training provided through the American Lake Psychology Training Programs (Internship and Residency) supports the Mission of VA Puget Sound to “Honor America’s Veterans by providing exceptional and innovative care that improves their health and quality of life,” and the national VA Missions of patient care, education, research, and serving as back-up to the Department of Defense.
The Training Program has a specific mission, as captured in the following statement:
“It is the mission of the Psychology Internship Training Program at the American Lake Division of VA Puget Sound to ensure that Veterans and others across the nation have continuing access to highly qualified, ethical, and professional health service psychologists who integrate science into their practice, with sensitivity to and knowledge about the influence of ethnic, cultural, and individual differences on their psychological services.”
Philosophy
It is our belief that excellence in health service psychology requires attention to ethics, diversity, science, and practice. The internship program at American Lake draws from the Scientist-Practitioner model, which requires the integration of science and practice. We subscribe to the belief that interns pursuing a career in clinical work should follow scientifically proven practices, and that those who become researchers should utilize clinical sensitivity and insight in designing and implementing their research.
Fostering Belonging and Learning statement
The VA Puget Sound Psychology Training Committee is committed to creating a work environment characterized by fairness, acceptance and preparation for research and practice among our trainees and staff. We believe it is crucial to understand how various personal and societal facets shape an individual's life and experience, and how that can have a positive effect on our clinical practice. Our Psychology Training Program is thus dedicated to creating an environment focused on increasing the knowledge of, and competence around universal human issues. Our goal is to increase our trainees’ knowledge base (didactics, supervision discussions), self-reflection (mentorship program), and comprehensive clinical consideration and application (consultation group). We prioritize these opportunities as we believe that rich educational experiences are gained when we learn and work with people from various backgrounds and experiences. We hope you will join our program and welcome your participation in continuing to cultivate a workplace of community and belonging.
Overview of the Training Program
The doctoral internship at American Lake provides supervised health service psychology (HSP) experience to doctoral candidates in Clinical or Counseling Psychology who are enrolled in programs accredited by the Canadian Psychological Association (CPA), the APA CoA, and/or another VA recognized accrediting body (e.g., PCSAS).
Psychology Setting
The Psychology Service at the VAPSHCS is comprised of approximately 140 psychologists, approximately 55 of whom are assigned to the American Lake Division. The Psychology Service is primarily affiliated with the larger Mental Health Service, though consists of staff that cut across service lines (e.g., Geriatrics and Extended Care, General Medicine Service, Anesthesiology, Rehabilitation Medicine). Internship training at the American Lake Division is provided by the doctoral-level psychologists affiliated with the American Lake Division and supplemented by professionals from other disciplines. Psychologists work in clinical care programs, providing clinical, administrative, and/or research functions, depending on the needs of the particular program.
Program Aims
Our aims reflect our belief that a psychologist is defined both by specific training received and, more importantly, by the attitude with which clinical and research problems are approached. Our aims also support the VA’s broader mission of training psychologists competent and committed to practice in public service settings.
Our internship program is developed from the basic perspective that a health service psychologist should be broadly trained in accordance with the Profession-Wide Competencies (PWCs) defined by the APA. We believe a practitioner must be a generalist before becoming a competent specialist. To that end, internship training at American Lake is designed to provide clinical experience across the spectrum of psychological skills, while allowing for some experience in specialty or focus areas, as well as involvement in research. We expect interns to participate in a range of placements that foster acquisition of PWCs, complement their individual training to-date, and further their professional development and career plans.
Interns should seek out and be exposed to a wide array of patients and problems and should work with a variety of programs and supervisors. Interns in our program are expected to further develop already-acquired PWCs. Likewise, interns in our program are expected to have exposure to, and/or direct clinical experiences with, patients that represent a cross-section of the diverse Veterans served at VAPSHCSs American Lake Division and to acquire sensitivity to, and knowledge of, cultural differences, as well as other individual differences that influence the manner in which services are provided.
The intern's transition from "student-in-training" to entry-level health services psychologist is as important to this program as the acquisition of technical skills. Interns are expected to develop professional relationships with other clinical staff and to participate as active and valuable members of the treatment team. Interns are partners in the development of training goals for their internship year.
The program has four overarching aims and the nine PWCs are addressed within those aims:
Major Aims
Our internship program’s major aims include:
- Preparation for effective, entry level functioning in complex and comprehensive public service environments.
- Development of professional identity that includes valuing justice, integrity, respect, and ethical practice.
- Commitment to the appreciation, generation, and application of scientifically derived knowledge, including the integration of science with practice.
- Commitment to and respect for individual and cultural diversity.
Required Profession-Wide Competencies (PWCs)
The focus of the internship year is on the acquisition of Profession-Wide Competencies in health service psychology, as defined by the Psychological Association, Commission on Accreditation. The APA’s 2012 Competency Benchmark Revision further elaborates on these competencies.
Research/Science:
Understanding of research, research methodology, techniques of data collection and analysis, biological bases of behavior, cognitive-affective bases of behavior, and development across the lifespan. Respect for scientifically derived knowledge. Generating research that contributes to the professional knowledge base and/or evaluates the effectiveness of various professional activities.
Individual and Cultural Diversity
Possess and utilize awareness, sensitivity, and skills during professional interactions with diverse individuals, groups, and communities who represent various cultural and personal backgrounds, and characteristics defined broadly and consistent with APA policy.
Ethics and Legal Standards:
Awareness of legal issues and application of ethical concepts and behaviors regarding professional activities with individuals, groups, and organizations.
Professional Values, Attitudes, and Behaviors:
Behavior and comportment that reflect the values and attitudes of psychology.
Communication and Interpersonal Skills:
Practice conducted with personal and professional self-awareness and reflection, awareness of competencies and appropriate self-care. Relate effectively and meaningfully with individuals, groups, and/or communities.
Intervention Skills:
Interventions designed to alleviate suffering, and to promote health and well-being of individuals, groups, and/or organizations. Integration of research and clinical expertise in the context of patient factors.
Assessment Skills:
Assessment and diagnosis of problems, capabilities, and issues associated with individuals, groups, and/or organizations.
Supervision:
Supervision and training in the professional knowledge base of enhancing and monitoring the professional functioning of others.
Consultation and Interprofessional Skills:
Knowledge of key issues and concepts in related disciplines. Identify and interact with professionals in multiple disciplines. The ability to provide expert guidance or professional assistance in response to a client’s needs or goals.
Intern Preparation
Incoming interns are required to be enrolled in doctoral programs in Clinical or Counseling Psychology that are accredited by the CPA, the APA CoA, and/or another VA recognized accrediting body (e.g., PCSAS). To be eligible to attend internship at American Lake, incoming interns must have adequate academic preparation, including that all coursework required for the doctoral degree must be completed prior to the start of the internship year, successful completion of any qualifying or comprehensive doctoral examinations, successful proposal of dissertation, be in good academic standing with the home graduate program, have provided face-to-face intervention to adult patients, have conducted face-to-face assessment with adult patients, have received individual supervision with direct observation of their graduate level clinical work, and meet the eligibility requirements for VA employment. Applicants must meet the eligibility qualifications for psychology training within the Department of Veterans Affairs: https://www.psychologytraining.va.gov/eligibility.asp - these include, but are not limited to: U.S. Citizenship, completion of our application materials, and VA employment requirements. Note: All applicants who are U.S. citizens, required to register for the Selective Service, born after December 31, 1959, and who are not otherwise exempt, must show proof of Selective Service registration as part of their VA application. Acceptance of Interns is contingent upon the results of a background check, TQCVL verifications, and possible drug screening. Interns are appointed as temporary employees of the Department of Veterans Affairs. As such, Interns are subject to laws, policies, and guidelines posted for VA staff members. There are infrequent times in which this guidance can change during a training year which may create new requirements or responsibilities for Interns. If employment requirements change during the course of a training year, Interns will be notified of the change and impact as soon as possible and options provided. The Training Director will provide you with the information you need to understand the requirement and reasons for the requirement in a timely manner. Please note that the VA is a drug-free workplace. Finally, because internship is part of the doctoral training requirement, interns must not be granted their degree by their academic institution prior to successful completion of the internship year.
Preparation for Licensure
The program prepares interns to meet licensure requirements for Washington State. If you have plans to practice in a particular jurisdiction outside of Washington, please contact that jurisdiction’s licensing board to seek clarification. Licensing information can be found via the Association of State and Provincial Psychology Boards (ASPPB).
Administrative Policies and Procedures
Leave: See OAA national policies, as well as the Office of Personnel Management for full information on leave and benefits for VA personnel. Administrative Leave may be applied for (e.g., for conference presenting, dissertation defense, postdoctoral interviews) and is reviewed on an individual basis.
Holidays and Leave: Interns usually receive the 11 annual federal holidays. (On occasion, not all 11 fall within a training year; e.g., federal employees are not paid for a holiday that falls on the first day of work, which can impact the total stipend slightly as well). In addition, interns accrue 4 hours of sick leave and 4 hours of annual leave for each full two week pay period as an intern, for a total of 104 hours of each during the year.
Family Leave and Support: Although trainees are not eligible for the Federal Medical Leave Act (FMLA), our program is happy to support trainees through the birth or adoption of a child during their residency year. Current and past trainees have opted to take leave without pay to be home with a new family member and extend their training year accordingly to still complete the requirements of the internship. Trainees at American Lake will be offered accommodations related to lactation while at work in accord with the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act revised the Fair Labor Standards Act. It is unlikely that a trainee would be paid for time extended beyond the initial training year, due to the nature of the year-long employment contracts associated with VA trainee status.
Privacy: We will collect no personal information about you when you visit our website.
Due Process: Impairment and grievance procedures are consistent with VA Human Resource regulations and outlined in the Psychology Internship Training Manual which is made available to interns as they enter the program and is provided to any interested party upon request.
Benefits: Internship appointments are for 2080 hours, which is full-time for a one-year period. VA interns are eligible for health insurance (for self, spouses, and legal dependents) and for life insurance, just as are regular employees.
Liability Protection for Trainees: When providing professional services at a VA healthcare facility, VA-sponsored trainees acting within the scope of their educational programs are protected from personal liability under the Federal Employees Liability Reform and Tort Compensation Act 28, U.S.C.2679 (b)-(d).
The Training year
Program Structure
The internship begins in mid-July every year. During the initial orientation to the training year, interns become familiar with the various clinical/research programs and learn about specific training opportunities. They meet with the Training Director(s) to establish training needs and interests before choosing rotations.
The program employs a four-month rotation structure (equivalent to trimesters), allowing for three rotations during the internship year. Rotations are based on a 40-hour work week, with training program requirements accounting for a portion of the overall time commitment. Interns can expect to typically work 40-45 hours per week – a little closer to 45 hours as they acclimate to each new rotation, with that then settling into 40 hours once they have gotten “into the flow” of the clinical setting. With very few and extremely rare exceptions, all rotations will occur at the American Lake Division. To assure breadth of training and that sufficient direct clinical hours are obtained for Washington licensure requirements, no more than one rotation per year may focus primarily on assessment.
In addition to the trimester rotational system, there are a number of training activities which span the entirety of the year. These are described in more detail later in the brochure, but they include: weekly group supervision; weekly intern didactics; x2/month faculty didactics (which trainees are invited to attend); a research project; and monthly peer consultation.
Additional Resources
As the American Lake Psychology internship program enjoys a long history of providing excellent training, it is well-integrated into the VA Puget Sound and VISN 20 Northwest Network training infrastructure. The full resources of VA Puget Sound, affiliated with the University of Washington, are available to trainees in this program. The Psychology Training Program at American Lake has didactic training exchanges with Joint Base Lewis McChord, as well as the Seattle Division of the VAPSHCS. The Center for Education and Development at VA Puget Sound oversees all academic and continuing education activities for our facility, which includes over 1,600 academic trainees and more than 2,700 employees. There are two branch libraries as well as our medical media services.
In addition to the interprofessional core clinical staff and faculty, trainees receive support from administrative staff. Mental Health Service at American Lake has allocated necessary clinical space and equipment to ensure high-quality training in the service of Veterans' healthcare. There is dedicated office space for clinical care. Equipment made available for the training program include computers for staff, phones, video teleconference, fax machines, and copy machines. The medical record is completely computerized at this facility, so appropriate training and ongoing resources for using it effectively are available, as are a full selection of psychological assessment materials.
Scholarly Activity: Research/Quality Improvement (QI) Project
While the primary focus of the internship year is the development and refinement of clinical skills, the internship program at American Lake values the integration of research into psychological practice. As such, a portion of the training year is focused on psychological research/QI. Interns are required to develop a research/QI project at the outset of the training year, in consultation with the Training Directors and Research Lead. Dissertation research is not an acceptable option for this training requirement. We define the Science competency broadly and think of three categories of research falling under this broad umbrella. These include traditional research (e.g., RCTs, empirical projects requiring IRB review, meta-analyses, review papers), utilizing an implementation science (IS) framework to ask systems-based questions to evaluate models of care, and utilizing program evaluation and quality assessment/improvement (QA/QI) frameworks to illustrate clinical service challenges, opportunities, and potential solutions. Thus, an intern research/QI project may take several forms, to include the following:
- Participate in an ongoing research project here at VAPSHCS (e.g., Mental Health Research, GRECC, etc.)
- Participate in an approved research opportunity connected to the intern’s home university (not dissertation)
- Conduct a meta-analysis in an area of the intern’s interest
- Complete a literature review and research methods section for relevant research that could be done here or taken to post graduate work
- Complete a grant proposal
- Complete an Implementation Science project to assess a systems level question
- Complete a Quality Assessment/Improvement project to assess a clinic/program level question
- Conduct an approved research project based off an open dataset (e.g., Pew Research Center, General Social Survey, etc.)
Interns may allocate up to four hours per week for research/QI over the course of the training year, depending on the scope of their project. Interns must complete a research/QI product (e.g., poster, presentation, or manuscript submission; grant submission; or, IS or QA/QI report) by early July and present their final project as a poster at the annual Research Colloquium during the final week of the training year.
Service
Interns are asked to assist in the development and administration of the Training Program by participating in committees and activities. Some of the roles which past interns have provided service have included:
- Training Committee (TC) Liaison – This yearlong role includes attending monthly meetings of the TC, as well as reviewing applications for the next training cohort. At least one member of the cohort must take on this role.
- Education and Didactic Committee (EDC) Member – This yearlong role includes attending monthly meetings of the EDC, as well as assisting with logistics associated with didactic scheduling and implementation. At least one member of the cohort must take on this role.
- Cultural Consultation Meeting Co-Coordinator – This yearlong role includes working with the TC’s Diversity Chair to administer and co-facilitate our monthly cultural consultation meetings.
- Internship Selection Logistical Co-Coordinator – This role begins in approximately October and lasts into January, and includes working alongside the Training Directors to manage the logistics associated with the selection process (e.g., updating/uploading forms, maintaining spreadsheets, helping with interview day coordination). It is worth noting that the timing of this service opportunity coincides with when interns are typically in the process of applying for their own postdoctoral opportunities.
- Orientation and Training Co-Coordinator – This role begins being busiest in approximately April and into July, and includes incorporating feedback from the current cohort’s orientation into
the scheduling and coordination of orientation and training activities for the next training cohort. Strong organizational skills lend themselves well to this role.
Provision of Education
Interns are expected to engage in the education of others and there are many opportunities to do so. These opportunities may include, and are not limited to, education to service recipients and their family members in clinical placements, presentation to peers and senior peers (e.g., internship didactic series, integrated postdoctoral didactic series), presentations to Psychology Service (e.g., journal club series, seminar series, Training Day, etc.), presentation to interprofessionals within or outside of VA Puget Sound (e.g., clinical team meetings, leadership team briefings, etc.), outreach to community groups, and/or consultation to interprofessional staff and/or trainees. Interns are required to facilitate or co-facilitate either one Journal Club meeting or one Faculty/Psychology Service didactic during their training year.
Educational Offerings
Education is an integral part of the training year, with a variety of opportunities available throughout the training year. Interns play an important role in shaping these didactic and other educational experiences by completing evaluation forms, participating in an end-of-year review with the Training Director(s), and active involvement with the Education and Didactic Committee. Consistent with our commitment to individual and cultural diversity, presenters are prompted to consider how they will address diversity, equity, and inclusion in their presentations.
Intern Didactic Series
The intern Didactic Series is a weekly training experience comprised of a number of topics in the areas of assessment, professional development, intervention, and other clinical, cultural and/or current topics relevant to psychology. This is a required training activity. Please feel free to reach out to the Training Director if you would like a syllabus listing out recent didactic topics, to get a sense for what topics we historically taught.
Faculty/Psychology Service Didactic Series
The Faculty/Psychology Service Seminar Series is a monthly continuing education program for the psychology faculty and trainees at the American Lake Division. Topics and presenters are quite varied, and are drawn from within the VA, nearby educational and governmental institutions, as well as from private practice. Interns may elect to give a presentation to the service during the course of the training year. Media Club offerings are educational meetings in which a group of individuals discuss current media relevant to psychology (articles, books, podcasts, talks, etc.), providing a forum for a collective effort to keep up with the literature. This is an optional activity for trainees. Interns are required to facilitate/co-facilitate either one Journal Club meeting or one Faculty/Psychology Service didactic over the course of the training year. Please feel free to reach out to the Training Director if you would like a syllabus listing out recent didactic topics, to get a sense for what topics we have historically been informed by.
Journal Club
The purposes of the monthly Journal Club are grounded in the Profession-Wide Competencies, to include:
- Provide an opportunity for critically evaluating and disseminating research or other scholarly activities in a discussion format. (PWC: Research, Element 1)
- Discuss research or other scholarly activities in a forum which facilitates developing effective relationships and communication. (PWC: Communication and Interpersonal Skills, Elements 1, 2, 3)
- Collectively identifying means for incorporating literature into our applied clinical settings. (PWC: Intervention, Element 3)
There are many advantages of participating in a Journal Club, including: keeping abreast of new knowledge; promoting awareness of current clinical research findings; learning to critique and appraise research; and encouraging research utilization. Interns are required to participate in the monthly Journal Club. Interns are required to facilitate/co-facilitate either one Journal Club meeting or one Faculty/Psychology Service didactic over the course of the training year.
VHA Mandatory Training for Trainees (MTT)
The MTT course includes all content necessary for trainees to practice safely and effectively in VA. Please go to the following website, which will direct you to the TMS portal, to complete: https://www.va.gov/oaa/mandatory-training.asp . This is required prior to beginning internship training.
UW Psychiatry Grand Rounds
Grand Rounds is a Department of Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences Continuing Medical Education program, which consists of a series of educational lectures. Presenters at the Grand Rounds include both Department faculty and speakers from other institutions around the country. Grand Rounds typically occurs twice per month (generally every other Friday from 13:00 to 14:00). A yearly schedule, as well as access to the live telecast may be accessed at https://psychiatry.uw.edu/training-workforce-development/grand-rounds/. Attendance is optional.
Other Off-Site Training Opportunities
Additional off-site training opportunities may be available over the course of the training year through Madigan Army Medical Center (located at nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord), the University of Washington, the Seattle Division of VAPSHCS, Western State Hospital, and other local trainings/experiences. In addition, interns are encouraged to participate in unsponsored training and academic experiences, such as the APA annual conference and Washington State Psychological Association. These events may be approved for Administrative Leave on a limited case-by-case basis.
Cultural Outings
Our local community provides us with many opportunities which we can experience and learn through exposure and insights. Cultural outings are optional for trainees. Recent outings have included:
- Land acknowledgement and smudging ceremony with local tribal elders (annual)
- Joint Base Lewis-McChord (annual)
- Buffalo Soldier Museum (2023)
- McChord Airforce Base (2025)
- Tacoma Chinese Reconciliation Park (2025)
Intern Lunch
While the VA authorizes 30 minutes for lunch, the training program supports one 60-minute lunch per week to be aside for interns to meet and share concerns about issues of mutual interest. Interns are to be released from competing activities during this meeting time. The Psychology Training Committee strongly encourages interns to meet together; however, participation in the intern lunch meeting is optional.
Supervision
Formal supervision (i.e., scheduled face-to-face individual contact) is provided for at least two hours per week. Two additional hours per week of structured supervision (group-based or individual) are also provided. Overall responsibility and coordination of supervision and training rest with the Psychology Training Directors at American Lake, in conjunction with Chief, Psychology Service.
Supervisors vary in their theoretical orientation and supervisory style. Each, however, is committed to providing a meaningful training experience, and provides supervision using the Competency Based Supervision framework (Falendar & Shafranske, 2004) that aligns with the APA Board of Educational Affairs (BEA) Guidelines for Clinical Supervision in Health Service Psychology. A supervision contract is negotiated between the intern and supervisor at the beginning of each rotation, addressing the content and goals of the rotation and focus of the supervisory sessions. The supervisor's goal is to establish a collegial supervisory relationship in which both participants benefit professionally from the experience. A mid-rotation discussion between intern and supervisor addresses progress in meeting specified goals and allows for mid-course corrections as needed.
Group Supervision
In addition to their scheduled individual supervision, Interns participate in weekly group supervision every Tuesday, 1300-1400. The group supervision addresses three specific learning needs, which rotate throughout the year, with each focus area being facilitated by a different group supervisor.
- Intern Group Supervision of Supervision
- Interns are required to participate in a competency-based group supervision of supervision series with their fellow Interns every third week. This is a special series on supervision and consultation whereby Interns are afforded an opportunity to provider in-vivo peer supervision and consultation in concert with select senior psychologist in the program. This series is based Falender's Competency-Based Supervision model. The group supervision facilitator will be providing updates to rotation supervisors, which will be incorporated into the mid-rotation and end-of-rotation Internship Competency Evaluation.
- Intern Group Supervision of Assessment
- Interns are required to participate in a group supervision of assessment series wit their fellow Interns every third week. This is a special series on assessment whereby Interns are afforded an opportunity to develop their assessment competency via discussion, review of readings, role-play, and review of assessment case materials under the supervision of supervisors in the program who take turns leading this supervision hour. The group supervision facilitators will be providing updates to rotation supervisors, which will be incorporated into the mid-rotation and end-of-rotation Internship Competency Evaluation.
- Intern Group Supervision of Clinical & Professional Development
- Interns are required to participate in group supervision focused on working through challenges which can be faced while transitioning into the role of a psychologist. This is an opportunity to discuss in a group setting reactions to patients, career development, and interpersonal growth. The group supervision facilitator will not be providing in the completion to the mid-rotation and end-of-rotation Internship Competency Evaluation. However, there may be instances where it is indicated for the group supervision facilitator to bring certain matter to the attention of the Raining Directors and/or Faculty (e.g., safety, harmful clinical care).
Evaluation
Each primary supervisor provides ongoing formative evaluation and two summative evaluations of the intern's performance, including integrating evaluative feedback from other supervisors involved in the intern's training (e.g., secondary clinical supervisor, assessment supervisor, group supervision, supervisor, research project mentor). One of the summative evaluations, occurring mid-rotation, focuses on the specific competencies required of all interns. Both evaluations are discussed by the the supervisor and intern. Copies of the end-of-rotation evaluations become part of the information sent to the intern's graduate director of clinical training, providing feedback about the internship year.
Both summative evaluations are retained after the internship is completed and provide a basis for letters of recommendation. Successful completion of the training year rests on successful completion of each rotation and the required training activities.
The intern provides an evaluation of the training experience at the mid-way point and at the end of each rotation. Further, at the end of the training year, the intern provides an overall evaluation of his/her internship experience. Both interim and final evaluations provided by the interns assist the program in its self-assessment process.
Supervisory staff meet monthly in the Psychology Supervisors' Meeting to review intern progress as well as to discuss general issues related the training program.
Training staff and interns meet monthly or as needed to discuss policy concerns and evaluation procedures.
Requirements for Successful Completion
Consistent with APA CoA expectations, we have identified clear minimum levels of achievement (MLAs):
In order for interns to maintain good standing in the program they must:
- Establish training goals and rotation objectives that are consistent with the Psychology Training Program's training goals
- For the first and second training rotations, obtain ratings of at least a "3" in all of the Competency Ratings areas on Supervisor's End-of-Rotation Evaluation
- Attend and actively participate in each of the required seminars and training activities described earlier in this manual
- Not be found to have engaged in any ethical, legal, or conduct violations
In order for interns to successfully complete the program, they must:
- Successfully complete the research project
- By the end of the third rotation, obtain ratings of "5" in all of the Competency Ratings areas on Supervisor's End-of-Rotation Evaluation
- Not be found to have engaged in any ethical, legal, or conduct violations
- Deliver all signed evaluations and training logs (annual training goals, supervision contracts, rotation training goals, mid-rotation evaluations, end-of-rotation evaluations, log of internship activities [hours, didactic, assessment], research goals, mis-research evaluation, end-of-research evaluation, mid-year goals, and final internship report).
Contacting Current Interns
Current interns are one of the best sources of information about our training program. We strongly encourage applicants to talk with current interns about their satisfaction with the training experience. Please feel free to email the Training Director or Associate Director and request to speak with an intern. Your request will be forwarded to the current interns and an intern will contact you.
Questions about the internship programs and application process can be directed to question to Dr. Jason Stolee at Jason.Stolee@va.gov.