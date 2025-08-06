VA Puget Sound, American Lake Psychology Doctoral Internship Program

ABOUT THE TRAINING PROGRAM

Mission

Training provided through the American Lake Psychology Training Programs (Internship and Residency) supports the Mission of VA Puget Sound to “Honor America’s Veterans by providing exceptional and innovative care that improves their health and quality of life,” and the national VA Missions of patient care, education, research, and serving as back-up to the Department of Defense.

The Training Program has a specific mission, as captured in the following statement:

“It is the mission of the Psychology Internship Training Program at the American Lake Division of VA Puget Sound to ensure that Veterans and others across the nation have continuing access to highly qualified, ethical, and professional health service psychologists who integrate science into their practice, with sensitivity to and knowledge about the influence of ethnic, cultural, and individual differences on their psychological services.”

Philosophy

It is our belief that excellence in health service psychology requires attention to ethics, diversity, science, and practice. The internship program at American Lake draws from the Scientist-Practitioner model, which requires the integration of science and practice. We subscribe to the belief that interns pursuing a career in clinical work should follow scientifically proven practices, and that those who become researchers should utilize clinical sensitivity and insight in designing and implementing their research.

Fostering Belonging and Learning statement

The VA Puget Sound Psychology Training Committee is committed to creating a work environment characterized by fairness, acceptance and preparation for research and practice among our trainees and staff. We believe it is crucial to understand how various personal and societal facets shape an individual's life and experience, and how that can have a positive effect on our clinical practice. Our Psychology Training Program is thus dedicated to creating an environment focused on increasing the knowledge of, and competence around universal human issues. Our goal is to increase our trainees’ knowledge base (didactics, supervision discussions), self-reflection (mentorship program), and comprehensive clinical consideration and application (consultation group). We prioritize these opportunities as we believe that rich educational experiences are gained when we learn and work with people from various backgrounds and experiences. We hope you will join our program and welcome your participation in continuing to cultivate a workplace of community and belonging.

Overview of the Training Program

The doctoral internship at American Lake provides supervised health service psychology (HSP) experience to doctoral candidates in Clinical or Counseling Psychology who are enrolled in programs accredited by the Canadian Psychological Association (CPA), the APA CoA, and/or another VA recognized accrediting body (e.g., PCSAS).

Psychology Setting

The Psychology Service at the VAPSHCS is comprised of approximately 140 psychologists, approximately 55 of whom are assigned to the American Lake Division. The Psychology Service is primarily affiliated with the larger Mental Health Service, though consists of staff that cut across service lines (e.g., Geriatrics and Extended Care, General Medicine Service, Anesthesiology, Rehabilitation Medicine). Internship training at the American Lake Division is provided by the doctoral-level psychologists affiliated with the American Lake Division and supplemented by professionals from other disciplines. Psychologists work in clinical care programs, providing clinical, administrative, and/or research functions, depending on the needs of the particular program.

Program Aims

Our aims reflect our belief that a psychologist is defined both by specific training received and, more importantly, by the attitude with which clinical and research problems are approached. Our aims also support the VA’s broader mission of training psychologists competent and committed to practice in public service settings.

Our internship program is developed from the basic perspective that a health service psychologist should be broadly trained in accordance with the Profession-Wide Competencies (PWCs) defined by the APA. We believe a practitioner must be a generalist before becoming a competent specialist. To that end, internship training at American Lake is designed to provide clinical experience across the spectrum of psychological skills, while allowing for some experience in specialty or focus areas, as well as involvement in research. We expect interns to participate in a range of placements that foster acquisition of PWCs, complement their individual training to-date, and further their professional development and career plans.

Interns should seek out and be exposed to a wide array of patients and problems and should work with a variety of programs and supervisors. Interns in our program are expected to further develop already-acquired PWCs. Likewise, interns in our program are expected to have exposure to, and/or direct clinical experiences with, patients that represent a cross-section of the diverse Veterans served at VAPSHCSs American Lake Division and to acquire sensitivity to, and knowledge of, cultural differences, as well as other individual differences that influence the manner in which services are provided.

The intern's transition from "student-in-training" to entry-level health services psychologist is as important to this program as the acquisition of technical skills. Interns are expected to develop professional relationships with other clinical staff and to participate as active and valuable members of the treatment team. Interns are partners in the development of training goals for their internship year.

The program has four overarching aims and the nine PWCs are addressed within those aims:

Major Aims

Our internship program’s major aims include:

Preparation for effective, entry level functioning in complex and comprehensive public service environments. Development of professional identity that includes valuing justice, integrity, respect, and ethical practice. Commitment to the appreciation, generation, and application of scientifically derived knowledge, including the integration of science with practice. Commitment to and respect for individual and cultural diversity.

Required Profession-Wide Competencies (PWCs)

The focus of the internship year is on the acquisition of Profession-Wide Competencies in health service psychology, as defined by the Psychological Association, Commission on Accreditation. The APA’s 2012 Competency Benchmark Revision further elaborates on these competencies.

Research/Science:

Understanding of research, research methodology, techniques of data collection and analysis, biological bases of behavior, cognitive-affective bases of behavior, and development across the lifespan. Respect for scientifically derived knowledge. Generating research that contributes to the professional knowledge base and/or evaluates the effectiveness of various professional activities.

Individual and Cultural Diversity

Possess and utilize awareness, sensitivity, and skills during professional interactions with diverse individuals, groups, and communities who represent various cultural and personal backgrounds, and characteristics defined broadly and consistent with APA policy.

Ethics and Legal Standards:

Awareness of legal issues and application of ethical concepts and behaviors regarding professional activities with individuals, groups, and organizations.

Professional Values, Attitudes, and Behaviors:

Behavior and comportment that reflect the values and attitudes of psychology.



Communication and Interpersonal Skills:

Practice conducted with personal and professional self-awareness and reflection, awareness of competencies and appropriate self-care. Relate effectively and meaningfully with individuals, groups, and/or communities.

Intervention Skills:

Interventions designed to alleviate suffering, and to promote health and well-being of individuals, groups, and/or organizations. Integration of research and clinical expertise in the context of patient factors.



Assessment Skills:

Assessment and diagnosis of problems, capabilities, and issues associated with individuals, groups, and/or organizations.



Supervision:

Supervision and training in the professional knowledge base of enhancing and monitoring the professional functioning of others.



Consultation and Interprofessional Skills:

Knowledge of key issues and concepts in related disciplines. Identify and interact with professionals in multiple disciplines. The ability to provide expert guidance or professional assistance in response to a client’s needs or goals.

Intern Preparation

Incoming interns are required to be enrolled in doctoral programs in Clinical or Counseling Psychology that are accredited by the CPA, the APA CoA, and/or another VA recognized accrediting body (e.g., PCSAS). To be eligible to attend internship at American Lake, incoming interns must have adequate academic preparation, including that all coursework required for the doctoral degree must be completed prior to the start of the internship year, successful completion of any qualifying or comprehensive doctoral examinations, successful proposal of dissertation, be in good academic standing with the home graduate program, have provided face-to-face intervention to adult patients, have conducted face-to-face assessment with adult patients, have received individual supervision with direct observation of their graduate level clinical work, and meet the eligibility requirements for VA employment. Applicants must meet the eligibility qualifications for psychology training within the Department of Veterans Affairs: https://www.psychologytraining.va.gov/eligibility.asp - these include, but are not limited to: U.S. Citizenship, completion of our application materials, and VA employment requirements. Note: All applicants who are U.S. citizens, required to register for the Selective Service, born after December 31, 1959, and who are not otherwise exempt, must show proof of Selective Service registration as part of their VA application. Acceptance of Interns is contingent upon the results of a background check, TQCVL verifications, and possible drug screening. Interns are appointed as temporary employees of the Department of Veterans Affairs. As such, Interns are subject to laws, policies, and guidelines posted for VA staff members. There are infrequent times in which this guidance can change during a training year which may create new requirements or responsibilities for Interns. If employment requirements change during the course of a training year, Interns will be notified of the change and impact as soon as possible and options provided. The Training Director will provide you with the information you need to understand the requirement and reasons for the requirement in a timely manner. Please note that the VA is a drug-free workplace. Finally, because internship is part of the doctoral training requirement, interns must not be granted their degree by their academic institution prior to successful completion of the internship year.

Preparation for Licensure

The program prepares interns to meet licensure requirements for Washington State. If you have plans to practice in a particular jurisdiction outside of Washington, please contact that jurisdiction’s licensing board to seek clarification. Licensing information can be found via the Association of State and Provincial Psychology Boards (ASPPB).

Administrative Policies and Procedures

Leave: See OAA national policies, as well as the Office of Personnel Management for full information on leave and benefits for VA personnel. Administrative Leave may be applied for (e.g., for conference presenting, dissertation defense, postdoctoral interviews) and is reviewed on an individual basis.



Holidays and Leave: Interns usually receive the 11 annual federal holidays. (On occasion, not all 11 fall within a training year; e.g., federal employees are not paid for a holiday that falls on the first day of work, which can impact the total stipend slightly as well). In addition, interns accrue 4 hours of sick leave and 4 hours of annual leave for each full two week pay period as an intern, for a total of 104 hours of each during the year.



Family Leave and Support: Although trainees are not eligible for the Federal Medical Leave Act (FMLA), our program is happy to support trainees through the birth or adoption of a child during their residency year. Current and past trainees have opted to take leave without pay to be home with a new family member and extend their training year accordingly to still complete the requirements of the internship. Trainees at American Lake will be offered accommodations related to lactation while at work in accord with the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act revised the Fair Labor Standards Act. It is unlikely that a trainee would be paid for time extended beyond the initial training year, due to the nature of the year-long employment contracts associated with VA trainee status.



Privacy: We will collect no personal information about you when you visit our website.



Due Process: Impairment and grievance procedures are consistent with VA Human Resource regulations and outlined in the Psychology Internship Training Manual which is made available to interns as they enter the program and is provided to any interested party upon request.



Benefits: Internship appointments are for 2080 hours, which is full-time for a one-year period. VA interns are eligible for health insurance (for self, spouses, and legal dependents) and for life insurance, just as are regular employees.



Liability Protection for Trainees: When providing professional services at a VA healthcare facility, VA-sponsored trainees acting within the scope of their educational programs are protected from personal liability under the Federal Employees Liability Reform and Tort Compensation Act 28, U.S.C.2679 (b)-(d).