VA Puget Sound, American Lake Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowship Program

Facility and Training Resources

As the American Lake Psychology training programs enjoy a long history of providing excellent training (at the doctoral internship level), it is well-integrated into the VA Puget Sound and VISN 20 Northwest Network training infrastructure. The full resources of VA Puget Sound, affiliated with the University of Washington, are available to residents in our programs. The Psychology Training Program at American Lake has had some didactic training exchanges with Joint Base Lewis McChord, as well as the Seattle Division of the VA Puget Sound Health Care System, and VA Community Based Outpatient Clinics. The Center for Education and Development at VA Puget Sound oversees all academic and continuing education activities for our facility, which includes over 1,600 academic trainees and more than 2,700 employees. There are two branch libraries as well as our medical media services.

In addition to the interprofessional core clinical staff and faculty, residents also receive support from administrative staff. The Mental Health Service at American Lake has allocated necessary clinical space and equipment to ensure high quality training in the service of veterans' healthcare. State of the art equipment made available for the training programs include computers for staff, phones, video teleconference, FAX machines, and copy machines. The medical record is completely computerized at this facility, so appropriate training and ongoing resources for using it effectively is available, as are a full selection of psychological assessment materials.

Scholarly Activity (Research/QI)

While the primary focus of our postdoctoral residency programs is the development of advanced and/or specialized Level 1, Level 2, and (if applicable) Level 3 Competencies, the residency programs at American Lake value the scientific method and scholarly productivity. As such, a portion of the training experience is focused on psychological research. Residents will develop a research project at the outset of the training year, in consultation with the Training Directors and Research Lead. We define research broadly and recognize three categories of research. These include traditional research (e.g., RCTs, empirical projects requiring IRB review, generalization is expected), utilizing an implementation science (IS) framework to ask systems-based questions to evaluate models of care, and utilizing program evaluation and quality assessment/improvement (QA/QI) frameworks to illustrate clinical service challenges, opportunities, and potential solutions. Thus, a resident research project may take several forms, to include the following:

Participate in an ongoing research project (e.g., Mental Health Research, GRECC)

Conduct a meta-analysis in an area of the resident’s interest

Complete a literature review and research methods section for relevant research that could be conducted here or taken to with the resident to their next professional position

Complete a grant proposal

Complete an IS project to assess a systems level question

Complete a QA/QI project to assess a clinic/program level question

Conduct an approved research project based off an open dataset (e.g., Pew Research Center, General Social Survey, etc.)



Residents may allocate up to 4 hours per week for research/QI over the course of the training program. Factors which may affect the amount of time a particular residency may allocate to research could include:

the requirements of the specific residency program; the scope of the project; and/or the training goals of the resident. This is collaboratively agreed upon at the outset of the training program with the preceptor and is delineated in the Individual Training Plan for each resident. Residents must complete a research product (e.g., poster, presentation, or manuscript submission; grant submission; or, IS or QA/QI report) by early July and present their final project at the end-of-year psychology training retreat.



Service

Residents are asked to assist in the development and administration of the Training Programs by participating in committees and activities. These opportunities include, but are not limited to, service on the Training Committee, service on the Education and Didactic Committee, co-facilitation of the Cultural Competency Consultation group, and/or assistance with development of orientation and training week for incoming residents.

Licensure Exam Preparation Time

While the primary focus of our residency programs is the development of advanced and/or specialized Level 1, Level 2, and (if applicable) Level 3 Competencies, the residency programs at American Lake aim to prepare trainees for licensure. To that end, a portion of the training experience can be focused on licensure exam preparation.



Residents may allocate up to 4 hours per week for licensure exam preparation for the first six months of the training program. This is collaboratively agreed upon at the outset of the training program with the preceptor and is delineated (e.g., number of hours, date for exam) in the Individual Training Plan (ITP). Residents who formally block time into their schedules for EPPP study are expected to sit for the exam during the course of the residency program.

Provision of Education

Residents are expected to engage in the education of others and there are many opportunities to do so. These opportunities may include, but are not limited to, education to service recipients and their family members in clinical placements, presentation to peers and junior peers (e.g., internship didactic series, integrated postdoctoral didactic series), presentations to Psychology Service (e.g., Intern Didactic, Faculty Didactic, Training Day, etc.), presentations to other professionals within or outside of VA Puget Sound (e.g., clinical team meetings, leadership team briefings, UW Grand Rounds, Madigan continuing education series), outreach to community groups, consultation to interprofessional staff and/or trainees, and/or supervised peer supervision of junior psychology trainees. The advanced, specialized, and individually determined plan for education provision are described in the ITP.



Seminars and Educational Offerings

Education is an integral part of the training year, with a variety of opportunities available throughout the training year. Residents play an important role in shaping these didactic and other educational experiences by completing evaluation forms, participating in an end-of-year review with the Training Director(s), and active involvement with the Psychology Training Committee.

Clinical Psychology Program residents must complete at least 104 hours of learning activities during the training year. This can be met through participation in required Resident Didactic Series presentations, optional Wednesday Faculty Didactic Series presentations, required residency-specific training opportunities as detailed in each program description, as well as other didactic presentations that are individually tailored with their preceptors to meet training goals as delineated on each trainee’s ITP. Please refer to the program-specific descriptions in this brochure for an overview of required didactic offerings for the Clinical Psychology and Geropsychology programs. Optional didactic offerings are available at American Lake, the Seattle Division, Madigan Army Medical Center, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, and at outside professional meetings.

Resident Didactic Series

The Tuesday Resident Didactic Series is a training experience comprised of topics in the areas of professional development, administrative, clinical issues in psychology, culture and psychology, and clinical research. This series is a collaborative experience for residents in all three residency programs. This is a required training activity, occurring once per month.

Faculty/Psychology Service Didactic Series

The Wednesday Faculty Didactic Series is arranged for all psychologists in the American Lake Psychology Service. It is optional for all residents to attend. Residents are required to provide at least one didactic to the psychology department during their training year. Topics presented by residents are done so with their supervisor’s and the Training Committee’s approval.

UW Psychiatry Grand Rounds

Grand Rounds is a Department of Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences Continuing Medical Education program, which consists of a series of educational lectures. Presenters at the Grand Rounds include both Department faculty and speakers from other institutions around the country. Grand Rounds typically occurs twice per month (generally every other Friday from 1300 to 1400). Attendance is optional.

A yearly schedule, as well as access to the live telecast may be accessed at: https://psychiatry.uw.edu/training-workforce-development/grand-rounds/.

Madigan Workshop Opportunities

The American Lake Psychology Training Programs enjoy a strong training relationship with Madigan Army Medical Center, located at nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord. American Lake residents are occasionally invited to join active duty Army psychology interns’ and residents’ educational and training experiences over the course of the training year. Participation in these events is optional.

Other Off-Site Training Opportunities

Additional off-site training opportunities are available over the course of the training year through the University of Washington, the Seattle Division of VA Puget Sound, Western State Hospital, and other local trainings/experiences. In addition, residents are encouraged to participate in unsponsored training and academic experiences, such as the APA annual conference and Washington State Psychological Association. These events may be approved for Administrative Leave on a limited case-by-case basis.

With the approval of the Training Director and the resident’s supervisor(s), Administrative Leave can be granted to residents wishing to attend non-VA professional meetings and workshops relevant to the practice of psychology (see the leave policy section of this manual for further details). Time devoted to such meetings or workshops outside normal VA hours is not compensable.

Resident Lunch

While the VA authorizes 30 minutes for lunch, the training program supports one 60-minute lunch per week to be aside for residents to meet and share concerns about issues of mutual interest. Residents are to be released from competing activities during this meeting time. The Psychology Training Committee strongly encourages residents to meet together; however, participation in the resident lunch meeting is optional.

VHA Mandatory Training for Trainees (MTT)

The MTT course includes all content necessary for trainees to practice safely and effectively in VA. Please go to the following website, which will direct you to the TMS portal, to complete: https://www.va.gov/oaa/mandatory-training.asp. This is required prior to beginning residency training.

Supervision

Formal supervision (i.e., scheduled face-to-face individual contact) is provided for at least two hours per week. Overall responsibility and coordination of supervision is provided by each program/focus area preceptor in collaboration with the primary clinical supervisor and the resident.



Supervisors vary in their theoretical orientation and supervisory style. Each, however, is committed to providing a meaningful training experience, with the supervisory process being central to that experience. Each supervisor provides supervision using the Competency Based Supervision framework (Falendar & Shafranske, 2004) that aligns with the APA Board of Educational Affairs (BEA) Guidelines for Clinical Supervision in Health Service Psychology https://www.apa.org/about/policy/guidelines-supervision.pdf. A resident individual training plan (ITP) is developed between the resident and preceptor at the beginning of the year, addressing the baseline competency of the resident, training goals, career goals and outlining training activities that will meet goals and training needs. A formal, regularly scheduled (i.e., quarterly) discussion between the resident and preceptor addresses progress in meeting specified goals and allows for mid-course corrections as needed.



In some settings, residents also have the opportunity to develop supervision skills by participating in tiered supervision of psychology interns. The residency program is committed to providing training and supervised experience using competency-based supervision with interns from our APA-accredited internship program. Tiered supervision and consultation opportunities are designed to address the specific training needs identified in each resident’s ITP, targeting the development of competence in specific supervision skills.

Evaluation

Each primary supervisor provides regular, formal evaluations of the resident’s performance (i.e., quarterly for first year residents, semi-annually for second year residents). These evaluations are based not only upon the Level 1, Level 2, and (if applicable) Level 3 Competencies, but also upon the achievement of the agreed upon goals and professional performance expectations that comprise the ITP. The preceptor, in collaboration with the primary clinic supervisor, integrate evaluative feedback from other supervisor(s) involved in the resident’s training (e.g., secondary clinical supervisor, research project mentor). These evaluations are discussed by the supervisor and/or preceptor and resident. Evaluations are retained after the residency is completed and may provide a basis for letters of recommendation.



The resident provides an evaluation of the training experience at regularly scheduled intervals (i.e., quarterly for first year residents, semi-annually for second year residents). Further, at the end of the training program, the resident provides an overall evaluation of the residency experience. Both interim and final evaluations provided by the residents assist the programs in their self-assessment process.



Supervisory staff meet monthly in the Psychology Supervisors’ Meeting to review resident progress as well as to discuss general issues related to the training program. Training staff and residents meet monthly or as needed to discuss policy concerns and evaluation procedures.

Requirements for Completion:

Consistent with APA CoA expectations, we have identified clear minimum levels of achievement for successful completion of each of our postdoctoral residency programs:

In order for residents to successfully complete the program they must: