VA Puget Sound, American Lake Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowship Program
Please note that for the 2026-2027 training year, we are only recruiting for one resident in each of the following postdoctoral residency positions: -Clinical Psychology, Primary Care – Mental Health Integration Focus Area -Clinical Psychology, PTSD Evidence-Based Psychotherapy Focus Area -Clinical Psychology, Residential Treatment Focus Area Due to staffing limitations, we are not recruiting to for residents in the following postdoctoral residency positions: Geropsychology; Neuropsychology.
Are the application, interview notification, and interview/open house dates the same for both locations?
Yes. The application, interview notification, and interview/open house dates are all the same for all of our residency programs.
Important Dates
Please be mindful of the below dates in applying for our program. Note that we will notify applicants of their interview status no later than the listed date, though notification may be provided earlier. Interviews most often occur the week of Information Day listed below, though are sometimes scheduled to occur before or after that date, based on interviewee/interviewer availability. Our Information Day and all interviews will occur virtually.
Offer Notification Dates:
- For the Clinical programs, residency offers will be made following interviews and no later than the Common Hold Date per the APPIC Selection Guidelines. More information on the APPIC selection guidelines (for both postdoctoral programs and postdoctoral applicants) can be found at https://www.appic.org/Postdocs/Postdoctoral-Selection-Standards.
Anticipated 2026-2027 Training Year dates for the Clinical Programs:
- August 10, 2026 – August 6, 2027
Per Office of Academic Affiliation guidelines, VA postdoctoral residencies are requested to begin between July 16 and August 15 annually.
Is there a stipend? If so, what is the amount?
Residents receive a competitive stipend paid in 26 biweekly installments. VA residency stipends are locality adjusted to reflect different relative costs in different geographical areas. The Office of Academic Affiliations has published that the annual residency stipend at our site for training year 2025-2026 is $60,670.
Application Procedures
Resident Recruitment and Selection
The procedures for resident recruitment and selection include development of residency Selection Committees for each residency program composed of American Lake psychologists who practice within the setting(s) where the residency training occurs, the Director of Training, and members of the Training Committee. The Selection Committees are responsible for careful review of applications to the residency programs. Each application is reviewed by at least two raters for goodness-of-fit which is determined by strength in a variety of categories, including research skills, scholarly productivity, cultural competency, intervention experience with adults related to the specialty program and/or focus area (within the Clinical Program, assessment experience with adults related to the specialty and/or focus area of the residency, quantity and quality of supervision received, evidence of interpersonal and communication skills, academic rigor of the doctoral program, and overall aptitude and fit with the to which program and/or focus area they are applying.
We look for residents whose academic background, clinical experience and personal characteristics give them the knowledge and skills necessary to function well in our setting and within the specific postdoctoral program. At the same time, we look for residents whose professional goals are well suited to the experiences we offer such that our setting would provide them with a productive training experience.
All applications are initially reviewed for eligibility in the order that they are submitted. We notify all applicants on the status of their applications by the date noted above. The Selection Committee will invite applicants remaining under consideration for interview*. In order to support applicants’ health and safety, and in recognition of the resource disparity our applicants may present with, we will not host on-site interviews but will make every effort to provide applicants with as much information about our setting, culture, and training resources as feasible. The final rank list for each residency program (and each Focus Area within the Clinical Psychology Program) is determined by a combined score of the application review mean score and interview mean score with the former being weighted more heavily than the latter.
*Applicants requiring any interview accommodation due to disability are asked to request such assistance at the time they receive notification of interview.
Applications and Interviews
Onsite visits and onsite interviews are not expected for this year’s application season. To get a glimpse of our campus, please feel free to look at the very brief video created by our Medical Media: VA Puget Sound Health Care System American Lake Campus - YouTube. More information about scheduling virtual interviews and opportunities to attend virtual presentations about our training program will be forthcoming.
All application materials should be uploaded to the APPA CAS system by the due date noted above:
https://appicpostdoc.liaisoncas.com/applicant-ux/#/login. Please note that our program does not “go live” in APPA CAS until November 1st each year, at which point you will be able to search for our program and begin uploading documents.
- Graduate transcripts
- Three Letters of Recommendation
- Please ask three people to write a letter of recommendation in support of your application to our program who are knowledgeable of your competency in the following areas: Integration of Science and Practice, Individual and Cultural Diversity, Ethical and Legal Matters, Professional Attitudes/Values/Behaviors, Interpersonal Skills and Communication, Intervention, Assessment, Interprofessional and Consultation Skills, Teaching and Education, and your Knowledge of the Focus Area (in the Clinical Program) and/or Specialty Area (Geropsychology) relevant to your application. We encourage you to share with them the areas of competence upon which we are making our evaluations.
- Curriculum Vita
- Cover Letter
- Please submit a cover letter detailing your interests in our program and goodness-of-fit across multiple domains:
- your fit within the Focus Area (in the Clinical Program) and/or Specialty Area (e.g., Geropsychology Program) relevant to your application;
- the diverse worldview you would bring to our training community
- your preparation in the following competency domains - Integration of Science and Practice, Individual and Cultural Diversity, Ethical and Legal Matters, Interpersonal Relationships and Communication, Interprofessional and Consultation Skills, Teaching and Education, and Knowledge of the Focus Area (in the Clinical Program) and/or Specialty Area (Geropsychology); and
- your goals for postdoctoral residency training and how these relate to your career goals.
- Please submit a cover letter detailing your interests in our program and goodness-of-fit across multiple domains:
- Follow AAPI online application procedures.
Resident Eligibility
The following are requirements for selection to and initiation of residency training at all VA Psychology Training Programs:
1) Compliance with Eligibility Requirements for all VA Psychology Training Programs, available at: www.psychologytraining.va.gov/eligibility.asp (these will need to be verified via the TQCVL process prior to the start of residency, see: https://www.va.gov/OAA/TQCVL.asp for details)
2) Completion of an APA, CPA, and/or another VA recognized accrediting body (e.g., PCSAS) accredited doctoral program in clinical or counseling psychology
3) Completion of an APA or CPA accredited doctoral internship or any VA internship training program
4) U.S. Citizenship
5) Completion of our application materials
Note: All applicants who are U.S. citizens, required to register for the Selective Service, born after December 31, 1959, and who are not otherwise exempt, must show proof of Selective Service registration as part of their VA application. Acceptance of residents is contingent upon the results of a background check, TQCVL verifications (as indicated above), and possible drug screening.
Contacting Current Residents
Current residents are one of the best sources of information about our postdoctoral programs. We strongly encourage applicants to talk with current residents about their satisfaction with the training experience. Please feel free to email the Training Director and request to speak with a resident. Your request will be forwarded to current or recent residents and one will contact you.
Questions about the residency programs and application process can be directed to the Director of Training, Dr. Jason Stolee at Jason.Stolee@va.gov.
ACCREDITATION STATUS
The postdoctoral residency programs at American Lake VA are accredited by the Commission on Accreditation. The Clinical Psychology program was initially accredited on July 21, 2019 (next site visit will be in 2029), the Geropsychology was initially accredited on July 21, 2019 (next site visit will be in 2029), and the Neuropsychology program was initially accredited on July 21, 2019 (next site visit will be in 2029). ***However, please note that due to staffing, the Geropsychology and Neuropsychology programs are not currently recruiting, and are on “Accredited, Inactive” status with the APA’s Commission on Accreditation.
Questions related to APA accreditation should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
American Psychological Association
750 1st Street, NE
Washington, DC 20002
Phone:
Email: apaaccred@apa.org
Web: https://accreditation.apa.org/
APPIC Membership Status
The postdoctoral residency programs at American Lake are Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC) member programs (since May 2015).
Questions related to APPIC Membership can be directed to APPIC Central Office:
Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers
17225 El Camino Real
Onyx One - Suite #170
Houston, TX 77058-2748
Phone:
Email: appic@appic.or
Web: https://www.appic.org/
Public Health and Safety Update
In 2020 the VA Puget Sound psychology training programs quickly transitioned to primarily telehealth, telework, telesupervision, and other virtual training. While we are unable to predict how public health requirements and institutional policies may evolve by the fall of 2026, these capabilities are all currently in use to varying degrees across our training site. As of this writing, most psychologists and all residents are working fully on-site, providing both in-person and telehealth care. Our facility is committed to following public health guidelines based on the best available scientific evidence, and we will continue to pursue optimal training within that context.
ABOUT THE VA PUGET SOUND HEALTH CARE SYSTEM
Overview
With a reputation for excellence in caring for of our Nation’s Veterans, VA Puget Sound strives to lead the nation in terms of quality, efficiency and public service. As the primary referral site for VA's northwest region, VA Puget Sound provides care for Veteran populations encompassing Alaska, Washington, Idaho and Oregon. Since its inception, VA Puget Sound Health Care System has distinguished itself as a leader in teaching, research and patient care while earning prestigious recognition as part of the largest health care network in the country. We consider it our privilege to serve the health care needs of more than 80,000 Veterans living in the Pacific Northwest.
In addition to two divisions located at American Lake and Seattle, VA Puget Sound offers services at community-based outpatient clinics. They are located in Bellevue, Bremerton, Federal Way, Mount Vernon, North Seattle, Port Angeles, and South Sound (Chehalis). VA Puget Sound is affiliated with the University of Washington, School of Medicine, in Seattle.
Mission
Honor America’s Veterans by providing exceptional and innovative care that improves their health and quality of life.
Vision
The Veterans Health Administration will continue to be the benchmark of excellence and value in health care. Our Mental Health Service strives to provide services reflective of the latest technologies in patient-centered and evidence-based care. We provide this care in engaged, interprofessional teams who support learning, discovery and continuous quality improvement. Our efforts also emphasize prevention and population health and contribute to the Nation’s well-being through education, research and service in national emergencies.
Core Values
Compassion, Commitment, Excellence, Professionalism, Integrity, Accountability, Stewardship
More information on the VA Puget Sound Health Care System can be found at: https://www.va.gov/puget-sound-health-care/
ABOUT THE AMERICAN LAKE DIVISION
The VA Puget Sound Health Care System (VAPSHCS) is comprised of two divisions (American Lake and Seattle), each with its own Psychology Training Program. The American Lake Division of VAPSHCS is located in Lakewood, a major suburb of Tacoma, Washington. Nestled along 1.8 miles of the beautiful American Lake shoreline with Mt. Rainier standing to the East, this Division enjoys one of the most beautiful settings in the VA system. The 378 acres of medical center grounds include 110 acres of natural habitat, 8 acres of lawns, and a 55-acre golf course.
The American Lake campus was founded in 1923 as the 94th Veterans Hospital built by the War Department for the provision of care to World War I Veterans. The Secretary of the Army authorized, under a revocable license, the Veteran Bureau's use of 377 acres of the 87,000 acre Fort Lewis Army Base property.
The planning committee chose a site on the western shores of American Lake and aspired to build a facility that was both functional and aesthetically pleasing. They chose a Spanish-American architectural style reminiscent of the United States early military structures, such as the Alamo. Many of the stucco and terra cotta buildings are listed on the National Register of Historical Buildings and are still enjoyed by both patients and staff for their beauty.
The medical center was dedicated in 1924 and chartered with a single mission — neuropsychiatric treatment. On March 15, 1924, the first 50 patients were admitted to the hospital, by transfer, from Western State Hospital at Fort Steilacoom. Over the years, American Lake has grown from its original mission to a national leader in integrated health care. Medical Center Grounds
9
Psychologists, physicians, social workers, nurses and ARNPs, dentists, rehabilitative medicine, physician assistants, and auxiliary staff make up the approximately 800 individuals employed at this campus. American Lake's Psychology Training Program has been training doctoral psychology interns since the 1950s. Postdoctoral residency training began at American Lake in 2014.
ABOUT THE TRAINING PROGRAMS
Mission
Training provided through the American Lake Psychology Training Programs (Residency and Internship) supports the Mission of VA Puget Sound to “Honor America’s Veterans by providing exceptional and innovative care that improves their health and quality of life,” and the national VA Missions of patient care, education, research, and serving as back-up to the Department of Defense.
The Training Program has a specific mission, as captured in the following statement:
“It is the mission of the Psychology Postdoctoral Residency Training Programs at the American Lake Division of VA Puget Sound is to ensure that Veterans and others across the nation have continuing access to highly qualified, ethical, and professional psychological staff who possess advanced competencies in Clinical Psychology, Geropsychology, or Clinical Neuropsychology, who integrate science into their practice with sensitivity to and knowledge about the influence of ethnic, cultural, and individual differences on their psychological services.”
Philosophy
It is our belief that excellence in health service psychology requires attention to ethics, diversity, science, and practice. The residency programs at American Lake value the integration of science and practice.
This value reflects our belief that the postdoctoral residency provides specific training in advanced competencies, as well as acculturation into a philosophy with which clinical and research problems are approached. This philosophy includes objectivity, openness to the available data, and a willingness to explore various hypotheses to understand and address specific clinical situations through research, as well as through study and training.
Within our postdoctoral programs, the integration of science into practice occurs under the supervision of psychologists in programs that have either service delivery or clinical research as a primary focus. Emphasis is placed on the acquisition of clinical skills, including the ability to evaluate psychiatric and
neuropsychological disorders objectively, to develop and implement treatment plans, and to evaluate the effectiveness of interventions. Seminars dealing with relevant clinical, research, and professional concerns occur throughout the training experience at the American Lake VA medical center and in the greater professional community.
Overview of the Training Programs
We are currently recruiting for three separate Focus Areas (Primary Care – Mental Health Integration Focus; PTSD Evidence-Based Psychotherapy Focus; Residential Treatment Focus) within the Clinical Psychology postdoctoral residency program at American Lake VA. We are not currently recruiting for the Neuropsychology or Geropsychology postdoctoral residency programs.
Each program has specific aims which reflect our belief that psychologists are defined both by specific training received and by the attitude with which clinical and research problems are approached. The program aims also support the VA’s broader mission of training psychologists competent and committed to practice in public service settings.
Clinical Psychology Program Aims
The postdoctoral residency in Clinical Psychology has three overarching goals:
- Residents will be prepared for institutional practice in complex and comprehensive public service environments.
- Residents will develop the full range of skills required for independent functioning as a clinical psychologist.
- Residents will engage in the necessary training experiences while a resident to be eligible to sit for ABPP specialty certification in Clinical Psychology and/or another relevant ABPP specialty certification (e.g., Clinical, Behavioral and Cognitive Psychology).
Our residency programs are developed from the basic perspective that a health service psychologist should be broadly trained in accordance with the Profession-Wide Competencies defined by the APA during the course of graduate and doctoral residency training. Thus, we view the residency training experience as the time for advanced competency development and specialization training. To that end, residency training at American Lake is designed to provide individually tailored, collaborative, and advanced training in Clinical Psychology or Geropsychology.
Residents can expect to be exposed to a wide array of patients and problems over the course of the residency. Residents are expected to further develop already-acquired Level 1 (Core) Competencies, Level 2 (Program Specific) Competencies, and Level 3 (Speciality Specific) Competencies. The competencies for each of the three programs are listed below. Residents are also expected to have exposure to, and/or direct clinical experiences with patients that represent a cross-section of the diverse veterans served at VA Puget Sound’s American Lake Division and to acquire sensitivity to, and knowledge of, cultural differences, as well as other individual differences that influence the manner in which services are provided.
Clinical Psychology Program Competencies
The focus of the Clinical Psychology residency is on the acquisition of advanced and Level 1 and Level 2 Competencies, as applied to specific areas of focus (PTSD Evidence-Based Psychotherapy Focus, Residential Treatment Focus, and PCMHI Focus). Please see American Psychological Association,
Commission on Accreditation. 2015. Standards of Accreditation for Health Service Psychology. Retrieved from https://www.apa.org/ed/accreditation/standards-of-accreditation.pdf and the APA’s 2012 Competency Benchmark Revision for further elaboration on these competencies (https://www.apa.org/ed/graduate/benchmarks-evaluation-system).
Level 1 - Integration of Science and Practice: Understanding of research, research methodology, techniques of data collection and analysis, biological bases of behavior, cognitive-affective bases of behavior, and development across the lifespan. Respect for scientifically derived knowledge. Use of the scientific method to inform therapy and assessment practices. Generating research that contributes to the professional knowledge base and/or evaluates the effectiveness of various professional activities.
Level 1 - Individual and Cultural Diversity: Awareness, sensitivity and skills in working professionally with diverse individuals, groups, and communities who represent various cultural and personal background, and characteristics defined broadly and consistent with APA policy.
Level 1 - Ethics and Legal Standards: Application of ethical concepts and awareness of legal issues regarding professional activities with individuals, groups, and organizations.
Level 2 - Professional Values, Attitudes, and Behaviors: Behavior and comportment that reflect the values and attitudes of psychology.
Level 2 - Communication and Interpersonal Skills: Practice conducted with personal and professional self-awareness and reflection; with awareness of competencies; with appropriate self-care. Relate effectively and meaningfully with individuals, groups, and/or communities.
Level 2 - Intervention Skills: Interventions designed to alleviate suffering, and to promote health and well-being of individuals, groups, and/or organizations. Integration of research and clinical expertise in the context of patient factors.
Level 2 - Assessment Skills: Assessment and diagnosis of problems, capabilities, and issues associated with individuals, groups, and/or organizations.
Level 2 - Education: Knowledge of theories of learning and/or supervision. Evaluation of teaching practices and incorporates feedback to modify current and future teaching strategies.
Level 2 - Consultation and Interprofessional Skills: Knowledge of key issues and concepts in related disciplines. Identify and interact with professionals in multiple disciplines. The ability to provide expert guidance or professional assistance in response to a client’s needs or goals.
Fostering Belonging and Learning
The VA Puget Sound Psychology Training Committee is committed to creating a work environment characterized by fairness, acceptance and preparation for research and practice among our trainees and staff. We believe it is crucial to understand how various personal and societal facets shape an individual's life and experience, and how that can have a positive effect on our clinical practice. Our Psychology Training Program is thus dedicated to creating an environment focused on increasing the knowledge of, and competence around universal human issues. Our goal is to increase our trainees’ knowledge base (didactics, supervision discussions), self-reflection (mentorship program), and comprehensive clinical consideration and application (consultation group). We prioritize these opportunities as we believe that rich educational experiences are gained when we learn and work with people from various backgrounds and experiences. We hope you will join our program and welcome your participation in continuing to cultivate a workplace of community and belonging.
Resident Preparation
Incoming residents are required to have completed a doctoral degree in Clinical or Counseling Psychology from a program that is accredited by the APA CoA, CPA, and/or another VA recognized accrediting body (e.g., PCSAS). To be eligible to attend residency at American Lake, incoming residents must have adequate academic preparation, including receipt of the doctoral degree and successful completion of doctoral internship training as part of the doctoral degree, have acquired Profession-Wide Competencies in the context of service provision to adult patients, have received individual supervision with direct observation of their graduate and internship clinical work, and meet the eligibility requirements for VA employment. Applicants must meet the eligibility qualifications for psychology training within the Department of Veterans Affairs: https://www.psychologytraining.va.gov/eligibility.asp - these include, but are not limited to: U.S. Citizenship, completion of our application materials, completion of the doctoral degree by the time the internship begins. Note: All applicants who are U.S. citizens, required to register for the Selective Service, born after December 31, 1959, and who are not otherwise exempt, must show proof of Selective Service registration as part of their VA application. Acceptance of residents is contingent upon the results of a background check, TQCVL verifications (see XXXXXXXXXXX) and possible drug screening. Residents are appointed as temporary employees of the Department of Veterans Affairs. As such, residents are subject to laws, policies, and guidelines posted for VA staff members. There are infrequent times in which this guidance can change during a training year which may create new requirements or responsibilities for residents. If employment requirements change during the course of a training year, residents will be notified of the change and impact as soon as possible and options provided. The Training Director will provide you with the information you need to understand the requirement and reasons for the requirement in a timely manner. Please note that the VA is a drug-free workplace (see XXXXXXX).
Preparation for Licensure
The programs prepare residents to meet licensure requirements for Washington State https://doh.wa.gov/licenses-permits-and-certificates/professions-new-renew-or-update/psychologist/licensing-requirements. If you have plans to practice in a particular jurisdiction outside of Washington, please contact that jurisdiction’s licensing board to seek clarification. Licensing information can be found via the Association of State and Provincial Psychology Boards (ASPPB) at https://asppb.net/.
ADMINISTRATIVE POLICIES AND PROCEDURES
Holidays and Leave: See OAA national policies, as well as the Office of Personnel Management website (http://www.opm.gov) for full information on leave and benefits for VA personnel. Residents usually receive 11 annual federal holidays. (On occasion, not all 11 holidays fall within a training year; e.g., federal employees are not paid for a holiday that falls on the first day of work, which can impact the total stipend slightly as well). In addition, residents accrue 4 hours of sick leave and 4 hours of annual leave for each full two week pay period as a resident, for a total of 104 hours of each during the year. Information can also be found on the OPM website (under Pay & Leave, Work Schedules) about alternative work schedules to accommodate religious observations not coinciding with federal holidays.
Authorized Absence: According to VA Handbook 5011, Part III, Chapter 2, Section 12, employees, including trainees, may be given authorized absence without charge to leave when the activity is considered to be of substantial benefit to VA in accomplishing its general mission or one of its specific functions, such as education and training (e.g., licensure exam, conference presentation). Requests for Authorized Absence are reviewed on a case by case basis by the Training Directors.
Family Leave and Support: Although trainees are not eligible for the Federal Medical Leave Act (FMLA), our program is happy to support trainees through the birth or adoption of a child during their residency year. Current and past trainees have opted to take leave without pay to be home with a new family member and extend their training year accordingly to still complete the requirements of the residency. Trainees at American Lake will be offered accommodations related to lactation while at work in accord with the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act revised the Fair Labor Standards Act. It is unlikely that a trainee would be paid for time extended beyond the initial training year, due to the nature of the year-long employment contracts associated with VA trainee status.
Privacy: We will collect no personal information about you when you visit our website.
Due Process: Impairment and grievance procedures are consistent with VA Human Resource regulations.
Benefits: Residency appointments in the Clinical and Geropsychology programs are for 2080 hours, which is full-time for a one-year period. VA residents are eligible for health insurance (for self, spouses, and legal dependents) and for life insurance, just as are regular employees.
Liability Protection for Trainees: When providing professional services at a VA healthcare facility, VA sponsored trainees acting within the scope of their educational programs are protected from personal liability under the Federal Employees Liability Reform and Tort Compensation Act 28, U.S.C.2679 (b)-(d).
THE TRAINING YEAR
Facility and Training Resources
As the American Lake Psychology training programs enjoy a long history of providing excellent training (at the doctoral internship level), it is well-integrated into the VA Puget Sound and VISN 20 Northwest Network training infrastructure. The full resources of VA Puget Sound, affiliated with the University of Washington, are available to residents in our programs. The Psychology Training Program at American Lake has had some didactic training exchanges with Joint Base Lewis McChord, as well as the Seattle Division of the VA Puget Sound Health Care System, and VA Community Based Outpatient Clinics. The Center for Education and Development at VA Puget Sound oversees all academic and continuing education activities for our facility, which includes over 1,600 academic trainees and more than 2,700 employees. There are two branch libraries as well as our medical media services.
In addition to the interprofessional core clinical staff and faculty, residents also receive support from administrative staff. The Mental Health Service at American Lake has allocated necessary clinical space and equipment to ensure high quality training in the service of veterans' healthcare. State of the art equipment made available for the training programs include computers for staff, phones, video teleconference, FAX machines, and copy machines. The medical record is completely computerized at this facility, so appropriate training and ongoing resources for using it effectively is available, as are a full selection of psychological assessment materials.
Scholarly Activity (Research/QI)
While the primary focus of our postdoctoral residency programs is the development of advanced and/or specialized Level 1, Level 2, and (if applicable) Level 3 Competencies, the residency programs at American Lake value the scientific method and scholarly productivity. As such, a portion of the training experience is focused on psychological research. Residents will develop a research project at the outset of the training year, in consultation with the Training Directors and Research Lead. We define research broadly and recognize three categories of research. These include traditional research (e.g., RCTs, empirical projects requiring IRB review, generalization is expected), utilizing an implementation science (IS) framework to ask systems-based questions to evaluate models of care, and utilizing program evaluation and quality assessment/improvement (QA/QI) frameworks to illustrate clinical service challenges, opportunities, and potential solutions. Thus, a resident research project may take several forms, to include the following:
- Participate in an ongoing research project (e.g., Mental Health Research, GRECC)
- Conduct a meta-analysis in an area of the resident’s interest
- Complete a literature review and research methods section for relevant research that could be conducted here or taken to with the resident to their next professional position
- Complete a grant proposal
- Complete an IS project to assess a systems level question
- Complete a QA/QI project to assess a clinic/program level question
- Conduct an approved research project based off an open dataset (e.g., Pew Research Center, General Social Survey, etc.)
Residents may allocate up to 4 hours per week for research/QI over the course of the training program. Factors which may affect the amount of time a particular residency may allocate to research could include:
the requirements of the specific residency program; the scope of the project; and/or the training goals of the resident. This is collaboratively agreed upon at the outset of the training program with the preceptor and is delineated in the Individual Training Plan for each resident. Residents must complete a research product (e.g., poster, presentation, or manuscript submission; grant submission; or, IS or QA/QI report) by early July and present their final project at the end-of-year psychology training retreat.
Service
Residents are asked to assist in the development and administration of the Training Programs by participating in committees and activities. These opportunities include, but are not limited to, service on the Training Committee, service on the Education and Didactic Committee, co-facilitation of the Cultural Competency Consultation group, and/or assistance with development of orientation and training week for incoming residents.
Licensure Exam Preparation Time
While the primary focus of our residency programs is the development of advanced and/or specialized Level 1, Level 2, and (if applicable) Level 3 Competencies, the residency programs at American Lake aim to prepare trainees for licensure. To that end, a portion of the training experience can be focused on licensure exam preparation.
Residents may allocate up to 4 hours per week for licensure exam preparation for the first six months of the training program. This is collaboratively agreed upon at the outset of the training program with the preceptor and is delineated (e.g., number of hours, date for exam) in the Individual Training Plan (ITP). Residents who formally block time into their schedules for EPPP study are expected to sit for the exam during the course of the residency program.
Provision of Education
Residents are expected to engage in the education of others and there are many opportunities to do so. These opportunities may include, but are not limited to, education to service recipients and their family members in clinical placements, presentation to peers and junior peers (e.g., internship didactic series, integrated postdoctoral didactic series), presentations to Psychology Service (e.g., Intern Didactic, Faculty Didactic, Training Day, etc.), presentations to other professionals within or outside of VA Puget Sound (e.g., clinical team meetings, leadership team briefings, UW Grand Rounds, Madigan continuing education series), outreach to community groups, consultation to interprofessional staff and/or trainees, and/or supervised peer supervision of junior psychology trainees. The advanced, specialized, and individually determined plan for education provision are described in the ITP.
Seminars and Educational Offerings
Education is an integral part of the training year, with a variety of opportunities available throughout the training year. Residents play an important role in shaping these didactic and other educational experiences by completing evaluation forms, participating in an end-of-year review with the Training Director(s), and active involvement with the Psychology Training Committee.
Clinical Psychology Program residents must complete at least 104 hours of learning activities during the training year. This can be met through participation in required Resident Didactic Series presentations, optional Wednesday Faculty Didactic Series presentations, required residency-specific training opportunities as detailed in each program description, as well as other didactic presentations that are individually tailored with their preceptors to meet training goals as delineated on each trainee’s ITP. Please refer to the program-specific descriptions in this brochure for an overview of required didactic offerings for the Clinical Psychology and Geropsychology programs. Optional didactic offerings are available at American Lake, the Seattle Division, Madigan Army Medical Center, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, and at outside professional meetings.
Resident Didactic Series
The Tuesday Resident Didactic Series is a training experience comprised of topics in the areas of professional development, administrative, clinical issues in psychology, culture and psychology, and clinical research. This series is a collaborative experience for residents in all three residency programs. This is a required training activity, occurring once per month.
Faculty/Psychology Service Didactic Series
The Wednesday Faculty Didactic Series is arranged for all psychologists in the American Lake Psychology Service. It is optional for all residents to attend. Residents are required to provide at least one didactic to the psychology department during their training year. Topics presented by residents are done so with their supervisor’s and the Training Committee’s approval.
UW Psychiatry Grand Rounds
Grand Rounds is a Department of Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences Continuing Medical Education program, which consists of a series of educational lectures. Presenters at the Grand Rounds include both Department faculty and speakers from other institutions around the country. Grand Rounds typically occurs twice per month (generally every other Friday from 1300 to 1400). Attendance is optional.
A yearly schedule, as well as access to the live telecast may be accessed at: https://psychiatry.uw.edu/training-workforce-development/grand-rounds/.
Madigan Workshop Opportunities
The American Lake Psychology Training Programs enjoy a strong training relationship with Madigan Army Medical Center, located at nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord. American Lake residents are occasionally invited to join active duty Army psychology interns’ and residents’ educational and training experiences over the course of the training year. Participation in these events is optional.
Other Off-Site Training Opportunities
Additional off-site training opportunities are available over the course of the training year through the University of Washington, the Seattle Division of VA Puget Sound, Western State Hospital, and other local trainings/experiences. In addition, residents are encouraged to participate in unsponsored training and academic experiences, such as the APA annual conference and Washington State Psychological Association. These events may be approved for Administrative Leave on a limited case-by-case basis.
With the approval of the Training Director and the resident’s supervisor(s), Administrative Leave can be granted to residents wishing to attend non-VA professional meetings and workshops relevant to the practice of psychology (see the leave policy section of this manual for further details). Time devoted to such meetings or workshops outside normal VA hours is not compensable.
Resident Lunch
While the VA authorizes 30 minutes for lunch, the training program supports one 60-minute lunch per week to be aside for residents to meet and share concerns about issues of mutual interest. Residents are to be released from competing activities during this meeting time. The Psychology Training Committee strongly encourages residents to meet together; however, participation in the resident lunch meeting is optional.
VHA Mandatory Training for Trainees (MTT)
The MTT course includes all content necessary for trainees to practice safely and effectively in VA. Please go to the following website, which will direct you to the TMS portal, to complete: https://www.va.gov/oaa/mandatory-training.asp. This is required prior to beginning residency training.
Supervision
Formal supervision (i.e., scheduled face-to-face individual contact) is provided for at least two hours per week. Overall responsibility and coordination of supervision is provided by each program/focus area preceptor in collaboration with the primary clinical supervisor and the resident.
Supervisors vary in their theoretical orientation and supervisory style. Each, however, is committed to providing a meaningful training experience, with the supervisory process being central to that experience. Each supervisor provides supervision using the Competency Based Supervision framework (Falendar & Shafranske, 2004) that aligns with the APA Board of Educational Affairs (BEA) Guidelines for Clinical Supervision in Health Service Psychology https://www.apa.org/about/policy/guidelines-supervision.pdf. A resident individual training plan (ITP) is developed between the resident and preceptor at the beginning of the year, addressing the baseline competency of the resident, training goals, career goals and outlining training activities that will meet goals and training needs. A formal, regularly scheduled (i.e., quarterly) discussion between the resident and preceptor addresses progress in meeting specified goals and allows for mid-course corrections as needed.
In some settings, residents also have the opportunity to develop supervision skills by participating in tiered supervision of psychology interns. The residency program is committed to providing training and supervised experience using competency-based supervision with interns from our APA-accredited internship program. Tiered supervision and consultation opportunities are designed to address the specific training needs identified in each resident’s ITP, targeting the development of competence in specific supervision skills.
Evaluation
Each primary supervisor provides regular, formal evaluations of the resident’s performance (i.e., quarterly for first year residents, semi-annually for second year residents). These evaluations are based not only upon the Level 1, Level 2, and (if applicable) Level 3 Competencies, but also upon the achievement of the agreed upon goals and professional performance expectations that comprise the ITP. The preceptor, in collaboration with the primary clinic supervisor, integrate evaluative feedback from other supervisor(s) involved in the resident’s training (e.g., secondary clinical supervisor, research project mentor). These evaluations are discussed by the supervisor and/or preceptor and resident. Evaluations are retained after the residency is completed and may provide a basis for letters of recommendation.
The resident provides an evaluation of the training experience at regularly scheduled intervals (i.e., quarterly for first year residents, semi-annually for second year residents). Further, at the end of the training program, the resident provides an overall evaluation of the residency experience. Both interim and final evaluations provided by the residents assist the programs in their self-assessment process.
Supervisory staff meet monthly in the Psychology Supervisors’ Meeting to review resident progress as well as to discuss general issues related to the training program. Training staff and residents meet monthly or as needed to discuss policy concerns and evaluation procedures.
Requirements for Completion:
Consistent with APA CoA expectations, we have identified clear minimum levels of achievement for successful completion of each of our postdoctoral residency programs:
In order for residents to successfully complete the program they must:
- By the final evaluation/end of the training program, obtain ratings of “7” in all of the Competency Ratings areas on Supervisor Evaluation(s)
- Not be found to have engaged in any ethical, legal, or conduct violations
- Complete a scholarly activity product (e.g. poster)
- Deliver all signed evaluations and training logs (ITP, supervision contracts, quarterly evaluations, log of residency activities [hours, didactic], and final residency feedback).
CLINICAL PSYCHOLOGY RESIDENCIES
PTSD Evidence-Based Psychotherapy (EBP) Focus Area
Focus Area Preceptor: Jennifer King, PhD
VA Puget Sound Healthcare System, American Lake Division (116a)
9600 SW Veterans Drive
Tacoma, WA 98493
Telephone:
Email: jennifer.king11@va.gov
Overview
The goal of the PTSD Evidence-Based Psychotherapy (EBP) Focus Area in the Clinical Psychology program is to prepare residents to function as independent Health Service psychologists with advanced and specialized skills in Clinical Psychology with a focus on the delivery of evidence-based psychotherapies for PTSD. This residency provides clinical, didactic, and academic training to develop advanced knowledge of the etiology, comorbidities, and assessment and treatment of trauma-related disorders, including PTSD. This Focus Area integrates clinical work along with opportunities for teaching, administrative, research, and supervisory experiences within the context of outpatient PTSD treatment in the PTSD Outpatient Clinic (POC). We value trainees who are eager to participate on our team and be part of our professional community. The program requires that all residents engage in direct service delivery for at least a third of their time in training (at minimum), which averages to 13 hours per week.
Number of Residents: One
Length of Training: One year
Goals
Postdoctoral education and training are designed to promote an advanced level of competence as a Health Service Psychologist with focus on PTSD and the evidence-based psychotherapies used to treat it.
At the conclusion of the residency, residents will be expected to demonstrate advanced competence in the following areas, consistent with the Clinical Psychology residency program expectations:
- Development of advanced skill in the Level 1 competencies of Integration of Science and Practice, Individual and Cultural Diversity, and Ethics and Legal Matters;
- Development of advanced skill in the Level 2 competencies of Professional Attitudes, Values, and Behaviors; Interpersonal and Communication Skills; Intervention; Assessment; Education and Teaching; and, Interprofessional and Consultation Skills
As applied to the following PTSD EBP skills:
- Development of advanced understanding of cognitive-behavioral theories and application (specifically Prolonged Exposure [PE], Cognitive Processing Therapy [CPT], and Written Exposure Therapy [WET]);
- Development of advanced understanding of PTSD and trauma-related disorders, including Military Sexual Trauma (MST);
- Development of a professional identity as a Health Service Psychologist with specialized expertise in PTSD, especially as applied to the assessment and treatment of PTSD using trauma-focused EBPs;
- Scholarly activity, e.g., submission of a study or literature review for publication, presentation, submission of a grant proposal, quality improvement project, or outcome assessment;
- Preparation for state or provincial licensure, or certification for the independent practice of psychology
Clinical Settings
PTSD Outpatient Clinic (POC): The POC is a specialized outpatient clinic that provides evidence-based, trauma-focused treatment to Veterans who struggle with PTSD as a result of their military service. Treatment in the POC is behavioral and cognitive, time-limited, and evidence-based. Such evidence-based, PTSD-focused interventions may occur within a group or individual format, depending on the intervention.
For Veterans ready to engage in trauma-focused therapy, treatments that have been scientifically shown to be effective, such as Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT), Prolonged Exposure Therapy (PE), and Written Exposure Therapy (WET), are available; these are often referred to as the POC trauma-focused interventions.
The POC recognizes that many Veterans who struggle with PTSD may not be ready to directly address the traumas they experienced. Therefore, treatment is available for Veterans who do not yet feel ready to address their trauma experiences, but who recognize that a goal of their program involvement is to work toward engaging in a trauma-focused therapy; this is often referred to as the POC non-trauma-focused intervention. The POC has one non-trauma-focused intervention: a 3-week PTSD 101 group where Veterans can learn more about the disorder of PTSD and the trauma-focused interventions used to treat it.
Aftercare is also available to help Veterans maintain treatment gains and to pursue further engagement in life. All of the aftercare services are available outside the POC in other VA clinics or the community.
The overarching goal of the POC is to assist Veterans in their recovery from the disabling and distressing consequences of their condition. For some Veterans, this may be remission of PTSD, for others it may be a lessening in the symptoms with which they struggle, while for other Veterans it may be seeking to improve the quality of their lives in spite of having PTSD. For all Veterans who enter into treatment, the objective of the clinic is the same: to assist Veterans in their efforts to change and to have a more meaningful life.
The Role of the Resident
Resident duties in the POC are to provide individual, time-limited, trauma-focused interventions (i.e., PTSD EBPs, such as PE and CPT), as well as conduct two 90-minute intakes per week and one 60-minute intake every other week, and to engage in collaborative treatment planning with Veterans. Comprehensive psychodiagnostic assessment may be required for Veterans with complex symptom presentations. A resident may also be asked to help develop tailored services for the unique needs of Veterans, such as designing assessment batteries or intake procedures, or facilitating a specialized group offering. Residents will coordinate care with other members of the Veteran’s interdisciplinary care team, including medical staff, rehabilitation specialists, and family members, as necessary.
While on the POC rotation, the resident functions as the primary therapist for the Veterans on their caseload. We aim to ensure that residents are competent in CPT, PE, and WET, and are able to offer all three interventions to their patients. The Veterans served by the POC often present with a variety of co-morbid disorders and psychosocial issues that necessitate interventions that complement trauma-focused treatment. In addition to individual psychotherapy, residents are expected to co-facilitate at least one group. Residents are important members of the POC team, participating fully in administrative and case consultation meetings. Residents will also have the opportunity to engage in administrative projects, research tasks, and may have supervisory experiences with interns. Our goal is to help support the resident in gaining professional skills and competencies for full-time staff psychology positions in VA.
Teaching Methods
There are several methods that are used to train the PTSD EBP Resident. They include:
Didactics: In addition to participation in the monthly general seminar attended by all residents, the PTSD program offers a number of specialty specific didactics. As mentioned previously, Clinical Psychology Program residents must complete at least 104 hours of learning activities during the year, which may include didactics, case conferences or other learning experiences beyond clinical and supervision requirements. In addition, residents must attend other didactic presentations that are individually-tailored, in collaboration with their preceptor, to meet their training goals as delineated on their Individual Training Plan (ITP). Thus, within the Focus Area, PTSD psychology didactic trainings are designed to provide the resident with advanced knowledge of PTSD and the EBPs used to treat it. The didactic training may occur via online trainings, webinars, lectures, experiential trainings, and/or case conferences, and may include some of the optional offerings listed below. Didactic trainings are individually-tailored with the resident during the course of the training year; thus, some of the optional offerings listed below could be required for any given resident depending on training needs.
Required Didactics:
- PTSD EBP Seminar Series – approximately 40 hours over the course of the training year, to be determined based on resident’s individual learning needs;
- American Lake Division Postdoctoral Residency Didactic Series – one hour per month
Optional Didactics:
- University of Washington, Psychiatry Grand Rounds – two hours per month (1st and 3rd Fridays at 1200;
- National Center for PTSD Didactic Series – one hour per month (3rd Wednesday at 1100);
- VA National Military Sexual Trauma (MST) Didactic Series – one and a half hours per month (1st Thursday at 0900);
- VA NW MIRECC (VISN 20) Didactic Series – two hours per month (1st and 3rd Wednesdays at 1200).
Mentorship: Dr. King provides leadership for the PTSD EBP Focus Area of the Clinical Psychology postdoctoral program, as the preceptor. The task of the preceptor is to aid the resident in evaluating individual training needs and interests, and to develop an ITP based on those needs and the training program’s competency areas. In addition, the preceptor provides professional mentoring to the resident at least monthly, with an eye toward the resident’s overall progress through the residency program.
Supervision: The determination of a primary clinical supervisor in POC is a collaborative process with the resident that takes into account training needs and preferences. The licensed psychologists who may supervise the resident per WA State law include Drs. Bullock, King, Mull, Reas, and Smith.
The resident will receive individual supervision where PTSD assessment and treatment using PTSD-specific EBPs, clinical, career development, teaching, and scholarly activity are addressed (with a minimum of two hours of individual supervision being provided each week). The resident may also have the opportunity to supervise other trainees under the guidance of clinical staff, when feasible. In addition, the resident will have opportunities to work closely with professionals from other disciplines with different areas of expertise. Residents have opportunities to directly observe licensed staff psychologists in practice. For example, residents will observe licensed psychologists conduct intakes, other evaluations, or engage in other clinical or professional activities, and may co‐lead a group with staff.
Scholarly Activity, Research, and Program Development
Involvement in evaluation that embodies the integration of science and practice is an important component of the PTSD EBP Focus Area. The resident will be required to identify research or evaluation activities that would expand their current skill set. There are a wide range of opportunities available to the resident that include: participation in ongoing studies, participation in ongoing quality improvement projects, data analysis, preparing papers and presentations, interfacing with the local IRB, etc. Areas of ongoing evaluation include: program improvement within the POC and collaborating on ongoing projects with researchers outside of the POC. Residents are encouraged to participate and take the lead in program improvement and development projects. These projects allow the POC to continuously evaluate its programs and offerings, incorporate new evidence-based interventions, and keep clinical programs current and responsive to Veteran needs/preferences. Time allocation for research will be determined in consultation with the preceptor, but will consist of no more than 4 hours per week.
Core Training Faculty
Please see the Psychology Service Faculty section of this brochure for full biographies of the core training faculty for this Focus Area of the Clinical Psychology postdoctoral residency program.
Cody L. Bullock, Ph.D. is a Clinical Psychologist in the PTSD Outpatient Clinic at the American Lake Division.
Jennifer C. King, Ph.D. is the POC’s co-occurring substance use/PTSD specialist and serves as the liaison between the POC and Addiction Treatment Center (ATC). She is a Clinical Psychologist and the preceptor for this residency Focus Area. Dr. King is also the EBP Coordinator for VA Puget Sound.
Jared Mull, Psy.D. is a Clinical Psychologist in the PTSD Outpatient Clinic at the American Lake Division.
Hannah Reas, Ph.D. is a Clinical Psychologist in the PTSD Outpatient Clinic at the American Lake Division.
Dale E. Smith, Ph.D. is the longest standing member of the POC and has served as its Clinic Manager since its inception in September 1991 when it was first established as a Substance Use/PTSD Clinical Team.
Erin Verdi, PhD is a Clinical Psychologist in the PTSD Outpatient Clinic at the American Lake Division.
Sherry Yelland, Ph.D. is a Clinical Psychologist in the PTSD Outpatient Clinic at the American Lake Division.
Primary Care Mental Health Integration Focus Area