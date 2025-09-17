VA Puget Sound Pharmacy Residency Programs in Seattle, Washington (PGY1 and PGY2 Programs)

VA Puget Sound PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program, Seattle WA

The VA Puget Sound Health Care System's PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program offers a dynamic and comprehensive training experience, located in the vibrant city of Seattle, Washington. With a proud history spanning 50 years and more than 200 graduates, the VA Puget Sound PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program remains one of the largest and most extensive VA Pharmacy training programs in the country. We are dedicated to continuing our legacy as a premier destination for pharmacist training.

**WE INVITE YOU TO JOIN US FOR ONE OF OUR UPCOMING RECRUITMENT EVENTS**

All times in Pacific Standard Time, PST

Wednesday, October 22, 5:00p-6:30p: VA Puget Sound Virtual Showcase Register here: https://events.gcc.teams.microsoft.com/event/10e048f9-b6e8-4616-89f0-acfdaaa1402a@e95f1b23-abaf-45ee-821d-b7ab251ab3bf

VA Puget Sound Virtual Showcase Register here: https://events.gcc.teams.microsoft.com/event/10e048f9-b6e8-4616-89f0-acfdaaa1402a@e95f1b23-abaf-45ee-821d-b7ab251ab3bf Thursday, November 6, 11:00a-1:00p: PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Virtual Federal Showcase (All VA and IHS programs) https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/2165939303862?p=KXJhUWZ7Wacank5w2K

PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Virtual Federal Showcase (All VA and IHS programs) https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/2165939303862?p=KXJhUWZ7Wacank5w2K Tuesday, November 11, 4:00p-6:00p: SNPhA/ACCP Virtual Showcase https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/2389595615737?p=MgOwJwWOfqfYqcn97b

SNPhA/ACCP Virtual Showcase https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/2389595615737?p=MgOwJwWOfqfYqcn97b Monday, December 8, 1:00p-4:00p: ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting Showcase (Booth 4547)

ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting Showcase (Booth 4547) Monday, December 15, 5:00p-6:30p: VA Puget Sound Virtual Showcase Register Here: https://events.gcc.teams.microsoft.com/event/bbe06b09-5fcb-4232-8139-e2af6abd04f1@e95f1b23-abaf-45ee-821d-b7ab251ab3bf

Application Information:

Program Code: 95300

Start date: 6/29/2026

Application Deadline: 1/2/2026

Number of Positions: 7

Estimated Stipend: 54429

Application Requirements: