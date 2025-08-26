VA Puget Sound, Seattle Psychology Internship Program

The psychology staff at the Seattle VA is committed to excellence in patient care, research and training. Our faculty actively pursue a variety of roles available to psychologists, and work to serve the larger profession and community by participating on Medical Center and University committees, VA Central Office committees, community boards, committees of the Washington State Psychological Association, and boards and committees of national professional organizations.

The following psychologists provide education and training within our program. Washington State requires that internship hours that count toward the interns’ eventual licensure in Washington State must be provided by psychologists with two or more years of experience post-licensure. Psychologists who have not yet attained two-years of post-licensure experience are available to provide supervision beyond the minimum two hours of individual supervision received from more senior supervisors. In our interprofessional setting, additional consultation and case supervision is easily obtained from professionals of other disciplines with expertise to offer.

Kelly Allred, PhD is a psychologist in the Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) and serves as the Assistant Training Director of the Psychology Training Program. She received her PhD in Clinical Psychology from the University of Pennsylvania in 2018 under the mentorship of Dianne Chambless. She completed her internship training as well as a fellowship in Primary Care at the Seattle VA. Dr. Allred’s theoretical orientation is primarily cognitive behavioral with an emphasis on mindfulness-based interventions. Her graduate research focused on racial and ethnic differences in perceived criticism and other family factors that predict clinical outcomes. She has also contributed to research at VA Puget Sound examining the relationships among discrimination, social support, and suicide risk for transgender veterans. Dr. Allred has a strong interest in promoting education in Individual and Cultural Differences among psychology trainees.

K. Chase Bailey, PhD, ABPP is a neuropsychologist on the Mental Health Neuropsychology Service. He received his doctoral degree in Counseling Psychology in 2015 from the University of Oklahoma. He then completed his internship at the VA North Texas Healthcare System in Dallas, TX. He went on to complete his fellowship training in San Antonio, TX in the South Texas Veterans Health Care System. He has worked in a county hospital setting in Dallas as well as in a cancer unit at VAPS prior to his current role in outpatient mental health. His primary clinical responsibilities include conducting outpatient neuropsychological evaluations from a diverse range of referral sources. He utilizes collaborative therapeutic assessment paired with same day feedback to afford veterans a timely and personally relevant discussion around the brain behavior relationship.

Jennifer Bambara, PhD, ABPP is a Psychologist in the Rehabilitation Care Service and is the Director of the VA Puget Sound Center for Polytrauma Care. She also serves as Clinical Program Manager for the VISN 20 Polytrauma System of Care. She completed her doctorate in Clinical Psychology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Her Clinical Psychology internship was completed at VA Puget Sound, Seattle, and she completed a Rehabilitation Psychology fellowship at the University of Washington in the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. She is licensed in the state of WA and earned board certification in Rehabilitation Psychology. Clinically, she provides neuropsychological assessment as well as individual and group psychotherapy to Veterans with a variety of medical conditions and physical injuries. Within the Polytrauma Clinic, this most often involves working with individuals with a history of traumatic brain injury, PTSD, sleep disturbance, and/or chronic pain. Commonly used interventions include CBT, ACT, BA, hypnosis for pain management, mindfulness for pain management, and cognitive skills training. Dr. Bambara is also engaged in research and quality improvement projects focused on enhancing the well-being of Veterans with a history of TBI.

Charlotte Brill, PhD is a clinical psychologist in the Mental Health Clinic. Dr. Brill completed her doctorate in clinical psychology at the University of Washington, under the mentorship of Dr. Bill George. She completed clinical internship at the Durham VA and a postdoctoral fellowship focusing on PTSD recovery and Comprehensive DBT at the Seattle VA. Dr. Brill is strongly committed to trauma recovery and her primary clinical interest is in PTSD treatment, particularly among sexual assault survivors. She particularly enjoys PE and CPT and is VA certified in CPT after completing the CPT rollout during clinical internship. Dr. Brill is also part of the Comprehensive DBT Program. She also serves as the Psychiatry Resident Psychotherapy Training Coordinator. Dr. Brill is licensed in Washington State.

David Call, PhD is a clinical psychologist in the Mental Health Clinic. Dr. Call received his doctoral degree from Northern Illinois University under the mentorship of Dr. Holly Orcutt. He completed his internship training at Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System with an emphasis on serious mental illness, Veteran homelessness, and the treatment and assessment of PTSD in both residential and outpatient settings. He completed postdoctoral training (PTSD/TBI Track) at the VA San Diego Healthcare System, where he was then hired as a staff psychologist (PSTD/SUD specialist at the ASPIRE CENTER) at a residential program for newly returning Veterans who were struggling with the impact of PTSD and insufficient housing on values-consistent living. His interests include the integration and evaluation of acceptance and mindfulness-based interventions within the context of evidence-based treatments for PTSD (CPT and PE), as well as depression and anxiety (CBT); anger management (ACT-based) and emotion dysregulation are further areas of clinical focus individually and in groups. Dr. Call is VA-certified in Cognitive Processing Therapy for PTSD, has completed comprehensive training and VA certification in Acceptance and Commitment Therapy for depression (ACT-D), and is a member of the Comprehensive DBT Program at the Seattle VA. Dr. Call also has an interest in supervision and professional development, with an emphasis on skills related to case conceptualization and comprehensive psycho-diagnostic assessment.

Jason Chauv, PsyD is the psychologist in the Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center (PRRC). Dr. Chauv completed his doctorate in Clinical Psychology at the University of La Verne. His graduate research experiences culminated in his dissertation exploring the relationship between various cultural factors and Chinese international students’ perceptions toward mental health services. He completed his internship at Loma Linda VA Medical Center followed by a Psychosocial Rehabilitation (PSR) fellowship at Palo Alto VA Medical Center. He is licensed in Washington State. Dr. Chauv’s clinical interests include psychosis, bipolar disorder, and related serious mental illnesses (SMI). He also focuses on the alleviation of mental health stigma and the implementation of the recovery model when working with Veterans and the interprofessional team.

Geoff Corner, PhD, MPH is a clinical psychologist in the Mental Health Clinic and the Couple and Family Program. He obtained his doctoral degree in Clinical Science from the University of Southern California under the mentorship of Drs. Gayla Margolin and Darby Saxbe. He completed his clinical internship and subsequent postdoctoral training at the Seattle VA. At USC, his research focused on how couples navigate loss and important life transitions, and he carries this interest into his clinical work with both individuals and couples. His background includes an emphasis on meaning and legacy, including their roles in coping with loss and life-limiting illnesses. He uses a variety of treatment approaches for individual and relational challenges, including ACT, CBT, IBCT, PE, and CPT. He has completed or attended VA rollout trainings in CPT, IBCT, and IPT, and he will soon complete trainings in the individual and couple formats of Strength at Home, an intervention offered in the context of IPV. He has experience working with hoarding, excoriation, phobia, and social anxiety, and he has particular interest in working with older adult couples affected by health adversity. He created and co-facilitates groups in MHC and CFP focused on coping with grief and relationship skills, and he is a DBT skills class co-facilitator. He serves as the psychotherapy referral triage coordinator in MHC, and in this role, he assists in connecting Veterans with therapy resources throughout outpatient mental health and setting up Veterans for successful engagement in an episode of care.

Anja Cotton, PsyD is a psychologist in the Opioid Treatment Program (OTP) within the Addiction Treatment Center (ATC). She received her PsyD in Clinical Psychology from Pacific University in 2000. She completed her internship In New York at the VA Hudson Valley followed by the CESATE Postdoctoral Fellowship in substance abuse treatment at the Seattle VA. She is licensed in the state of Washington and is a Clinical Assistant Professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the University of Washington. Dr. Cotton has VA national certification to provide CPT, PE, and Strength at Home (IPV) treatments and has pursued training and experience in non-VA therapies including MDMA Assisted Therapy for PTSD and Internal Family Systems psychotherapy. She has special interest in psychedelic assisted treatment, systems improvement, quality improvement, program development, and clinician work/life balance and self-care.

Jennifer DelVentura, PhD, ABPP is a clinical health psychologist and program manager in the Pain Clinic. She completed her doctoral degree at the University of Tulsa in 2014. She worked in the Psychophysiology Laboratory for Affective Neuroscience under the direction of Dr. Jamie Rhudy, studying pain and spinal nociception in healthy and chronic pain populations. She completed her doctoral internship at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, School of Medicine (2013-2014) in the behavioral medicine track and completed her postdoctoral residency at the Atlanta VA Health Care System (2014-2015) with an emphasis in health psychology and women’s wellness. She worked at the Atlanta VA as a clinical health/pain psychologist from 2015-2019 before taking her current position in the pain clinic at VA Puget Sound in 2019. Dr. DelVentura is licensed in Georgia and Washington. She is also board-certified in Clinical Health Psychology (ABPP). Dr. DelVentura’s clinical and research interests involve use of mindfulness for chronic pain, as well as program evaluation/quality improvement of integrative pain treatment programs.

Tory Durham, PhD is a clinical psychologist serving as the PTSD-SUD Specialist, a regional Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT) Trainer and Consultant, and the OMH Fellowship Track Lead. Dr. Durham facilitates integrative care groups and provides individual therapy in both the PTSD Outpatient Clinic and the Addiction Treatment Center for veterans with co-occurring PTSD and substance use disorders. She is VA certified in providing CPT and Prolonged Exposure (PE) for PTSD. She is also trained in Concurrent Treatment for PTSD and SUD using PE (COPE); Exposure, Relaxation, and Rescripting Therapy for Military Veterans (ERRT-M), Written Exposure Therapy (WET), and a wide range of interventions for substance use disorders. She is committed to reducing stigma in mental health care and working with underserved populations. Dr. Durham received her PhD in Clinical Psychology from the University of Toledo in 2017. She completed her internship training at the VA Puget Sound, American Lake Division, and a two-year postdoctoral fellowship in the Center of Excellence for Substance Addiction Treatment and Education (CESATE) at the VA Puget Sound, Seattle Division. She is licensed in Washington state.

Mark Engstrom, PhD is a psychologist in the Mental Health Clinic and is a Clinical Assistant Professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the University of Washington. He completed his PhD in Clinical Psychology from the University of Illinois at Chicago in 2008, his internship at the Seattle VA in 2008, and his Postdoctoral Fellowship in Rehabilitation Psychology at the University of Washington in 2009. Early professional interests included community psychology, qualitative research, adjustment to disability, and the phenomenology of hope and posttraumatic growth in marginalized populations. Currently Dr. Engstrom has interests in the delivery of evidence-based treatments for PTSD, including Prolonged Exposure (PE), Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT), and Adaptive Disclosure. He is also interested in transdiagnostic and integrative assessment and treatment approaches for heterogeneous outpatient populations. Additionally, Dr. Engstrom is a member of the Seattle VA’s Comprehensive DBT program and co-facilitates two DBT Skills groups. Dr. Engstrom is nationally certified within VA as a provider for CPT, PE, and individual and group-based CBT. Dr. Engstrom is licensed in the state of Washington.

Lisa Glynn, PhD is a psychologist in the Pain Clinic. She received her PhD in Clinical Psychology from the University of New Mexico in 2013, under the mentorship of Dr. Theresa Moyers. She completed her internship at VA Palo Alto in 2013, followed by her postdoctoral training at Seattle VA’s Center of Excellence in Substance Abuse Treatment and Education (CESATE) in 2014. She is licensed in Washington. Dr. Glynn serves as the Program Manager of Pain Psychology for Seattle and American Lake. Previously, she co-developed the TelePain program, which expanded from VA Puget Sound to the rest of the Northwest region in 2018 and is now being used as the model for VA TelePain nationally. Her clinical work includes providing direct service to veterans with chronic pain and opioid-safety concerns. Dr. Glynn applies a client-centered approach to evidence-based motivational, behavioral, cognitive–behavioral, and mindfulness-based interventions. She also serves as the track lead for the Seattle VA Behavioral Medicine & Pain Psychology fellowship. Dr. Glynn participates in research, program development, quality improvement, provider training, workgroups and committees, and diversity/equity/inclusion activities. She serves as Co-PI of IMPROVE, a research trial of evidence-based group psychotherapies for chronic pain. Previously, her research has focused upon the process of Motivational Interviewing (MI) and Motivational Enhancement Therapy (MET) for substance use disorders and other health behaviors. She is a member of the Motivational Interviewing Network of Trainers, and also provides training and consultation to VA clinicians as a national lead trainer and subject-matter expert for the VA National MI/MET Training Program.

Melanie Harned, PhD, ABPP is a psychologist in the Mental Health Clinic and the Coordinator of the Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) program. She is an Associate Professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences and an Adjunct Associate Professor in the Department of Psychology at the University of Washington. She is licensed in Washington state. She received her PhD in Clinical Psychology from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 2002 and completed her psychology internship at McLean Hospital/Harvard Medical School. From 2004-2018, she worked at Dr. Marsha Linehan’s research clinic at the University of Washington first as a postdoctoral fellow and subsequently as the Director of Research. She is the developer of the DBT Prolonged Exposure (DBT PE) protocol for PTSD and has received multiple NIMH and VA grants to evaluate this treatment in high-risk and multi-diagnostic patients. She has also received multiple NIH grants to develop and evaluate technology-based methods for disseminating and implementing evidence-based treatments into clinical practice. She is a certified DBT clinician, certified PE clinician and supervisor, and is ABPP certified in Cognitive and Behavioral Psychology. She regularly provides training and consultation nationally and internationally in DBT and DBT PE.

Eric Hawkins, PhD is Director of the Center of Excellence in Substance Addiction Treatment and Education (CESATE) and an investigator in both the CESATE and the Denver-Seattle Center of Innovation for Veteran-Centered and Value-Driven Care. He is an Associate Professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the University of Washington. He received his PhD in Clinical Psychology from Brigham Young University. He completed his doctoral internship at the Seattle VA. His postdoctoral training includes fellowships in the Interprofessional Treatment of Substance Abuse (CESATE) and Health Services Research, both at the Seattle VA. He is licensed in Washington State. His primary research responsibilities and interests include evaluating and improving behavioral health and substance use outcomes of patients with substance use conditions, including improving access to pharmacotherapies for the treatment of opioid use disorder. Current projects include, evaluating the national VA implementation of the Stepped Care for Opioid Use Disorder Train-the-Trainer (SCOUTT) initiative and conducting a multisite hybrid 1 effectiveness-implementation trial to evaluate the combination of a mobile app for heavy drinking and medications for alcohol use disorder (MAUD) on improvements in drinking-related and mental health outcomes, relative to patients receiving MAUD only.

Ryan Henderson, PhD is a psychologist in the Pain Service. After completing his internship at the Salt Lake City VA, he received his PhD in Counseling Psychology from the University of Utah in 2010. Dr. Henderson then completed a postdoctoral fellowship at the Seattle VA in the Center of Excellence in Substance Abuse Treatment and Education (CESATE). He subsequently joined the pain service in 2012 and is currently licensed in the state of Washington. His research and clinical interests are primarily focused in the areas of assessment and treatment of chronic pain and addiction. Dr. Henderson utilizes an integrative approach to treatment drawing heavily from interpersonal, cognitive-behavioral, and motivational enhancement approaches. Dr. Henderson has also been certified by the VA in evidence based cognitive behavioral therapy for chronic pain and provides this treatment in both individual and group treatment settings.

Katherine Hoerster, PhD, MPH is a clinical psychologist in the PTSD Outpatient Clinic, a Core Investigator at the VA Puget Sound HSR Center of Innovation for Veteran-Centered and Value-Driven Care, and an Associate Professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the University of Washington. She completed a 5-year Health Services Research & Development (HSR&D) career development award (CDA; 12-263) focused on addressing co-morbid PTSD and obesity. She is now building on that work as a Principal Investigator (PI) of an HSR&D Merit-funded clinical trial (IIR18-230) testing a behavioral weight management program addressing weight loss barriers for Veterans with PTSD. She is also MPI of two HSR&D Merit-funded clinical trials (MPI Gray) testing a virtual peer health coaching intervention seeking to improve health related quality of life among Veterans with multimorbidity and a dyadic behavioral weight management program. She is also MPI (MPI Breland) on a mixed methods project funded through a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention (NCP) investigating disparities in weight management outcomes for Black Veterans. Lastly, Dr. Hoerster is PI of a 4-year HSR-funded study starting in July 2025 to study HARPP, an integrated weight management and PTSD treatment for Veterans with PTSD and obesity.

Jenesse Kaitz, PhD is a clinical psychologist in Behavioral Sleep Medicine (BSM). Dr. Kaitz has a PhD in Clinical Psychology from Suffolk University in Boston, MA. Her dissertation focused on interprofessional relationships and coordination between psychologists and primary care physicians. She has experience and training in a variety of interdisciplinary teams in health psychology and behavioral medicine settings. She completed her internship training at VA Central Western MA (Worcester CBOC) and two post-doctoral fellowships with VA Bedford (MA)—interprofessional education and program development (outpatient mental health clinic) and health services research (Center for Healthcare Organization and Implementation Research, CHOIR). She continues to focus her work on providing quality behavioral treatments within medical settings and coordinated interprofessional care. She has expertise in providing behavioral treatments for sleep disorders including CBT-I, nightmare therapy, and PAP desensitization. She is licensed in Oregon.

Carl Kantner, PhD is a psychologist in the Addiction Treatment Center and Program Manager for the Co-occurring Recovery (CORE) Program. He earned his MA in religious studies and PhD in clinical psychology from Boston University. Dr. Kantner received clinical training at the Brockton VA Medical Center’s homeless domiciliary, and Boston University’s Center for Anxiety & Related Disorders (CARD) and Danielsen Institute. He completed internship in the Boston Consortium in Clinical Psychology at the VA Boston Healthcare System and postdoctoral training in the Seattle Division of VA Puget Sound Healthcare System CESATE fellowship. Dr. Kantner’s interests include mindfulness-based interventions; expanding substance use and co-occurring disorder treatment; integration of religion and spirituality in psychotherapy, and the role of implicit cognitive processes in health behaviors. Dr. Kantner’s training background in evidence-based treatments includes CPT, CBT-I, Strength at Home, VA CALM, MBRP and contingency management.

Andrea Katz, PhD is a psychologist in the Pain Clinic, working with the new Mental Health Integration – Pain Clinic (MHI-P) team to improve access to mental health care to Veterans in the Pain Clinic and Functional Restoration Program, an intensive outpatient program to promote functioning and quality of life for those with chronic pain. Dr. Katz completed her doctorate in Clinical Psychology at the University of Illinois at Chicago in 2017, under the mentorship of Dr. Stewart Shankman. She completed her clinical internship and Specialty Medicine Psychology fellowship at VA Puget Sound, Seattle Division and has been on staff in the Pain Clinic since 2018. Her clinical interests focus broadly on the interplay between mental and physical health conditions. Dr. Katz is licensed in the state of Washington and uses a biopsychosocial framework to provide evidence-based, patient-centered care to Veterans with chronic pain and related behavioral health concerns. She is a VA-certified provider of CBT for Chronic Pain and CBT for Insomnia. She serves on the Behavioral Medicine and Pain Psychology Fellowship Selection Committee and the Pain Clinic’s Social, Well-being Employee Engagement Team (SWEET). She also has an interest in quality improvement efforts and works on two projects within the Pain Clinic.

Elizabeth Konichek, PhD, is a psychologist in the Co-Occurring Recovery (CORE) program in the Addiction Treatment Center. She earned her doctorate at Palo Alto University in California in 2018. She completed her internship training at the Sheridan, Wyoming VA and enrolled in a fellowship program with an SMI emphasis before being hired in a staff position in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Elizabeth worked in both PRRC and Inpatient Mental Health Services in Albuquerque before moving to Seattle to work her current position in the CORE program. She is licensed in both New Mexico and the state of Washington. Her clinical interests include treatment of SMI populations, treatment of co-occurring SUD and MH disorders, and reduction of stigma in mental health treatment.

Melanie Leggett, PhD, DBSM, FSBSM, is a clinical psychologist on the Behavioral Sleep Medicine (BSM) team in the department of Pulmonary, Critical Care, and Sleep Medicine. She is also an Associate Professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Duke University Medical Center. Dr. Leggett received her PhD in Clinical Psychology from the University of Memphis after completing a doctoral internship in Psychology at the Durham VA Health Care System. She received certification in Behavioral Sleep Medicine (CBSM) from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine in 2004 and Diplomate in Behavioral Sleep Medicine (DBSM) from the Board of Behavioral Sleep Medicine in 2018. In 2021, she achieved Fellow status of the Society of Behavioral Sleep Medicine (FSBSM) and was the first recipient of the Outstanding Leader in Altruistic Delivery of Behavioral Sleep Medicine Award (Society of Behavioral Sleep Medicine). She is the president of the Board of Behavioral Sleep Medicine and serves on the Accreditation Committee of the Society of Behavioral Sleep Medicine. Dr. Leggett is dedicated to facilitating the training of BSM providers in the VA system and chairs the BSM Consultation Workgroup of the BSM Field Advisory Board, National VA Sleep Medicine Program Office. She is licensed in North Carolina and Virginia.

Randi Lincoln, PhD, ABPP (RP) is a psychologist in the Spinal Cord Injury Service (SCIS). She received her PhD in Clinical and Health Psychology, with a concentration in neuropsychology, at the University of Florida in 1999. She completed a Geriatric Research and Education Clinical Center (GRECC)/neuropsychology internship and GRECC/neuropsychology postdoctoral fellowship at the North Florida South Georgia VA Medical Center. She provides clinical care and administrative program development in the SCI/D Program, with interests in posttraumatic growth and resiliency after injury, geropsychology, disability as diversity, sexual health, adaptation of evidence-based treatment and neuropsychological assessment to the disabled population, and chronic pain management in the rehabilitation setting. She is currently involved in research related to peer support in the spinal cord injury population. She is a VA certified provider of CPT. Dr. Lincoln currently serves as the Academy of Rehabilitation Psychology Treasurer and Conference manager, is a written practice sample examiner for the American Board of Rehabilitation Psychology and is an APA Psychology Internship site visitor. She is past Chair of the VA Puget Sound Psychology Professional Standards Board and past Acting Chair of the VA Puget Sound Psychology Credentialing and Privileging Committee. She is a Clinical Assistant Professor in the Department of Rehabilitation Medicine at the University of Washington, is board certified in Rehabilitation Psychology, and is licensed as a psychologist in Washington.

Jane Luterek, PhD is a psychologist in the PTSD Outpatient Clinic and serves as the Women’s Mental Health Lead (Champion) at VA Puget Sound Health Care System. She is a Clinical Assistant Professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the University of Washington and is licensed in Washington State. She received her PhD in Clinical Psychology from Temple University in 2005, under the mentorship of Dr. Richard Heimberg. She completed her internship training and served as a research fellow in the Mental Illness Research, Education, and Clinical Center (MIRECC) at the Seattle VA. She is a VA National Consultant for Prolonged Exposure and Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT) and is also a VA certified provider for Cognitive Processing Therapy. She has a strong interest in promoting equitable care for women Veterans, as well as evidence-based practices (e.g., PE, CPT, ACT, DBT, BA, ERRT) and principle driven approaches that serve Veterans with PTSD and comorbid conditions.

James Madole, PhD is a clinical psychologist in the Acute Inpatient Psychiatry unit (7West) and an Acting Assistant Professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the University of Washington School of Medicine. He completed his BA in Philosophy at New York University and a post-baccalaureate certificate in Psychology at the University of California, Berkeley. He received his PhD in Clinical Psychology from the University of Texas at Austin in 2023, after completing his internship at the VA Puget Sound, Seattle Division. Dr. Madole’s primary clinical interests are in suicide prevention and the treatment of PTSD/SUD in individuals with medical and psychiatric comorbidities. He currently serves as the Lead Site Investigator on multisite RCT funded by VA HSR&D to address loneliness, suicidality, and treatment engagement in high-risk Veterans. Dr. Madole is also passionate about clinical education and the dissemination of psychotherapeutic training to interprofessional healthcare providers. He is licensed in Washington State.

Mary Jean Mariano, PhD is a psychologist in the Primary CareWomen's Health Clinic and a Clinical Associate Professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the University of Washington. She is licensed as a psychologist in Washington. She received her PhD in Clinical Psychology from the University of New Mexico in 1988. She completed her internship at the Seattle VA in 1984 and remained as a Health Services Research Fellow (1984-86) and worked as a Research Scientist at the University of Washington before joining the VA staff in 1990. Dr. Mariano has wide-ranging clinical experience, with past work in programs focusing on head injury rehabilitation, chronic pain, chronic mental illness, and trauma in women veterans. Her practice has focused primarily on women for many years, and she serves as the Seattle PCMHI representative on the Puget Sound VA’s Women’s Mental Health Consultation group and has membership on the VAPSHCS Women Veterans Committee. She has served on a national VA expert panel on Primary Care MH Integration services for women veterans and continues to work with national leaders to develop programming and training in service of addressing the unique needs of women veterans in Primary Care MH Integration. Dr. Mariano coordinates an interprofessional workgroup on perinatal services at Puget Sound VA and is certified in VA as a Reproductive MH specialist with specialized training in Interpersonal Therapy for Reproductive Mental Health. Dr. Mariano has special interest in biopsychosocial models of health and illness, currently conceptualized in VA under the auspices of Whole Health and integrated care, including the connection of trauma exposure to chronic pain and other physical symptoms, and in the social and health systems factors that perpetuate or mitigate illness behavior and somatoform disorders. Dr. Mariano has a special interest in the care of gender non-conforming veterans, serves as a consultant to mental health providers regarding gender diversity issues, and is a member of the Puget Sound VA LGBT Consultation Workgroup. In addition, Dr. Mariano is enthusiastic about group and individual psychotherapy based on an integration of theoretical models and incorporating evidence-informed care that recognizes the power of relationship factors in the therapeutic process.

Steve McCutcheon, PhD is the Director of Internship and Postdoctoral Training. He received his PhD in Clinical Psychology from the University of Washington, under the mentorship of Dr. Marsha Linehan. He completed his internship at the Seattle VA in 1982, and subsequently remained for a two-year fellowship in Health Services Research. He is licensed to practice in Washington and holds the rank of Clinical Professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the University of Washington School of Medicine. Dr. McCutcheon’s primary interests are in professional education program development and educational policy. In recognition of his education efforts, Dr. McCutcheon has received numerous national awards, including the 2020 APA Award for Distinguished Career Contributions to Education and Training in Psychology. Dr. McCutcheon is also active in governance of national professional organizations. Most notably, he served as Chair of the APPIC Board of Directors, as Chair of CCTC (Council of Chairs of Training Councils), as Chair of the VA Psychology Training Council (VAPTC), and as Chair of the APA Commission on Accreditation (CoA). He recently completed two terms as Associate Editor of APA’s Training and Education in Professional Psychology.

Megan Miller, PhD is a psychologist in the Rehabilitation Care Services. Dr. Miller received a dual degree in Clinical and Health Psychology at the University of Pittsburgh in 2018. She completed her internship and two-year fellowship in Rehabilitation Psychology at VA Puget Sound, Seattle Division. She is a licensed psychologist in the state of Washington. Her clinical interests center on the intersection of behavioral health, cognitive assessment, and physical rehabilitation. Her clinical work focuses on providing care in interdisciplinary care settings, both on the inpatient rehabilitation unit and in several outpatient clinics, including the ALS, MS, Stroke and Parkinson’s Disease Clinics. She has been deeply involved in the creation of the Long COVID Clinic at Puget Sound and provides routine follow up in co-disciplinary appointments, individual mental health treatment, and leading support groups for Veterans with long COVID. She is currently working as a subject matter expert in creating VA treatment recommendations for mental health symptoms in those with Long COVID. Dr. Miller’s clinical approach blends several interventions (CBT, ACT, IPT) along with neuropsychological assessment to inform treatment approaches and interprofessional team interactions. She also provides adapted CBTi to rehabilitation populations.

Nichole Mogharreban, PsyD is a Clinical Psychologist in the Behavioral Sleep Medicine Clinic. She provides behavioral sleep medicine interventions to Veterans struggling with sleep disorders including insomnia, nightmare, and PAP adoption and desensitization, as well as behavioral management of other organic sleep disorders. Dr. Mogharreban earned her doctoral degree at the University of Denver and completed her doctoral internship and residency as an active-duty psychologist with the United States Army at Madigan Army Medical Center at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Tacoma, Washington. After completing her tour with 1st Special Forces Group, she left active duty after being selected for a fellowship with Stanford University in the Sleep Health and Insomnia Program. She is board certified in Behavioral Sleep Medicine from the Society of Behavioral Sleep Medicine.

Hallie Nuzum, PhD is a Clinical Geropsychologist in Geriatrics and Extended Care, dividing her time between the Community Living Center (CLC) and Hospice & Palliative Care (HPC) teams. She completed her PhD in Clinical Psychology at the University of Notre Dame and is licensed in Washington state. Dr. Nuzum completed her internship with an emphasis in Geropsychology at the West Los Angeles VAMC in 2019, and postdoctoral fellowship in Geropsychology at VA Palo Alto in 2020. Dr. Nuzum’s clinical interests include adapting empirically supported treatments to promote functioning and quality of life for older Veterans, particularly in the context of chronic and/or life-limiting medical illness, cognitive decline, and disability. She is VA-certified in ACT and Resources for Enhancing All Caregivers’ Health (Reach VA). She is additionally trained as a Unit-Based Ethics Conversation (UBEC) facilitator and is a member of the facility’s Ethics Committee and Consultation Service. She is involved with QI projects on CLC antipsychotic use, suicide risk assessment, behavior management, and staff education/support.

Kaitlin Ohde, PhD is a clinical health psychologist in Transplant Psychology / Bone Marrow Transplant Unit. Her primary clinical interests and expertise include behavioral medicine, resiliency, oncology, medical illness, chronic pain, and consultation. Her previous positions include Primary Care – Mental Health Integration (PCMHI) and the Women’s Clinic at the Seattle VA, where she served as the section group psychotherapy coordinator for PCMHI and was involved in several quality improvement projects aimed at improving Veteran access to care. Dr. Ohde earned her PhD in Counseling Psychology at the University of Northern Colorado in 2020. She completed her internship at the Salt Lake City VA Health Care System (2019-2020) and a post-doctoral fellowship in behavioral medicine and specialty pain clinic at the VA Puget Sound, Seattle Division (2020-2021). She is a licensed psychologist in the state of Washington. Dr. Ohde’s treatment approach focuses on acceptance based (ACT) and cognitive behavioral approaches to promote behavior change and resilience in patients managing cancer diagnoses and chronic health conditions. She has VA national certification to provide Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT) and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Chronic Pain (CBT-CP).

Andy Paves, PhD is a psychologist in Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PCMHI). He completed his doctoral degree in Clinical Psychology from the University of Washington in 2016, under the mentorship of Dr. Mary Larimer. He completed his internship at the Southwest Consortium in Albuquerque, New Mexico (VA New Mexico Health Care System and Albuquerque Indian Health Service). Following this, he completed a postdoctoral fellowship in Integrated Care at the Honolulu VA. Prior to joining the staff at the Seattle VA, he was Psychologist in PCMHI at the Bremerton Community-based Outpatient Clinic. Dr. Paves is licensed in the state of Washington. He has had advanced training in behavioral medicine, Motivational Interviewing, Behavioral Activation, Mindfulness-based interventions, and Functional Analytic Psychotherapy (FAP). He is a VA certified provider in CBT for Insomnia (CBT-I) and Cognitive Processing Therapy and has also completed VA training and consultation in Prolonged Exposure for Primary Care, and CBT for chronic pain. He has general interests in improving access to care and providing culturally relevant, evidence-based treatment to underserved populations. He previously served on the Executive Committees for the Asian American Psychological Association (AAPA) and its Division on Filipino Americans. He also co-facilitates a bi-monthly open forum for mental health staff to discuss issues related to diversity.

David Pressman, PhD is the Acting Chief of Psychology for VA Puget Sound & Team Leader of the PTSD Outpatient Clinic (POC). He received his PhD in Clinical Psychology from Columbia University-Teachers College in 2007. He completed his internship at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx. Prior to arriving at the VA, Dr. Pressman worked at Madigan Army Medical Center on Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Dr. Pressman previously served at the PTSD-SUD Specialist for the Seattle Division of VA Puget Sound. He is licensed in the State of Washington.

Greg Reger, PhD is the Deputy Associate Chief of Staff for Mental Health, at VA Puget Sound, and a Professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the University of Washington. He received his PhD in Clinical Psychology from Fuller Theological Seminary in 2004 and completed his psychology internship at Walter Reed Army Medical Center. He is an Army Veteran and deployed to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2005 where he served in the 98th Combat Stress Control Detachment. Dr. Reger spent five years as a civilian with the Department of Defense leading teams in the design and evaluation of technology to support psychological health. His research is focused on the development and evaluation of digital mental health interventions. Dr. Reger led the VA/DoD team that designed the original PE Coach mobile application, and he is currently funded to conduct an RCT to evaluate the impact of the application on clinically relevant outcomes during prolonged exposure for PTSD. His team is also funded to design and evaluate a virtual standardized patient to train suicide safety planning.

Tracy Simpson, PhD is a Clinician Investigator in the Center of Excellence in Substance Abuse Treatment and Education (CESATE). She assumed directorship of the Seattle Mental Illness Research, Education and Clinical Center (MIRECC) fellowship program in the fall of 2008 and has been a member of the VA Puget Sound R&D Committee since 2013. She received her PhD in Clinical Psychology from the University of New Mexico in 1999, under the mentorship of Dr. William Miller. She completed her internship at the University of Washington in 1998 and completed a postdoctoral fellowship under the mentorship of Dr. Alan Marlatt at the University of Washington in 2000. She is a Professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the University of Washington and is licensed in the State of Washington. Dr. Simpson’s current primary responsibilities are conducting research and mentoring; additionally, she devotes half a day a week to clinical work providing treatment for women veterans through the Addiction Treatment Center’s General Team and the PTSD Outpatient Clinic. She has longitudinal data form a large-scale VA HSR study of LGBT and heterosexual Veterans’ health risk behaviors and treatment receipt) as well as datasets from RCTs pertaining to behavioral interventions for individuals with comorbid PTSD and an alcohol use disorder (or AUD without PTSD) and those data are available for secondary analyses. Dr. Simpson has a large survey study in progress that is collecting data from women Veterans enrolled in VHA with indicators of current substance use disorder (SUD; cohort 1) and past SUD (Cohort 2). The survey study is complemented by a qualitative component that is collecting input from a subset of the women Veterans along with clinicians regarding how SUD-focused skills can effectively be translated into one’s day-to-day life to inform the construction of a VA-funded SUD self-help web-based intervention. She is also currently interested in better understanding patterns of treatment receipt for Veterans and civilians with substance use disorders, including what patient characteristics predict who gets SUD care in what types of settings and via what sort of delivery platforms. In addition, Dr. Simpson is an active contributor to both Veteran-facing and Clinician-facing educational materials pertaining to the continuum of alcohol and drug involvement.

M. Jan Tackett, PhD, ABPP is a psychologist in the Spinal Cord Injury Service (SCIS). He received his PhD in Counseling Psychology from the University of Denver in 1998, after completing his internship at the Seattle VA in 1997. He provides assessment, rehabilitation, education, and counseling for inpatient and outpatients with spinal cord injuries. Dr. Tackett is a Clinical Assistant Professor in the Department of Rehabilitation Medicine at the University of Washington. His interests include co-morbid SCI/TBI, suicide prevention, clinical supervision, psychology specialization and advanced training as well as ethical decision-making. He is licensed in the State of Washington and practices in other states under PSYPACT. He provides ethics consultations as a member of the VA Puget Sound Ethics Consultation Service. He is a Fellow of the APA, past President of the American Board of Rehabilitation, past President of APA Division of Rehabilitation Psychology, and former officer of the Council of Rehabilitation Psychology Postdoctoral Training Programs. He has received the APA Division 22 Mentoring Award.

Emily Trittschuh, PhD, is a Clinical Neuropsychologist and the Associate Director of Education and Evaluation (ADEE) with the Geriatrics Research, Education, and Clinical Center (GRECC), a Center for Excellence at the VA Puget Sound Health Care System. She is also a Professor with the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, University of Washington School of Medicine. Dr. Trittschuh completed her PhD in Clinical Psychology at Northwestern University after her internship at Brown University. She completed a two-year T32 postdoctoral fellowship in neurobehavior and structural/functional MRI at Northwestern University. Dr. Trittschuh’s primary clinical interest is the early diagnosis of neurodegenerative disease. Her research has focused on the prevalence/incidence of Mild Cognitive Impairment and dementia in aging and she’s a co-investigator for the Adult Changes in Thought (ACT) U19 study. She also is involved with the harmonization of cognitive data across national and international studies, work which can permit GWAS studies of AD phenotypes to better understand resilience and other factors that might be related to disease genesis and potential treatments. She has led GRECC Clinical Demonstration projects focused on Healthy Brain Aging, Telehealth Neuropsychology Services, and Memory Skills training with older veterans with PTSD. Supervision and mentorship are special foci; she mentors trainees across disciplines and at different stages of career development. She is a member of numerous national, regional, and local committees, including the VA National Geriatric Scholar (hub site director), VA national GRECC Connect (hub site director), Chair of the GRECC national Aging and Cognition Education (ACE) workgroup, member of the VISN 20 Dementia committee, the UW/VA Academic Affairs Committee, the Society for Clinical Neuropsychology’s PIAC Ethics committee, UW Dept of Psychiatry’s Promotion committee, and was a foundation steering member and member-at-large for the Queer Neuropsychological Society (QNS). She’s a past president of the Pacific Northwest Neuropsychological Society. She is a licensed psychologist in the states of Illinois and Washington.

Aaron Turner, PhD, ABPP (RP) is Director of Rehabilitation Psychology in the Rehabilitation Care Service. He received his PhD in Clinical Psychology from the University of Washington in 2001, after completing his internship at the University of Washington Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences. He is licensed in Washington and is a Professor in the Department of Rehabilitation Medicine at the University of Washington. Dr. Turner serves as the Associate Director of Research for the VA Multiple Sclerosis Center of Excellence, is an affiliate investigator in the Center of Excellence in Substance Abuse Treatment and Education (CESATE), and the VA Center for Limb Loss and MoBility (CLimB). He is the Rehabilitation track lead for the fellowship program and serves as an attending psychologist of the Inpatient Rehabilitation Program. Current and recent VA Merit Review research programs include RCTs of a group-based self-management program to improve physical and psychosocial health following limb loss (PI) and MS (Site PI), two NIH-funded RCTs comparing psychosocial treatments for chronic pain in veterans (Co-I), three studies examining longitudinal outcomes following amputation (co-I), and three studies examining shared decision making for amputation (co-I), as well as a VA Merit Review examining functional outcomes following COVID (Co-PI). Dr. Turner is a fellow of APA Divisions 18 and 22 and the recipient of the Early Career Practice as well as Rosenthal Early Career Research Awards from APA Division 22 (Rehabilitation Psychology), and the Outstanding Researcher Award from APA Division 18 (Psychologists in Public Service). Additional clinical and research interests include depression, exercise, medication adherence, pain, and health behaviors in rehabilitation populations.

Miji Um, PhD is a psychologist in Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PCMHI). She completed her doctoral degree in Clinical Psychology from the Indiana University - Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) in 2021, under the mentorship of Dr. Melissa Cyders. She was awarded an NIH/NIAAA F31 Predoctoral Research Award to examine the role of positive urgency (a tendency to act impulsively in response to extreme positive emotions) in alcohol-related risk-taking. Dr. Um completed her internship at the University of Washington School of Medicine, Integrated Primary Care track. Following this, she completed a postdoctoral fellowship at the Seattle VA Addiction Treatment Center. Her primary clinical interests and expertise include addiction, trauma/PTSD, ADHD, and supporting Veterans from historically marginalized backgrounds. Her treatment approach is informed by evidence-based treatments (e.g., Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Acceptance and Commitment Therapy, Motivational Interviewing, trauma-focused treatments including Cognitive Processing Therapy, Prolonged Exposure, and Processing Emotions in Primary Care, strength-based) while being mindful of the sociocultural factors within Veteran’s experiences. Dr. Um is licensed in the state of Washington.

Rhonda Williams, PhD, ABPP (RP) is a psychologist in the Rehabilitation Care Service and Center for Polytrauma Care. Dr. Williams is a Professor in the Department of Rehabilitation Medicine at the University of Washington; she is licensed in the State of Washington. She received her PhD in Clinical Psychology from Arizona State University in 1999, after completing her internship in Rehabilitation Psychology at the University of Washington. She subsequently completed a postdoctoral fellowship in Rehabilitation Psychology at Harborview Medical Center in 2000. Dr. Williams earned American Board of Professional Psychology certification in 2009. She provides neuropsychological assessment and individual psychotherapy to veterans with a variety of medical conditions and physical injuries, especially traumatic brain injury, PTSD, and pain. Her research interests center around conducting clinical trials of behavioral interventions, such as treatments for chronic pain and cognitive rehabilitation. Dr. Williams devotes equal time to clinical and research activities. She has been a PI or CO-I on over 28 funded projects, including 14 clinical trials. Dr. Williams is currently the Co-PI on an NIH-funded study of moderators of treatment response to 3 interventions for chronic pain (i.e., Hypnotic Cognitive Therapy, Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy, and CBT). She is also the Site PI on a DOD study of a novel intervention to improve engagement in treatment among post-9/11 Veterans with concussions. This intervention, called “ON-TRACC”, combines cognitive rehabilitation and self-management skills, and is being delivered within the context of usual care in the Polytrauma program. Dr. Williams is also a Co-PI studying On-TRACC in a newly funded clinical trial being jointly conducted at VAPHSCS and UW.

Samantha Yard, PhD is a Clinical Psychologist providing clinical care and supervision within the Intensive Outpatient Program and the Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Program. Dr. Yard received her BA in Psychology at Wesleyan University, and her PhD in Clinical Psychology from the University of Washington under the mentorship of Dr. Jane Simoni. Her dissertation investigated a model of health risk behavior among incarcerated women, which was supported by a 5-year NIMH NRSA fellowship. She was also the recipient of the 2014 APA Division 18 Outstanding Student Award. She completed internship and postdoctoral training at VA Puget Sound, Seattle, serving as an Advanced Fellow in PTSD within the Mental Illness Research Education and Clinical Center (MIRECC), and received the APA Division 18 Outstanding Psychology Trainee Award. Dr. Yard is licensed in Washington State and has particular expertise in empirically supported behavioral therapies including DBT, Prolonged Exposure, ACT, and Functional Analytic Psychotherapy. Her other interests include program implementation and training, and she was the recipient of the VA Puget Sound Award for Exceptional Supervision, Mentorship, and Training in 2021.

Evan Zahniser, PhD, ABPP is a neuropsychologist on the Mental Health Neuropsychology Service. He earned his doctorate in clinical psychology from Loyola University in Chicago, IL and completed his clinical internship at the West Los Angeles VA Medical Center (Geropsychology track). He went on to complete a postdoctoral fellowship in clinical neuropsychology at the VA Puget Sound Healthcare System, American Lake Division. In addition to providing generalist neuropsychological services for patients referred from across VA Puget Sound, Dr. Zahniser is a member of the Geriatric Mental Health team, an interdisciplinary group of providers offering specialty services for older adult patients in Outpatient Mental Health. Primary professional interests include cognitive aging, dementia and neurodegenerative disease, positive neuropsychology, streamlining neuropsychological practice to meet the needs of interprofessional medical settings, and enhancing patient outcomes following neuropsychology feedback. Dr. Zahniser is licensed in Washington State and board certified in clinical neuropsychology by the American Board of Professional Psychology (ABPP).