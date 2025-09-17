Download your IRS 1095-B tax form

If you need to correct or update your address or other information on your form, call us at (TTY: 711). We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET.

Note: If we need to change your address, it may take us up to 4 business days to have your revised form ready to download. Other changes to your personal information can take up to 20 days to process.