Download your IRS 1095-B tax form
Your 1095-B IRS tax form shows proof that you had VA health coverage in the most recent tax year. If you need this form when you file your state taxes, you can download the form here. Due to changes in the Affordable Care Act (ACA) law, you don’t need to file this form with your federal taxes anymore.
How to update your form
If you need to correct or update your address or other information on your form, call us at
Note: If we need to change your address, it may take us up to 4 business days to have your revised form ready to download. Other changes to your personal information can take up to 20 days to process.