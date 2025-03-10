Skip to Content

Reno VA Regional Benefit Office

We help Veterans, service members, and their families access VA benefits and services. Benefits we can help with include disability compensation, education benefits, life insurance, pensions, and home loans.

Location and contact information

Address

5460 Reno Corporate Dr.
Reno, NV 89511

Phone numbers

Main phone:

VA benefits hotline:

Office hours

Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Two story building. Entrance is located near the flagpole.

Prepare for your visit

Select a topic to learn more.

We're open for in-person and virtual appointments, Monday through Friday from 8:00am to 4:00pm.
You may schedule a virtual or in-person appointment by selecting VERA

Walk-ins are welcome

When you visit, please bring a current, unexpired photo ID.    

Depending on the reason for your visit, you may need to bring additional documents and information about you and your dependents, including

Documents

  • A copy of your discharge or separation papers (DD214)
  • Copies of relevant medical records

Personal information

  • Your Social Security number 
  • Direct deposit information

Information about your dependents

  • Dates of birth 
  • Social Security numbers

We can help you find out what documents to bring to your visit. We can also request documents for you. Call the office for more information.

Parking is free and is located in front of the Reno VA Regional Benefits Office. 

Nearest bus stop is approximately 1 mile away from Reno VA Benefits Office. 
View RTC routes and schedules 

In the spotlight

VA accredited representatives

VA-accredited representatives can help you file a claim or request a decision review. 

Protect your benefits and avoid unlawful fees. 

Get responsible, qualified help from a VA accredited representative.

Veteran benefits

Select a topic to learn more.

We can guide you through the disability compensation process. We can help you understand your eligibility, start a claim, or complete your paperwork. If you’ve already filed a disability claim or requested a decision review, we can help you check the status. If you already receive disability benefits, we can help address any payment issues.

Manage your benefits online

You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.

Get help with disability compensation benefits

Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, fill out paperwork, check claim status, update direct deposit, and more.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits may be available

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.

Main Phone
Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

If you’re a Veteran who’s homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help. We can connect you, or a Veteran you care about, with resources throughout VA or in your community. This includes health care, case management, supportive services, and other resources.

Get connected

We can help you find and learn about resources and services

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits may be available

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.

Main Phone
Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

If you’re a Veteran or service member who experienced military sexual trauma (MST), we can help with benefits-related questions and with filing benefits claims. We can also update you on the status of claims you’ve already filed. Our MST outreach coordinators can help you find and access VA services and programs.

Manage your benefits online

You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.

Get help with an MST-related claim

Our MST outreach coordinators can help you file a claim, request a decision review, or assist with other MST-related benefits and services.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits may be available

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.

Main Phone
Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We’ll help you achieve your job and career goals. We can connect you with one-on-one support, counseling, and training. If you have a service-connected disability that limits your ability to work or prevents you from working, we can help you explore your options. Our Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E or Chapter 31) program can help with learning new skills, finding a new job, starting a business, getting educational counseling, or returning to your former job.

Manage your benefits online

You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.

Get help applying for benefits and services

We can help you understand the VR&E support-and-services tracks for education and employment.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits by appointment only

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.

Main Phone
Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

If you meet certain service, income, and disability requirements, we can help you apply for monthly pension payments.

Manage your benefits online

You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.

Get help applying for Veterans Pension benefits

Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, fill out paperwork, and more.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits may be available

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.

Main Phone
Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Family member and caregiver benefits

Select a topic to learn more.

If you’re the surviving spouse, child, or parent of a service member who died in the line of duty, or the survivor of a Veteran who died from a service-related injury or illness, we can help you learn about eligibility and apply for VA survivor compensation.

Manage your benefits online

You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.

Get help applying for benefits

Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, fill out paperwork, check claim status, update direct deposit, and more.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits may be available

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.

Main Phone
Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Service member benefits

Select a topic to learn more.

If you have a service-connected condition, you can file a claim for disability benefits 180 to 90 days before you leave the military. We can guide you through the disability compensation process. If you've already filed a claim, we can help you check the status. If you need help with the IDES process, we may refer you to your Physical Evaluation Board Liaison Officer (PEBLO) and a VA Military Services Coordinator (MSC) to assist and advise.

Manage your benefits online

You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.

Get help applying for benefits

Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, fill out paperwork, check claim status, update direct deposit, and more.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits may be available

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.

Main Phone
Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We can help you prepare for the move from military to civilian life by learning about VA benefits that you may be eligible for. We can also help you find out which time-sensitive benefits to consider when separating or retiring.

Manage your benefits online

You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.

Learn how to access VA benefits

Our benefit counselors can help you with understanding which VA benefits you may qualify for and when to apply.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits may be available

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.

Main Phone
Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Other services

Select a topic to learn more.

If you receive VA disability compensation, pension, or education benefits, we can help you update your direct deposit information. You’ll need your bank’s routing number and account number to make the updates.

Manage your benefits online

You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.

Get help changing your direct deposit information

Our benefit counselors can help you fill out paperwork or address any payment issues.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.

Main Phone
Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We can connect you with a VA-recognized Veterans Service Organization or approved representative who can file a claim, decision review, or appeal on your behalf.

Manage your benefits online

You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.

Find responsible, qualified representation

Our benefit counselors can help you learn about the services available through Veterans Service Organizations (VSO) and find an accredited representative.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits may be available

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.

Main Phone
Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Can't find the service you're looking for?

Call our VA benefits hotline at 800-827-1000 (TTY: 711). We’re here 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.

