$90 VA pension rate if you’re in a Medicaid-covered nursing facility

Getting the $90 monthly payment instead of disability compensation or DIC

If you’re living in a Medicaid-approved nursing facility and you receive VA disability compensation or DIC, your nursing facility may use most or all of that payment toward your cost of care. This can leave you with little or nothing for personal expenses.

But if you apply for pension benefits and we award you the $90 rate, your facility can’t count this monthly payment as income toward your cost of care. You would keep the full $90 for personal expenses. This $90 payment would replace any disability compensation or DIC amount you’ve been getting. This is because you can’t get VA pension payments at the same time you’re getting disability compensation or DIC.



Note: Depending on the state you live in, this amount may be higher than the personal spending allowance provided through your state’s Medicaid program.

How to apply to get the $90 monthly payment

Apply for VA pension benefits.

For Veterans

Find out how to prepare before starting your application

Apply for Veterans Pension benefits online

Note: If we determine you’re eligible for both pension benefits and disability compensation, we’ll award you pension benefits at the $90 monthly rate.

For survivors

Learn more about eligibility as a survivor

Apply for Survivors Pension benefits online

Note: If we determine you’re eligible for both pension benefits and DIC, we’ll award you pension benefits at the $90 monthly rate.