About communicating with your VA health care team online

No. You won’t pay a copay for using secure health messages to communicate with your care team.

If you have other health insurance, we may bill your other insurance provider for your care―including for communicating through messages. But we won’t bill you for any charges that your other insurance doesn’t cover.

If you have copay charges that you think are incorrect, you can dispute the charges. You must dispute any changes within 30 days of receiving your copay bill.

Learn how to dispute your VA copay charges