About managing health appointments online
Get answers to common questions about managing health appointments online.
General questions
How do I know if my VA health facility uses online scheduling?
Online scheduling is available at all VA health facilities except in Manila, Philippines.
Note: Online scheduling is available for some types of health services. We hope to expand the types of appointments and health services available through online scheduling in the future.
Will VA protect my personal health information online?
Yes. We follow strict security policies and practices to protect your personal health information.
If you print or download anything from our online tools, you’ll need to take responsibility for protecting that information.
Can I schedule an appointment by sending a secure message?
If you communicate with your VA health care team through secure health messages, you may be able to use this service to schedule and cancel appointments.
Note: The fastest way to schedule an appointment is usually to call the health facility where you get care. If you need to cancel or reschedule an existing appointment, contact us as soon as you can. You can cancel some appointments online. Or you can contact your facility.
My HealtheVet on VA.gov questions
Here's what you can do to manage appointments in My HealtheVet on VA.gov:
- Schedule some of your VA health appointments online
- Request approved community care health appointments online
- Cancel appointments made online
- Review and print appointment lists
- Find the location of the VA or community care facility for your appointments
- Get the after-visit summaries from some of your appointments
It depends on the VA health facility where you’re receiving care. You can typically schedule an appointment online for the types of care that don’t require a referral.
After you sign in, you’ll find the types of appointments you can schedule online at your registered health facility. You can also check with the facility where you receive care about scheduling appointments online.
Yes. If you’re eligible to receive care from a community provider outside of VA, you can use this tool to submit appointment requests. You must receive prior approval from us before getting care from a community provider.
- All VA health appointments (including appointments at facilities that use My HealtheVet and those that use My VA Health)
- Community care appointments that we scheduled for you or that you or your community provider told us you scheduled
- Some claim exam appointments
- Call the My HealtheVet help desk at 877-327-0022 (TTY: 800-877-8339). We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET., or
My VA Health questions
At this time, VA has 2 health portals: My HealtheVet and My VA Health.
These medical centers now use the My VA Health portal:
- Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center (North Chicago, Illinois)
- Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center (Walla Walla, Washington)
- Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center (Spokane, Washington)
- Roseburg VA Health Care System (Roseburg, Oregon)
- VA Central Ohio Health Care System (Columbus, Ohio)
- VA Southern Oregon Rehabilitation Center and Clinics (White City, Oregon)
All other VA medical centers and health facilities use the My HealtheVet portal.
No matter which portal your facility uses, you can sign in to manage your health care online with My HealtheVet on VA.gov. We’ll then help you get to the tools you need in the right portal for you.
We continue to work to bring all your VA health care information together—so you can manage all your health care and benefit needs in one place.
Call the My VA Health help desk at 888-444-6982 (TTY: 711). We’re here 24/7.
You can also review our My VA Health user guide and other Veteran resources to help you use the portal.