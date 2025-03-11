About managing medications online
Get answers to common questions about managing your VA medications online.
General questions
Where will VA send my prescriptions?
Our mail order pharmacy will send your prescriptions to the address we have on file for you. We ship to all addresses in the United States and its territories. We don’t ship prescriptions to foreign countries.
To confirm or update your mailing address for prescription shipments, contact your VA facility.
How far in advance should I request refills online?
Request refills at least 15 days before you need more medication. This will help make sure you get your medications in time.
How do I get or update notifications for prescriptions?
You can sign up to get notifications when we ship your prescriptions. You can also opt out of notifications at any time.
We encourage you to sign up for both texts and emails so you get notifications for all shipments from both local VA pharmacies and VA mail order pharmacies.
Here’s how to get to your notification settings:
- Sign in to VA.gov with your Login.gov or ID.me account.
- Select your name from the navigation menu.
- Select Profile.
- Find the Notification settings section on the page.
- Select Manage notification settings.
- Go to the Health care section. You can update your notification preference for texts in your profile. You can then select the link to go back to the existing My HealtheVet site to update your email notification preference.
How do I renew a VA prescription?
If your prescription is tool old to refill or has no refills left, you’ll need to request a renewal by phone or online. The fastest way to request your renewal is by phone.
Will VA protect my personal health information online?
Yes. We follow strict security policies and practices to protect your personal health information.
If you print or download anything from our online tools, you’ll need to take responsibility for protecting that information.
My HealtheVet on VA.gov questions
Here’s what you can do when you sign in to manage your medications in My HealtheVet on VA.gov:
- Refill your VA prescriptions online
- Review your past and current VA prescriptions
- Review a complete list of medications in your VA medical records—including over-the-counter medications, supplements, and herbal remedies
- Track the delivery of each prescription mailed within the past 15 days
- Get notifications to let you know when to expect your prescriptions
You can refill and track your shipments of most VA prescriptions. This includes prescription medications and prescription supplies, like diabetic supplies.
You can’t refill certain prescriptions. For example, certain prescriptions for pain medications don’t allow refills. You’ll need to ask your provider for a new prescription each time you need more.
If you have prescriptions that are too old to refill or have no refills left, you’ll need to request a renewal.
My HealtheVet always lists medications and supplies like these:
- Medications and supplies prescribed by your VA providers
- Medications and supplies prescribed by non-VA providers that you filled through a VA pharmacy
My HealtheVet will list these medications and supplies if a VA provider entered them into your record:
- Prescriptions you filled through a non-VA pharmacy
- Over-the-counter medications, supplements, and herbal remedies
- Sample medications a provider gave you
- Other drugs you’re taking that you don’t have a prescription for (including recreational drugs)
Yes. At this time, My HealtheVet doesn’t list these types of medications and supplies:
- Medications you entered yourself in the past
- Medications your provider gave you during an inpatient visit (when you stayed overnight at a hospital or other health facility)
- Certain supplies you ordered through our Denver Logistics Center instead of through a VA pharmacy (including prosthetic socks and hearing aid batteries)
- Call the My HealtheVet help desk at 877-327-0022 (TTY: 800-877-8339). We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET., or
- Contact us online
My VA Health questions
At this time, VA has 2 health portals: My HealtheVet and My VA Health.
These medical centers now use the My VA Health portal:
- Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center (North Chicago, Illinois)
- Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center (Walla Walla, Washington)
- Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center (Spokane, Washington)
- Roseburg VA Health Care System (Roseburg, Oregon)
- VA Central Ohio Health Care System (Columbus, Ohio)
- VA Southern Oregon Rehabilitation Center and Clinics (White City, Oregon)
All other VA medical centers and health facilities use the My HealtheVet portal.
No matter which portal your facility uses, you can sign in to manage your health care online with My HealtheVet on VA.gov. We’ll then help you get to the tools you need in the right portal for you.
We continue to work to bring all your VA health care information together—so you can manage all your health care and benefit needs in one place.
You can request refills and renewals for medications managed by My VA Health.
Note: You must continue to use My HealtheVet on VA.gov to request refills for prescriptions ordered by VA providers from VA health facilities that use My HealtheVet instead of My VA Health.
In the View current medications section, your list includes these types of medications:
- Medications managed in My VA Health
- Community care prescriptions
- Documented home medications
Note: You can only request refills and renewals for medications managed by My VA Health.
Call the My VA Health help desk at 888-444-6982 (TTY: 711). We’re here 24/7.
You can also review our My VA Health user guide and other Veteran resources to help you use the portal.