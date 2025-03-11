About managing medications online

At this time, VA has 2 health portals: My HealtheVet and My VA Health.

These medical centers now use the My VA Health portal:

All other VA medical centers and health facilities use the My HealtheVet portal.

No matter which portal your facility uses, you can sign in to manage your health care online with My HealtheVet on VA.gov. We’ll then help you get to the tools you need in the right portal for you.

We continue to work to bring all your VA health care information together—so you can manage all your health care and benefit needs in one place.