About reviewing medical records online
Get answers to common questions about reviewing your medical records online.
General questions
How can I tell my care team that my health information has changed?
You can tell your provider at your next appointment and they can update your records.
Or you can send a secure message to your care team and ask them to update your records.
Will VA protect my personal health information online?
Yes. We follow strict security policies and practices to protect your personal health information.
If you print or download anything from our online tools, you’ll need to take responsibility for protecting that information.
How does VA share my health information with providers outside VA?
We securely share your electronic health information with participating non-VA health care providers and federal partners when they’re treating you. If you want us to share your electronic health information, you don’t have to do anything. We automatically include you in electronic sharing.
Learn more about electronic health information sharing at VA
My HealtheVet questions
How do I get information I added to my health records myself?
You can download your self-entered health information report. This report will include any information you added to your records in the previous version of My HealtheVet. You can’t add information yourself to your medical records in My HealtheVet on VA.gov.
Here’s how to get your self-entered health information report:
- Sign in to the Medical records section of My HealtheVet on VA.gov.
- Find the section called “Download your medical records reports.” Select Go to download your medical records reports.
- Find the section called “Self-entered health information.” Select Download self-entered health information report (PDF).
- If you want to also download any self-entered goals, select Go to the previous version of My HealtheVet to download historical goals.
Can I get notified when my medical images and reports are ready?
Yes. You can sign up to get email notifications when medical images you requested are available. You can also opt out of email notifications at any time.
Here's how to update your notification settings:
- Sign in to the previous version of the My HealtheVet website.
- Go to the section called “Personal information.” Select My profile.
- Select On for email notifications and reminders.
What information is in my medical records in My HealtheVet on VA.gov?
- Lab and test results, including results of blood tests, X-rays, and other imaging tests
- Care summaries and notes from your VA providers, including summaries of your stays in health facilities (called admission and discharge summaries)
- Vaccines (immunizations)
- Allergies and reactions, including any side effects that you may have had from medications
- Basic vitals, like blood pressure, height, weight, and temperature
- Information about health conditions your VA care team is helping you manage
How do I get support with My HealtheVet issues?
- Call the My HealtheVet help desk at 877-327-0022 (TTY: 800-877-8339). We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET., or
- Contact us online
My VA Health questions
Which VA health facilities use the My VA Health portal now?
At this time, VA has 2 health portals: My HealtheVet and My VA Health.
These medical centers now use the My VA Health portal:
- Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center (North Chicago, Illinois)
- Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center (Walla Walla, Washington)
- Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center (Spokane, Washington)
- Roseburg VA Health Care System (Roseburg, Oregon)
- VA Central Ohio Health Care System (Columbus, Ohio)
- VA Southern Oregon Rehabilitation Center and Clinics (White City, Oregon)
All other VA medical centers and health facilities use the My HealtheVet portal.
No matter which portal your facility uses, you can sign in to manage your health care online with My HealtheVet on VA.gov. We’ll then help you get to the tools you need in the right portal for you.
We continue to work to bring all your VA health care information together—so you can manage all your health care and benefit needs in one place.
How do I get support for My VA Health issues?
Call the My VA Health help desk at 888-444-6982 (TTY: 711). We’re here 24/7.
You can also review our My VA Health user guide and other Veteran resources to help you use the portal.