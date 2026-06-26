About your VA medical benefits package

What basic health care services does VA cover?

Preventive care services

Health exams (including gender-specific exams)

Health education (including nutrition education)

Immunization against infectious diseases (like flu shots)

Counseling on genetic diseases (diseases that run in families)

Inpatient hospital services

Surgeries

Medical treatments

Kidney dialysis

Acute care (short-term treatment for a severe illness or injury or after surgery)

Specialized care (including organ transplants, intensive care for mental and physical conditions, and care for traumatic injuries)

Urgent and emergency care services

We cover urgent or emergency care at some VA health facilities.

Find a VA health facility near you

We cover urgent care for injuries and illnesses that need attention right away, but aren’t life threatening, at urgent care locations that are part of our contracted network. This may include care at these VA-approved locations:

Walk-in retail health clinics for minor illnesses like a sore throat or earache

Urgent care facilities for more pressing (but not life-threatening) illnesses or injuries that require treatment like splinting, casting, or wound care

To use these services, you’ll need to be enrolled in VA health care, and you’ll need to have received care from us within the past 24 months. Be sure to tell the urgent care provider that you’re using the VA urgent care benefit when you arrive.

Learn more about urgent care

Get advice on choosing between urgent and emergency care

We cover emergency care in a non-VA hospital, clinic, or other medical setting—only under certain conditions. For us to consider covering non-VA emergency care for a non-service-connected condition, you’ll need to meet several requirements.

Learn more about non-VA emergency medical care

Additional basic services and needs