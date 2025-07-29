Accessing Veteran Readiness and Employment through IDES

If you’re wounded, injured, or fall ill while serving and can’t perform your duties, you’ll be referred to the Integrated Disability Evaluation System (IDES). Through this system, we at VA work together with the Defense Department (DOD) to make disability evaluation seamless, simple, fast, and fair. If you’re found to be medically unfit for duty, IDES will give you a proposed VA disability rating before you leave the service, and you’ll be entitled to Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E) services.

Find out how to access VR&E services as soon as possible through IDES.