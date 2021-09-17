Ask VA replaces IRIS and the GI Bill Help Portal

No. But for some types of questions, you’ll need to be signed in with an account that has verified your identity.

If you want to ask a question about GI Bill benefits, you’ll need to sign in with one of these accounts that has verified your identity:

A verified ID.me account, or

A Premium My HealtheVet account, or

A Premium DS Logon account

Note: You can’t use your GI Bill Help Portal account to sign in. The portal, and all accounts used for that service, will no longer be active.

If you want to ask a question about any other VA benefits, you don’t need to sign in, but you won't have access to all the features this new service offers.