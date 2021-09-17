Ask VA replaces IRIS and the GI Bill Help Portal
On October 18, 2021, we’ll replace our Information Routing & Inquiry Service (IRIS) and the GI Bill Help Portal with a new service called Ask VA. Keep reading on this page to learn more about this new service. Or go to our contact us page to find out about other ways you can get answers to your questions about VA benefits and services.
What’s Ask VA?
Ask VA—or AVA—is a new service that all Veterans and members of the Veteran community will be able to use to submit questions, concerns, and recommendations to VA. Starting in October, it’s how you’ll ask us a question online.
Why is VA replacing IRIS and the GI Bill Help Portal?
We’re updating our systems to make it easier and faster for you to get the answers you need. When you submit a question through AVA, we route it directly to the appropriate benefit office so you can get an accurate, timely answer.
Do I need to be signed in to VA.gov to use Ask VA?
No. But for some types of questions, you’ll need to be signed in with an account that has verified your identity.
If you want to ask a question about GI Bill benefits, you’ll need to sign in with one of these accounts that has verified your identity:
- A verified ID.me account, or
- A Premium My HealtheVet account, or
- A Premium DS Logon account
Note: You can’t use your GI Bill Help Portal account to sign in. The portal, and all accounts used for that service, will no longer be active.
If you want to ask a question about any other VA benefits, you don’t need to sign in, but you won't have access to all the features this new service offers.
What features are available in Ask VA if I’m signed in?
If you sign in to VA.gov with a verified ID.me account, Premium My HealtheVet account, or Premium DS Logon account, you can access these features:
- We’ll fill in some of your information automatically each time you ask a new question.
- You can track the questions you submit to us.
- You can add more information to a question you already submitted—or ask a follow-up question.
How do I get a verified account to access all the features in Ask VA?
You can create a verified ID.me account or get a Premium My HealtheVet or Premium DS Logon account. Find out how to get one of these types of accounts:
Learn about verifying your identity and creating an ID.me account
Find out how to get a Premium My HealtheVet account
Find out how to get a Premium DS Logon account
When you’re signed in with one of these verified accounts, you’ll have access to all the features in Ask VA.
Can I access my old GI Bill Help Portal questions in Ask VA?
No. You won’t be able to access your old questions through this new service. If you want to follow up on something you asked about in the GI Bill Help Portal, please submit a new question through Ask VA.