Award letter for VA education benefits

What’s an award letter and why did I receive it?

An award letter shows specific information about your VA education benefits. We call it an award letter because it shows what we’ve awarded you.

You receive your award letter after your school or training facility certifies your enrollment and we process your education benefits.

What information does my award letter include?

Your award letter provides a summary of your VA education benefits. It includes important details about your eligibility, payments, and remaining benefits.

Your award letter may include this information:

Your benefit percentage

The service information we used to calculate your benefit percentage

How much we’ll pay for your tuition and fees

Your monthly housing allowance amount

Your books and supplies stipend amount

How much of your benefits you have left (months and days)

The time limit to use your benefits

Changes you should tell us about so you can avoid overpayment and debt

Note: Your award letter may look different depending on your education benefit program, enrollment status, and training type.

Learn how we determine your percentage of Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits

Check the current VA education benefit rates

What should I do when I receive my award letter?

You don’t need to take any action. You can keep your award letter for your own knowledge and records. You don’t need to share this letter with your school.

Why does my award letter change each term?

Your award letter shows the most up-to-date information about your VA education benefits. We update it each term based on the enrollment information your school reports to us. You’ll receive a new award letter each term or semester.

Note: If you’re in flight training, on-the-job training (OJT), or an apprenticeship, you’ll get an award letter only once, when your training starts.

What if something on my award letter is incorrect?

You can contact us online through Ask VA to tell us.

Contact us online through Ask VA

Or, call us at (TTY: 711). If you live overseas, call us at +1- . We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET.

What’s the difference between an award letter and a Certificate of Eligibility (COE)?

An award letter shows current details about your VA education benefits that determine your monthly payment.

A COE confirms your eligibility for VA education benefits.

Learn more about your COE

What are my options if VA denied my application for education benefits?

If you disagree with the decision we made about your application, you can request a decision review.

Learn about choosing a decision review option