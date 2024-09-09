Can I get a Login.gov or ID.me account if I don’t have a mobile phone?
Yes. You’ll just need to use alternate methods to verify your identity and add multifactor authentication (MFA).
- For Login.gov: You can verify your identity at a participating U.S. post office. Or, you can verify online and upload images of your ID from a computer. If you have no U.S. phone number at all, you may be able to verify your address by mail.
Learn about verifying in person on the Login.gov website
Learn about verifying by mail on the Login.gov website
- For ID.me: You can verify your identity for your account on a video call with a trusted ID.me agent. You’ll need to upload photos of your ID documents from a computer and you’ll need a webcam for the video call.
Learn more about verifying on a video call on the ID.me website
- For both accounts: You can choose an MFA method that doesn’t require a mobile phone. You can use a security key, a call to a landline, or backup codes.
Review MFA methods on the Login.gov website
Review MFA methods on the ID.me website