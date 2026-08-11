Can I get care at a VA health facility through CHAMPVA CITI?

If you have CHAMPVA, you may be able to get care at your local VA health facility through the CHAMPVA In-House Treatment Initiative (CITI).

Here’s what to know about CITI:

We cover the entire cost of care and services you get through CITI.

The types of care you can get through CITI depend on your local facility.

If your facility can’t provide the care you need, they may refer you to a local provider in our community care network. You’ll need to pay part of the cost for this care.

If you’re eligible for Medicare, you can’t get care through CITI. Other health insurance may also affect your eligibility.

Contact your local VA health facility to find out if they participate in CITI and check your eligibility.

Find your local VA health facility

If you have questions about CITI, contact your local VA health facility. Or call us at (TTY: 711). We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET.