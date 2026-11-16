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Can VA notify me by text or email when I have a new education letter?

Yes. You can choose for us to notify you by text or email when you have a new education letter ready for download.

This is how you can request notifications:

1. Go to your VA.gov Profile.

2. Go to Email and text notifications.

3. Find the Education and Training section.

4. Select Notify me by text or Notify me by email—or both.

Note: If we’re unable to contact you using your preferred contact method, we may email you or mail you a letter instead.

Download your education letters online

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  • Apply for VA healthcare, find out how to access services, and manage your health and benefits online.

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Call the MyVA411 main information line: at ().

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