Can VA notify me by text or email when I have a new education letter?
Yes. You can choose for us to notify you by text or email when you have a new education letter ready for download.
This is how you can request notifications:
1. Go to your VA.gov Profile.
2. Go to Email and text notifications.
3. Find the Education and Training section.
4. Select Notify me by text or Notify me by email—or both.
Note: If we’re unable to contact you using your preferred contact method, we may email you or mail you a letter instead.