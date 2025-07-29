Choosing a GI Bill-approved school
Find GI Bill-approved schools and compare benefits with the GI Bill Comparison Tool. You can use your GI Bill benefits at some—but not all—schools. Use the resources listed here to search for GI Bill-approved schools, compare the benefits you’ll receive at different schools, and get more advice to help you choose a school.
Learn about GI Bill benefits at different schools
- Find out which schools we’ve approved
Use our WEAMS Institution Search tool
- Check what benefits you’ll get at different schools
Use our GI Bill Comparison Tool
- Learn about the Principles of Excellence program, which requires schools that get federal funding through programs such as the GI Bill to follow certain guidelines
Learn about the Principles of Excellence program guidelines
- Find schools that take part in the Yellow Ribbon Program, which can help you pay for school costs not covered by the Post-9/11 GI Bill
Learn more about the Yellow Ribbon Program
Get guidance on choosing and paying for a school
- Play our “Know Before You Go” video to get advice from other Veterans based on their experiences using the GI Bill.
Go to the video on using the GI Bill (YouTube)
- Visit the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s Paying for College website for tools and resources to help you make smart decisions about paying for your college education.
Visit the Paying for College website
- Go to the U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard website to compare schools by programs, degrees, location, and size. And get more information about the schools you’re considering, like the average annual cost, graduation rate, and average salaries of school alumni.
Visit the College Scorecard website
- Visit the Federal Trade Commission’s consumer website for helpful tips and information on managing money, credit, and debt.
Visit the Federal Trade Commission’s website