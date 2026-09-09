Compare VGLI to other life insurance options

What’s VGLI?

VGLI is life insurance you can keep after you leave the military. It lets you convert your Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance (SGLI) to a renewable term life insurance policy.

This may be a good option if you have a health condition linked to your service or want a policy you can keep for your lifetime by renewing it every 5 years.

Learn more about VGLI and how to apply

How is private term life insurance different from VGLI?

Private term life insurance covers you for a fixed period, usually 10 to 30 years. If you die during that time, the insurance company pays the amount of coverage you chose to your beneficiaries.

This may be a good option if you’re in good health and want a payment that won’t change for the duration of your policy.

Private term life insurance is different from VGLI in these ways:

You may need a health review or medical exam before a private insurance company offers coverage. Your health conditions may affect your eligibility.

Private insurance companies often base premiums on your gender and tobacco use.

Your coverage ends when your policy term ends. You can renew VGLI every 5 years for the rest of your life as long as you keep paying premiums.

How is private whole life insurance different from VGLI?

Private whole life insurance is a type of permanent life insurance. It covers you for your entire life as long as you pay your premiums. It also includes a savings component called “cash value.”

This may be a good option if you want a policy that never expires and builds a cash account that you can use later. Keep in mind that monthly costs are usually higher for this type of plan.

Private whole life insurance is different from VGLI in these ways: