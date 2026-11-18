Contacting your TSGLI office
If you have questions about your TSGLI (Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance Traumatic Injury Protection) claim or appeal, you can contact the TSGLI office for your uniformed service. Keep reading on this page to find out how your TSGLI office can help you—and how to contact them.
Reasons to contact your TSGLI office
You can contact your TSGLI office for any of these reasons:
- You have questions about your eligibility for TSGLI or how to file a claim
- You need help finding information or getting documents for your TSGLI claim
- You need to update your address or other information related to your TSGLI benefits
- You want to appeal a TSGLI decision because your claim was denied
- You want to appeal a TSGLI decision because you think you should get a higher payment
Contact information for TSGLI offices
Find your uniformed service and contact its TSGLI office.
Air Force and Space Force, active duty
Phone number
Select 1, then select 1
Hours: 24/7
Email address
AFPC.DPFCS.Pol_Trng_CaseMgt@us.af.mil
Mailing address
AFPC/DPWC
550 C Street West, Suite 14
Randolph AFB, TX 78150-4716
Air Force Reserve and Air National Guard
Phone number
Select 3, then select 1
Hours: 24/7
Fax number
Email address
casualty.arpc1@us.af.mil
Mailing address
HQ, ARPC/DPTTB
18420 East Silver Creek Avenue
Building 390 MS 68
Buckley AFB, CO 80011
Army
Phone number
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET
Fax number
Email address
usarmy.knox.hrc.mbx.tagd-tsgli-claims@mail.mil
Mailing address
U.S. Army Human Resources Command
1600 Spearhead Division Avenue
Dept. 420 PDR-C (TSGLI)
Fort Knox, KY 40122-5402
Coast Guard
Phone number
Email address
ARL-PF-CGPSC-PSDFSCOMPENSATION@uscg.mil
Mailing address
Commander (CG)
Personnel Service Center (PSC)
Attn: TSGLI Case Manager,
PSC-PSD-FS-Casualty
U.S. Coast Guard STOP 7200
2703 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE
Washington, DC 20593-7200
Marines
Phone number
Fax number
Email address
t-sgli@usmc.mil
Mailing address
HQ, Marine Corps
Attn: WWR-TSGLI
1998 Hill Street
Quantico, VA 22134
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Corps
Phone number
Fax number
Email address
Director.cpc@noaa.gov
Mailing address
U.S. Dept. of Commerce
NOAA/OMAO/CPC
8403 Colesville Road, Suite 500, 5th Floor
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Navy
Phone number
Hours: Tuesday and Thursday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET
Fax number
Email address
MILL_TSGLI.FCT@navy.mil
Mailing address
Commander, Navy Personnel
Attn: PERS-00C
5720 Integrity Drive
Millington, TN 38055-1300
Public Health Service
Phone number
Fax number
Email address
compensationbranch@phc.hss.gov
Mailing address
PHS Compensation Branch
1101 Wootton Parkway
Suite: 100
Rockville, MD 20852