Create and use passkeys on VA.gov
A passkey is a simple and secure way to sign in faster. If you have an identity-verified ID.me or Login.gov account, you can create a passkey in your VA.gov profile. Instead of entering a username and password, you’ll use your fingerprint, face, or device lock to sign in. A passkey doesn’t replace your sign-in account, and you can continue to sign in with whatever option you prefer.
About passkeys
What’s a passkey?
A passkey is a secure digital key stored on your device or in a password manager. When you sign in, you’ll confirm it’s you with your fingerprint, face, or device lock (PIN, pattern, passcode, or password). Then VA.gov will confirm your device has the passkey.
Signing in with a passkey gives you the same access to your VA benefits and healthcare online as signing in with ID.me or Login.gov.
Note: A passkey doesn’t replace the sign-in account you used to verify your identity. It’s just a faster way to sign in to VA.gov with the same level of security.
What makes passkeys so secure?
Here’s how passkeys protect your sign-in information:
- Your fingerprint, face, or device lock information is never sent to VA.gov. Your device just sends a confirmation that it’s really you.
- Your passkey is stored securely in your device or password manager. VA.gov asks for proof your device has the passkey, but the passkey is never sent to or stored on VA.gov.
- There’s built-in protection from phishing. Your passkey only works on the real VA.gov website or mobile app. If a scam email or text sends you a link to a fake VA.gov website, your passkey can’t be stolen or used.
Are passkeys as secure as multifactor authentication (MFA)?
Yes. A passkey provides multifactor authentication because it confirms you’re the person signing in based on multiple factors.
Here’s how passkeys confirm your identity:
- Using something you are or know. You confirm it’s you on your device with your fingerprint, face, or device lock.
- Using something you have. VA.gov confirms your device has the passkey.
How do passkeys work with my sign-in account?
A passkey doesn’t replace your sign-in account. You can continue to sign in with whatever option you prefer. You can only create a passkey in your VA.gov profile if you already have an identity-verified account with ID.me or Login.gov.
Creating your passkey
What you’ll need to create a passkey
Here’s what you’ll need:
- An identity-verified account with ID.me or Login.gov, and
- A device or browser that supports passkeys
Note: If you’re using a device with passkeys, it needs to have device lock enabled. If you’re using a browser, make sure it’s up to date.
Your device may ask you to choose where to save the passkey, or it may use a default option. Where you save your passkey determines how you’ll use it when you sign in.
Here’s where your passkey may be saved:
- Built-in password managers on your device or browser. Examples include Google Password Manager, iCloud Keychain, or Microsoft Password Manager. If your passkeys sync across devices, you can use them on any device signed in to the password manager account.
- Third-party password managers provide an app or browser extension to make your passkeys available on the device you’re using. Examples include 1Password, Bitwarden, or Dashlane. You can sync your passkey across your devices using a browser extension or app for that password manager.
Note: Your browser may offer a “security key” option, which is a small piece of hardware that stores the passkey. This option isn’t supported for VA.gov sign-in.
How to create a passkey
Here’s how to get started:
- Sign in with your ID.me or Login.gov account.
- Navigate to your VA.gov profile.
- Select Account security. Then select Passkeys.
- Select Create a new passkey.
- Your device or browser will ask you to confirm where you want to save the passkey. Or it will save the passkey in a default location.
- You’ll confirm it’s really you with your fingerprint, face, or device lock.
- You’ll see a message to confirm if your passkey was successfully created.
How to sign in with a passkey
If your passkeys sync across devices, you can use them on any device signed in to the password manager account. You can manage how your passkey syncs in your device settings or password manager settings.
- On the VA.gov sign-in page, select Sign in with passkey.
- If your device finds a passkey for VA.gov, you’ll confirm your identity with your fingerprint, face, or device lock. Or if no passkey is found, you may need to look for it on another device. You’ll select or scan a QR code with your phone or tablet camera to unlock the passkey on that device. Make sure to enable Bluetooth to access your passkey on another device.
- After you confirm it’s you on your device, VA.gov confirms that device has the passkey.
- You’ll be signed in the same way you would be if you used your sign-in account.
Note: If you don’t have any passkeys on your device, you can always sign in with ID.me or Login.gov and create a new passkey.
How to manage your passkeys
Where can I manage my passkeys for VA.gov?
Your passkey exists in 2 parts. One is stored on your device or in your password manager. The other is stored in your VA.gov profile. If your passkey is deleted from either place, it won’t work anymore. Most password managers let you replace an existing passkey with a new one.
We keep all of your passkeys in your VA.gov profile.
Here’s how to manage your passkeys:
- Sign in with your ID.me or Login.gov account.
- Go to your VA.gov profile.
- Select Account security. Then select Passkeys.
- The Your passkeys section lists all the passkeys you’ve created, including the device name or password manager where it’s stored.
How do I delete a passkey?
Here’s how to delete a passkey from your VA.gov profile:
- Sign in with your ID.me or Login.gov account.
- Go to your VA.gov profile.
- Select Account security. Then select Passkeys.
- The Your passkeys section lists all the passkeys you’ve created, including the device name or password manager where it’s stored.
- Select Delete to remove the passkey you want to delete from your VA.gov profile.
To delete your passkey from your device or password manager, go to your device or password manager settings. If you can’t find where you can manage your passkeys, check the support documentation for your device or password manager.
What if I have an issue when using my passkey?
Since each device and password manager is different, your error message may vary. VA.gov may also provide information about certain passkey errors on the website or inside the app.
Note: If you’re having any issues with your passkey, you can always sign in with your ID.me or Login.gov account instead.