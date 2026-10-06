Create and use passkeys on VA.gov

A passkey is a secure digital key stored on your device or in a password manager. When you sign in, you’ll confirm it’s you with your fingerprint, face, or device lock (PIN, pattern, passcode, or password). Then VA.gov will confirm your device has the passkey.

Signing in with a passkey gives you the same access to your VA benefits and healthcare online as signing in with ID.me or Login.gov.

Note: A passkey doesn’t replace the sign-in account you used to verify your identity. It’s just a faster way to sign in to VA.gov with the same level of security.