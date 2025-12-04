Direct deposit enrollment for family members
This page outlines the steps for setting up direct deposit for beneficiaries of the Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA), Spina Bifida Health Care Benefits Program, and Children of Women Vietnam Veterans.
Multiple vendors, including medical providers, caregivers, Veterans, and other individuals, use the Customer Engagement Portal. “Vendor” refers to you as an individual (either as a beneficiary or on behalf of a beneficiary).
Log in to the Customer Engagement Portal
Go to the Customer Engagement Portal home page
Select the Payment Account Setup and Updates login option.Show details
Select the ID.me sign in option.
After you finish signing in with ID.me, you’ll be redirected back to the Customer Engagement Portal to complete the Vendor file request form.Show details
After reading the Authorized Use Only section, select I Agree.Show details
Select Vendor File Form.Show details
Tax ID information
Enter your Tax Identification Number/Social Security number (both are 9-digit numbers) and then re-enter it in the next box. (Refer to the image in step 3.)
Select the appropriate Request Type—either New or Update. If this is your first time signing up for direct deposit, select New. (Refer to the image in step 3.)
For the question “Is the account that you are adding or updating registered with SAM.gov?” select No.Show details
Select Next.
Payee information
Select the most appropriate Payee Type for you. If you’re a beneficiary, select Individual. (Refer to the image in step 3.)
-
Enter your legal first and last name in the Payee/Vendor Name field. This should match what’s on file with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). (Refer to the image in step 3.)
Leave the DBA and NPI fields blank. These fields are for businesses and providers.Show details
Select Next.
Address/bank information
Enter your Current Payee Mailing Address by completing the Address, City, State, and Zip fields. (Refer to the image in step 4.)
Note: Although we don’t intend to send you mail because of this process, we may use this address to verify your identity.
Enter your bank routing number. This will auto-populate the Bank Name field. If the bank name isn’t correct, edit it as needed. (Refer to the image in step 4.)
-
Enter your bank account number. To ensure accuracy, reenter your account number in the next field. If you’re using a paper check for reference, don’t include the check number as part of the account number. (Refer to the image in step 4.)
-
Select the appropriate account type. If you’re not sure what your account type is, select Checking.Show details
-
Select Next.
Authorized representative contacts
Add your official title (Mr., Ms., Mrs., or Dr.).
The top portion of this form will auto-populate with the first name, last name, email address, and phone number you shared with ID.me. If your information is incorrect, you must go to ID.me to correct it.
You’re automatically designated as your own authorized representative. You have the option to add additional authorized representatives.
- If you don’t have an authorized representative, select Next.
- If you do have an authorized representative, select +Add Additional Contact.
Important: An authorized representative is a person you’re authorizing to change information in your vendor file. They’ll be able to change your banking and address information for direct deposit. It won’t authorize the representative to update any other VA records with VHA, VBA, NCA, or any other staff offices.Show details
If adding an authorized representative, enter their information in the required fields (First Name, Last Name, Official Title, Email Address, and Phone Number).
Repeat this process for every authorized representative you want to designate.Show details
Select Next.
Review
Review the information in each section. Select the carrot or section name you want to review to expand the data for that section.
The Review section will show all the information you entered in the previous sections. Review these sections for accuracy before submitting the form.Show details
Review the certification statement at the end of the page. If you agree to the statement, select the checkbox next to the statement.Show details
-
When done, select Finish.
After you submit your direct deposit enrollment form
Once your direct deposit enrollment is successfully submitted, we’ll generate your case number. You’ll receive an email from the Financial Services Center (FSC) team (FSC.CustomerSupportDoNotReply@va.gov) with your case number for reference.
Allow up to 2 weeks for us to complete the enrollment process.
You’ll receive another email from the same email address once your enrollment is completed.
Check the status of your enrollment on the Customer Engagement Portal
- Select My Profile.
- Then select Vendor File Form Cases.
- Then select the Case ID number we issued to you when you submitted your form. The Case ID number starts with “VCOM” followed by a dash and a number.
If you need assistance with the direct deposit form, contact the FSC Customer Support Help Desk at 877-353-9791 and select option 2. We’re here from 8:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. ET.