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Direct deposit for your VA payments

You can add or change your direct deposit information in your VA.gov profile for certain VA benefits and services. But some departments keep your information in their own separate systems, so you’ll need to contact them directly. Keep reading to learn about how to add or change your direct deposit information on file with VA.

What’s direct deposit?

When you sign up for direct deposit, we transfer money electronically to your bank account. If you switch from getting paper checks to receiving your payment through direct deposit, you’ll get your payments faster because you won’t be waiting for your check to arrive by mail. You’ll also have access to the funds in your account right away.

Which VA benefits can I set up direct deposit for in my profile?

You can add or change your direct deposit information in your VA.gov profile for these benefits:

  • Disability compensation
  • Pension benefits
  • Education benefits

Get step-by-step instructions for changing your direct deposit information in your profile

You can also add or change direct deposit information for these benefits by phone or in person.

To add or change direct deposit information by phone, call us at  (TTY: 711). We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET.

For international direct deposit updates, call us at . We’re here Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET.

To set up direct deposit in person, go to your nearest VA regional office.

Find your nearest VA regional office

Note: If you don’t have access to the internet or a phone, you can update your direct deposit information with the Direct Deposit Sign-Up Form (VA Form SF-1199a).

Get VA Form SF-1199a to download

How do I add or change direct deposit information for other departments?

Learn which VA departments use a different system for your direct deposit information. And how to add or change your direct deposit information for these benefits and services.

Travel pay reimbursements

You’ll need to set up direct deposit in the Beneficiary Travel Self Service System.

Learn how to set up direct deposit for VA travel pay reimbursement

Caregiver stipends

You’ll need to set up direct deposit through the Financial Services Center’s customer engagement portal. You must use direct deposit to get your monthly stipend.

Learn how to set up direct deposit as a caregiver

Foreign Medical Program

You’ll need to set up direct deposit through the Financial Services Center’s customer engagement portal.

Learn how to set up direct deposit for Foreign Medical Program claims

Health care copay refunds

You’ll need to set up direct deposit through the Financial Services Center’s customer engagement portal.

Learn how to set up direct deposit for VA health care copay refunds

Life insurance benefits

You’ll need to fill out a Direct Deposit Enrollment/Change (VA Form 29-0309).

Get VA Form 29-0309 to download

What if I don’t have a bank account, but I want to use direct deposit?

The Veterans Benefits Banking Program (VBBP) provides a list of Veteran-friendly banks and credit unions that will work with you to set up an account, or help you qualify for an account, so you can use direct deposit.

To get started, call 1 of the participating banks or credit unions listed on the VBBP website. Be sure to mention the Veterans Benefits Banking Program.

Go to the VBBP website for more information

Related information

VA benefits

  • Health care

    Apply for VA health care, find out how to access services, and manage your health and benefits online.

  • Disability

    File a claim for disability compensation for conditions related to your military service, and manage your benefits over time.

  • Education and training

    Apply for and manage your GI Bill and other education benefits to help pay for college and cover expenses while you’re training for a job.

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