Direct deposit for your VA payments
You can add or change your direct deposit information in your VA.gov profile for certain VA benefits and services. But some departments keep your information in their own separate systems, so you’ll need to contact them directly. Keep reading to learn about how to add or change your direct deposit information on file with VA.
What’s direct deposit?
When you sign up for direct deposit, we transfer money electronically to your bank account. If you switch from getting paper checks to receiving your payment through direct deposit, you’ll get your payments faster because you won’t be waiting for your check to arrive by mail. You’ll also have access to the funds in your account right away.
Which VA benefits can I set up direct deposit for in my profile?
You can add or change your direct deposit information in your VA.gov profile for these benefits:
- Disability compensation
- Pension benefits
- Education benefits
Get step-by-step instructions for changing your direct deposit information in your profile
You can also add or change direct deposit information for these benefits by phone or in person.
To add or change direct deposit information by phone, call us at
For international direct deposit updates, call us at
To set up direct deposit in person, go to your nearest VA regional office.
Find your nearest VA regional office
Note: If you don’t have access to the internet or a phone, you can update your direct deposit information with the Direct Deposit Sign-Up Form (VA Form SF-1199a).
How do I add or change direct deposit information for other departments?
Learn which VA departments use a different system for your direct deposit information. And how to add or change your direct deposit information for these benefits and services.
Travel pay reimbursements
You’ll need to set up direct deposit in the Beneficiary Travel Self Service System.
Learn how to set up direct deposit for VA travel pay reimbursement
Caregiver stipends
You’ll need to set up direct deposit through the Financial Services Center’s customer engagement portal. You must use direct deposit to get your monthly stipend.
Foreign Medical Program
You’ll need to set up direct deposit through the Financial Services Center’s customer engagement portal.
Learn how to set up direct deposit for Foreign Medical Program claims
Health care copay refunds
You’ll need to set up direct deposit through the Financial Services Center’s customer engagement portal.
Learn how to set up direct deposit for VA health care copay refunds
Life insurance benefits
You’ll need to fill out a Direct Deposit Enrollment/Change (VA Form 29-0309).
What if I don’t have a bank account, but I want to use direct deposit?
The Veterans Benefits Banking Program (VBBP) provides a list of Veteran-friendly banks and credit unions that will work with you to set up an account, or help you qualify for an account, so you can use direct deposit.
To get started, call 1 of the participating banks or credit unions listed on the VBBP website. Be sure to mention the Veterans Benefits Banking Program.