Direct deposit for your VA payments

Which VA benefits can I set up direct deposit for in my profile?

You can add or change your direct deposit information in your VA.gov profile for these benefits:

Disability compensation

Pension benefits

Education benefits

Get step-by-step instructions for changing your direct deposit information in your profile

You can also add or change direct deposit information for these benefits by phone or in person.

To add or change direct deposit information by phone, call us at (TTY: 711). We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET.

For international direct deposit updates, call us at . We’re here Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET.

To set up direct deposit in person, go to your nearest VA regional office.

Find your nearest VA regional office

Note: If you don’t have access to the internet or a phone, you can update your direct deposit information with the Direct Deposit Sign-Up Form (VA Form SF-1199a).

Get VA Form SF-1199a to download