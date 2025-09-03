Find your VA Consolidated Patient Account Center (CPAC)
Your VA Consolidated Patient Account Center (CPAC) handles billing and repayment plans for VA health care copays. If you need to contact your CPAC by mail, follow the steps on this page to find your CPAC mailing address.
1. Find your Veterans Integrated Services Network (VISN)
To find your CPAC, you’ll need to know the number of your VISN.
2. Use your VISN number to find your CPAC
Select your VISN number here to find the mailing address for your CPAC.
If you’re in VISN 1, 2, or 4
Use this mailing address:
North East Consolidated Patient Account Center
PO Box 3001
Lebanon, PA 17042-3001
If you’re in VISN 5, 6, or 7
Use this mailing address:
Mid-Atlantic Consolidated Patient Account Center
PO Box 19950
Asheville, NC 28815-1905
If you’re in VISN 8
Use this mailing address:
Florida/Caribbean Consolidated Patient Account Center
PO Box 140754
Orlando, FL 32814-0754
If you’re in VISN 9, 16, or 17
Use this mailing address:
Mid-South Consolidated Patient Account Center
PO Box 2108
Smyrna, TN 37167
If you’re in VISN 10 or 12
Use this mailing address:
North Central Consolidated Patient Account Center
PO Box 5117
Madison, WI 53705
If you’re in VISN 15, 19, or 23
Use this mailing address:
Central Plains Consolidated Patient Account Center
PO Box 2000
Leavenworth, KS 66048
If you’re in VISN 20, 21, or 22
Use this mailing address:
West Consolidated Patient Account Center
PO Box 93745
Las Vegas, NV 89193-3745
How to get help finding your CPAC
If you need help finding the mailing address for your CPAC, call your VA health facility.