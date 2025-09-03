Skip to Content

Find your VA Consolidated Patient Account Center (CPAC)

Your VA Consolidated Patient Account Center (CPAC) handles billing and repayment plans for VA health care copays. If you need to contact your CPAC by mail, follow the steps on this page to find your CPAC mailing address.

1. Find your Veterans Integrated Services Network (VISN)

To find your CPAC, you’ll need to know the number of your VISN.

Find your VISN

2. Use your VISN number to find your CPAC

Select your VISN number here to find the mailing address for your CPAC.

If you’re in VISN 1, 2, or 4

Use this mailing address:

North East Consolidated Patient Account Center
PO Box 3001
Lebanon, PA 17042-3001

If you’re in VISN 5, 6, or 7

Use this mailing address:

Mid-Atlantic Consolidated Patient Account Center
PO Box 19950
Asheville, NC 28815-1905

If you’re in VISN 8

Use this mailing address:

Florida/Caribbean Consolidated Patient Account Center
PO Box 140754
Orlando, FL 32814-0754

If you’re in VISN 9, 16, or 17

Use this mailing address:

Mid-South Consolidated Patient Account Center
PO Box 2108
Smyrna, TN 37167

If you’re in VISN 10 or 12

Use this mailing address:

North Central Consolidated Patient Account Center
PO Box 5117
Madison, WI 53705

If you’re in VISN 15, 19, or 23

Use this mailing address:

Central Plains Consolidated Patient Account Center
PO Box 2000
Leavenworth, KS 66048

If you’re in VISN 20, 21, or 22

Use this mailing address:

West Consolidated Patient Account Center
PO Box 93745 
Las Vegas, NV 89193-3745

How to get help finding your CPAC

If you need help finding the mailing address for your CPAC, call your VA health facility.

Find your VA health facility

