Sign up for a Premium account online

Follow these 2 steps to get a Premium My HealtheVet account online.

1. Sign up for an account on the My HealtheVet website. You’ll need to have your Social Security number on hand. Be sure to choose VA Patient on the registration form. This will automatically upgrade your account to an Advanced account, and then you can upgrade to a Premium account.

Note: If you have a Premium DS Logon or ID.me account, you can skip step 1 above and go right to step 2 to sign in to My HealtheVet with either of these accounts.

2. Upgrade to a Premium account. To do this, sign in to My HealtheVet using your Premium DS Logon or ID.me user ID and password.

Once signed in, select the Upgrade Now button at the top left side of the screen. Then, on the account upgrade page, check the box certifying that you’re the owner of the account and approve the request, and click Continue.

The system will upgrade you to a Premium account.

Sign up for a Premium account in person

You can get a Premium My HealtheVet account in person at a VA health facility if you're a VA patient. You'll need to bring this form and ID with you:

A completed and signed Individuals’ Request for a Copy of Their Own Health Information (VA Form 10-5345a-MHV). This “VA release of information” form gives us permission to share an electronic copy of your health record with your online account. You can download a PDF copy of the form now, call ahead to ask the staff to mail you a form, or ask for a form when you get there.

A VA staff member will verify your identity. Then they’ll record your information in the My HealtheVet system and confirm you’re eligible for a Premium account. A copy of your VA Form 10-5345a-MHV will be added to your VA medical record, and the original paper copy will be shredded to protect your privacy.

Note: When you open or download a PDF file, you create a temporary file on your computer. Other people may be able to see this file—and any personal health information you fill in—especially if you’re using a public or shared computer.