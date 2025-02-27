Getting prescriptions and vaccines at a non-VA pharmacy

Prescriptions you can fill at a non-VA pharmacy

If you have an urgent prescription, you can fill it at an in-network community pharmacy.

Your provider should make sure the medication is on our Urgent/Emergent Formulary (list of approved medications). They’ll need to enter at least the first 3 letters of the medication in the search box and then select Urgent/Emergent Formulary.

Check our Urgent/Emergent Formulary

We pay for up to a 14-day supply of urgent care prescriptions from in-network community pharmacies.

Here’s what you need to know:

The pharmacy must be in the same state as your urgent care visit

If you have a non-urgent prescription you take regularly or it’s more than a 14-day supply, you must fill it through VA

If the prescription is for an opioid, we pay for up to a 7-day supply, or the state limit, whichever is less

If you fill a prescription at an out-of-network pharmacy, you may have to pay the full cost

Learn how to file a reimbursement claim

Find an in-network community pharmacy