Getting vaccines at VA or in-network community facilities
If you’re enrolled in VA health care, you may be eligible to get vaccines through a VA facility or 1 of nearly 65,000 in-network community pharmacies or urgent care providers. Keep reading to learn more.
Getting vaccines at your VA facility
You can get vaccines like flu or COVID-19 directly through your VA care team.
Contact your facility to schedule an appointment or ask about walk-in options
Getting vaccines at community facilities
If you prefer to get vaccinated at a community pharmacy or urgent care provider, here’s what you need to know:
Eligibility requirements
To receive a no-cost flu or COVID-19 vaccine at a community facility, you must meet these requirements:
- You must be enrolled in the VA health care system, and
- You must have received care from a VA or in-network community provider within the past 24 months
Call
Find a provider or pharmacy
Find an in-network community provider, urgent care, or retail pharmacy near you
Before you go to the facility
Call the provider or pharmacy:
- Ask if the specific vaccine you need is available.
- Confirm they offer no-cost flu or COVID-19 vaccines to Veterans enrolled in VA health care.
Note: For COVID-19 vaccines, some community pharmacies may require a prescription. If you need a prescription, contact your VA provider to request one before your visit. For the latest COVID-19 vaccine recommendations, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) page on COVID-19 vaccines or talk with your health care provider.
Staying Up to Date with COVID-19 Vaccines (CDC)
You’ll need bring your government-issued ID and billing information card to the facility.
For assistance, call
Other vaccines
To learn more about other required or recommended vaccines, consult your VA health care provider.
Updating your medical record
Your community provider or pharmacy will send your vaccination details to us to update your records. You can also give a copy of your vaccine record to your VA provider.