Skip to Content

Getting vaccines at VA or in-network community facilities

If you’re enrolled in VA health care, you may be eligible to get vaccines through a VA facility or 1 of nearly 65,000 in-network community pharmacies or urgent care providers. Keep reading to learn more.

Getting vaccines at your VA facility

You can get vaccines like flu or COVID-19 directly through your VA care team.

Contact your facility to schedule an appointment or ask about walk-in options

Getting vaccines at community facilities

If you prefer to get vaccinated at a community pharmacy or urgent care provider, here’s what you need to know:

Eligibility requirements

To receive a no-cost flu or COVID-19 vaccine at a community facility, you must meet these requirements:

  • You must be enrolled in the VA health care system, and
  • You must have received care from a VA or in-network community provider within the past 24 months

Call to confirm your eligibility.

Find a provider or pharmacy

Find an in-network community provider, urgent care, or retail pharmacy near you

Before you go to the facility

Call the provider or pharmacy:

  • Ask if the specific vaccine you need is available.
  • Confirm they offer no-cost flu or COVID-19 vaccines to Veterans enrolled in VA health care.
    Note: For COVID-19 vaccines, some community pharmacies may require a prescription. If you need a prescription, contact your VA provider to request one before your visit. For the latest COVID-19 vaccine recommendations, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) page on COVID-19 vaccines or talk with your health care provider.
    Staying Up to Date with COVID-19 Vaccines (CDC)

You’ll need bring your government-issued ID and billing information card to the facility.

Billing information card PDF

For assistance, call or your local VA medical facility.

Find your local VA facility

Other vaccines

To learn more about other required or recommended vaccines, consult your VA health care provider.

Updating your medical record

Your community provider or pharmacy will send your vaccination details to us to update your records. You can also give a copy of your vaccine record to your VA provider.

Tags
All Veterans Service members

VA benefits

  • Health care

    Apply for VA health care, find out how to access services, and manage your health and benefits online.

  • Service member benefits

    Find out what benefits you may be eligible for during service and which time-sensitive benefits to consider when separating or retiring.

Need more help?

MyVA411 main information line: 800-698-2411

Last updated: