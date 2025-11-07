Getting vaccines at VA or in-network community facilities

Getting vaccines at your VA facility

You can get vaccines like flu or COVID-19 directly through your VA care team.

Contact your facility to schedule an appointment or ask about walk-in options

Getting vaccines at community facilities

If you prefer to get vaccinated at a community pharmacy or urgent care provider, here’s what you need to know:

Eligibility requirements

To receive a no-cost flu or COVID-19 vaccine at a community facility, you must meet these requirements:

You must be enrolled in the VA health care system, and

You must have received care from a VA or in-network community provider within the past 24 months

Call to confirm your eligibility.

Find a provider or pharmacy

Find an in-network community provider, urgent care, or retail pharmacy near you

Before you go to the facility

Call the provider or pharmacy:

Ask if the specific vaccine you need is available.

Confirm they offer no-cost flu or COVID-19 vaccines to Veterans enrolled in VA health care.

Note: For COVID-19 vaccines, some community pharmacies may require a prescription. If you need a prescription, contact your VA provider to request one before your visit. For the latest COVID-19 vaccine recommendations, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) page on COVID-19 vaccines or talk with your health care provider.

Staying Up to Date with COVID-19 Vaccines (CDC)

You’ll need bring your government-issued ID and billing information card to the facility.

Billing information card PDF

For assistance, call or your local VA medical facility.

Find your local VA facility

Other vaccines

To learn more about other required or recommended vaccines, consult your VA health care provider.

Updating your medical record

Your community provider or pharmacy will send your vaccination details to us to update your records. You can also give a copy of your vaccine record to your VA provider.