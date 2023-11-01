All articles in: Health care
Showing 51 - 58 of 58 articles in "Health care"
Article type: Videos
This series of videos will help guide you step-by-step through choosing between a Login.gov or ID.me account, creating your account, and verifying your identity for your account.
Article type: Question and answer
If you have an other than honorable (OTH) discharge, you may be eligible for certain types of care without being enrolled in VA health care. These may include: Care for your VA-rated service-connecte...
Article type: Question and answer
Bring your health insurance cards and Veteran Health Identification Card. Bring an updated list of all the medications you’re taking, including any of these: Prescriptions fr...
Article type: About
First, don’t worry. You can still use your My HealtheVet health portal and other VA online services. But you’ll now need to sign in to them with a modern, secure Login.gov or ID.me accou...
Article type: Question and answer
Your Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC) is a card you get when you’re enrolled in VA health care. You’ll use your card to check in to your appointments at VA medical centers. This...
Article type: About
When you sign up for VA health care, you become part of the country’s largest integrated health care system—with more than 1,200 care locations serving nearly 9 million Veterans each yea...
Article type: About
At VA, we take a team approach to health care—with you at the center. Research shows this kind of approach leads to better quality care, more satisfied patients, and fewer hospital visits. Find...
Article type: About
We’re committed to providing free health care for conditions related to military service and for Veterans with catastrophic disabilities and disability ratings of at least 50%. We’re als...