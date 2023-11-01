All articles in: Health care
Showing 61 - 62 of 62 articles in "Health care"
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Article type: About
At VA, we take a team approach to health care—with you at the center. Research shows this kind of approach leads to better quality care, more satisfied patients, and fewer hospital visits. Find...
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Article type: About
We’re committed to providing free health care for conditions related to military service and for Veterans with catastrophic disabilities and disability ratings of at least 50%. We’re als...