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All articles in: Health care

Showing 61 - 62 of 62 articles in "Health care"

  • Article type: About

    At VA, we take a team approach to health care—with you at the center. Research shows this kind of approach leads to better quality care, more satisfied patients, and fewer hospital visits. Find...

  • Article type: About

    We’re committed to providing free health care for conditions related to military service and for Veterans with catastrophic disabilities and disability ratings of at least 50%. We’re als...