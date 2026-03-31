Health messages care team name glossary
If you communicate with your VA health care team online through My HealtheVet on VA.gov or the VA: Health and Benefits mobile app, you’ll select your care team each time you start a new message. And if your health facility uses the new federal electronic health record (EHR), your care team names may have changed. Keep reading on this page for information to help you choose the right team for each message.
VA health care systems in federal EHR message care team names
The information on this page only applies to VA health facilities that have moved to the new federal EHR. If your facility uses the new federal EHR, your care team names will have a 3-letter code for the VA health system where the group provides care. Find your health system codes here.
Illinois
- FHCC: Captain James A. Lovell Federal health care
Michigan (moving to federal EHR on April 11, 2026)
- BAC: VA Battle Creek Medical Center
- DET: VA Detroit Healthcare System
- ANN: VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System
- SAG: VA Saginaw Healthcare System
Ohio
- COS: VA Central Ohio health care (Chalmers P. Wylie Veterans Outpatient Clinic)
Oregon
- ROS: VA Roseburg health care (Roseburg VA Medical Center)
- WCO: White City VA Medical Center
Washington
- CDA: Coeur d 'Alene VA clinic
- SPO: VA Spokane health care (Mann-Grandstaff Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center)
- WWW: VA Walla Walla health care (Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center)
Types of care in federal EHR message care team names
If your facility uses the new federal EHR, your care team names will have a letter code for the type of care the team provides. Find your care group codes here.
A to C
- ALS: Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
- BH: Behavioral health
- BHIP: Behavioral health interdisciplinary program
- CCICM: Care coordination and integrated case management
- CGM: Continuous glucose monitor
- CLC: Community living center
- COMPACT: Comprehensive prevention, access to care, and treatment
- CRRT: Continuous renal replacement therapy
- CVVH: Continuous veno-venous hemofiltration
D to H
- ED: Emergency department
- ENT: Ear, nose, and throat
- GPD: Grant per diem
- HBPC: Home-based primary care
- HHA: Home health aide
- HIV: Human immunodeficiency virus
- HPACT: Homeless patient-aligned care team
- HPDP: Health promotion disease prevention
- HUD-VASH: Housing and urban development - VA supportive housing
I to L
- ICMHR: Intensive community mental health recovery
- IFC: Inter-facility consults
- IOP: Intensive outpatient program
- IP: In patient
- LGBTQ+: Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning
- LTC: Long-term care
M to Q
- M2VA: Military2VA
- PACT: Patient-aligned care team (used for primary care teams)
- PAT: Pre-anesthesia testing
- PAVE: Prevent amputations for Veterans everywhere
- PC-MHI: Primary care mental health integration
- PCT: PTSD clinical team
- PM&R: Physical medicine and rehabilitation services
- PMR: Physical medicine and rehab
- PRRC: Psychosocial rehabilitation and recovery center
- PSAS: Prosthetic and sensory aids service
- PT/OT: Physical therapy/occupational therapy
- PTSD: Post-traumatic stress disorder
R to T
- RFS: Request for service (VA Form 10-10172)
- ROI: Release of information
- SCI: Spinal cord injury
- SERV/MH: Service/mental health
- SMI: Serious mental illness
- SUD: Substance use disorder
- TBI: Traumatic brain injury
- TMS: Transcranial magnetic stimulation
- TVC: Traveling Veteran coordination
V to Z
- VDC: Veteran-directed care
- VIST: Visual impairment services team
- VJO: Veterans justice outreach
- VTP: Veterans transportation program
- WHC: Women’s health clinic