Hearing coordinators for the Board of Veterans’ Appeals
If you have any questions about your upcoming hearing with a Veterans Law Judge, you or your VSO (or other accredited representative) can email a hearing coordinator. Keep reading on this page to learn more about what a hearing coordinator can help you with. Or, find a hearing coordinator to contact now.
What can a hearing coordinator help me with?
A hearing coordinator can help you schedule, access, and make changes to your hearing with a Veterans Law Judge.
Here are some examples of situations a coordinator can help you with:
- You’re scheduled for a virtual hearing, but you never received a link to join the virtual hearing
- You’re scheduled for a videoconference hearing or an in-person hearing (in Washington, D.C., or at a VA regional office) and you want to switch to a virtual hearing
- Your virtual hearing is today, but you’re having trouble joining the hearing online
Note: Hearing coordinators can only help you schedule, access, and make changes to your hearing. If you have other questions, you can email BoardCustomerService@va.gov.
How do I find a hearing coordinator to contact?
Go to our list of hearing coordinators on the Board of Veterans’ Appeals website. You’ll find the names organized by state and city where a VA regional office is located. You can email a hearing coordinator at a VA regional office near you.
Note: If the VA regional office has more than one hearing coordinator, you can email any of the coordinators for that office.