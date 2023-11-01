All articles in: Housing assistance and home loans
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 articles in "Housing assistance and home loans"
- Article type: About
If you’re a Veteran who is homeless or at risk of becoming homeless , we can help you find safe shelter, support, and long-term housing. Keep reading on this page to find out how to get the support yo...
- Article type: About
You should be satisfied with your new home. If there’s something wrong with the construction of your home, contact the builder directly. You can also use the resources on this page to help you resolve...
- Article type: Multiple FAQs
Get answers to common questions about managing VA debt from benefit overpayments and copay bills. Learn why you may owe us money and how to check your balance. And find out how to repay your debt now ...
- Article type: Multiple FAQs
If you’re a Veteran or active-duty service member with a VA-guaranteed home loan and you’re facing foreclosure, the Veterans Affairs Servicing Purchase (VASP) program may help you keep your home. Find...
- Article type: Multiple FAQs
A waiver may be an option if you can’t repay a VA debt. Keep reading to learn about waivers for debt related to VA disability compensation, non-service-connected pension, or education benefits. Find o...