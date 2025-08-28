Skip to Content

How are the 2 VA caregiver support programs different?

We offer 2 programs to support caregivers of Veterans enrolled in VA health care:

  • The Program of General Caregiver Support Services (PGCSS)
  • The Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC)

Both programs offer these services:

  • A caregiver support team at your local facility
  • Phone and text support
  • Support and services, such as coaching, peer support mentoring, support groups, and training and education

PCAFC also offers these benefits to eligible Primary and Secondary Family Caregivers:

  • Enhanced respite care
  • Mental health counseling
  • Travel and lodging daily allowance when traveling with the Veteran for VA-approved health care

And PCAFC offers these benefits to eligible Primary Family Caregivers:

  • A monthly stipend (payment)
  • Access to health care through the Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA)—if you don’t already qualify for health care under another plan
  • Legal and financial planning services related to the needs of the injured Veteran
