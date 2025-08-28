How are the 2 VA caregiver support programs different?
We offer 2 programs to support caregivers of Veterans enrolled in VA health care:
- The Program of General Caregiver Support Services (PGCSS)
- The Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC)
Both programs offer these services:
- A caregiver support team at your local facility
- Phone and text support
- Support and services, such as coaching, peer support mentoring, support groups, and training and education
PCAFC also offers these benefits to eligible Primary and Secondary Family Caregivers:
- Enhanced respite care
- Mental health counseling
- Travel and lodging daily allowance when traveling with the Veteran for VA-approved health care
And PCAFC offers these benefits to eligible Primary Family Caregivers:
- A monthly stipend (payment)
- Access to health care through the Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA)—if you don’t already qualify for health care under another plan
- Legal and financial planning services related to the needs of the injured Veteran