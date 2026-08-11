How can I get a new or replacement CHAMPVA ID card?
After you apply for CHAMPVA, we’ll send you an ID card by mail. It may take up to 6 weeks to get your card after you apply.
If you need a replacement card, call us at
After you apply for CHAMPVA, we’ll send you an ID card by mail. It may take up to 6 weeks to get your card after you apply.
If you need a replacement card, call us at
Apply for VA health care, find out how to access services, and manage your health and benefits online.
Call the MyVA411 main information line: at