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How can I get a new or replacement CHAMPVA ID card?

After you apply for CHAMPVA, we’ll send you an ID card by mail. It may take up to 6 weeks to get your card after you apply.

If you need a replacement card, call us at (TTY: 711). We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET.

VA benefits

  • Apply for VA health care, find out how to access services, and manage your health and benefits online.

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Call the MyVA411 main information line: at ().

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