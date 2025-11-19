How can I get my IRS 1095-B tax form as a Veteran?
If you’re a Veteran and you need your 1095-B tax form to show proof of VA health coverage when filing your state taxes, you can get it in either of these ways:
- Download your form: Sign in to VA.gov anytime to download and print a digital copy of your form.
Download your 1095-B tax form
- Request a paper copy: Contact us at
. We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET.
Note: Starting in 2026, we’ll no longer automatically mail the 1095-B form.