How can I get my IRS 1095-B tax form as a Veteran?

If you’re a Veteran and you need your 1095-B tax form to show proof of VA health coverage when filing your state taxes, you can get it in either of these ways:

  • Download your form: Sign in to VA.gov anytime to download and print a digital copy of your form.
    Download your 1095-B tax form
  • Request a paper copy: Contact us at . We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET.

Note: Starting in 2026, we’ll no longer automatically mail the 1095-B form.

Need more help?

  • Health benefits hotline: 877-222-VETS (8387)
  • My HealtheVet help desk:
  • VA.gov technical support:
  • MyVA411 main information line:
  • Telecommunications Relay Services (using TTY) TTY: 711

Last updated: