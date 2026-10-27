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How do I get education benefits through National Call to Service?

Send us a letter to tell us you want to start using your education benefits through National Call to Service.

When you signed up for the National Call to Service program, you may have chosen 1 of these education benefits:

  • Education benefits equal to the 3-year monthly Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty (MGIB-AD, or Chapter 30) rate for 12 months, or
  • Education benefits equal to 50% of the less-than-3-year monthly MGIB-AD rate for 36 months

Check the MGIB-AD rates

Note: When you enlisted, if you chose a cash bonus of $5,000 or repayment of a qualifying student loan through National Call to Service, you can’t also get education benefits.

Include this information with your letter:

  • Your full name
  • The last 4 digits of your Social Security number
  • Your mailing address
  • Your email address
  • Your phone number
  • A copy of your DD Form 2863

Mail your letter to this address:

Department of Veterans Affairs
Claims Intake Center
PO Box 5215
Janesville, WI 53547

Related information

  • If you’re an active-duty service member or Veteran, a member of the National Guard or Reserves, or a qualified survivor or dependent, you may be eligible for the GI Bill or other educational assistance.

VA benefits

  • Apply for and manage your GI Bill and other education benefits to help pay for college and cover expenses while you’re training for a job.

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GI Bill hotline:

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