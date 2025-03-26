How do I report a complaint or concern about a community provider?

We encourage you to report any complaints about in-network community providers to us. You can report any quality or safety concerns. Complaints may also include issues of discrimination, staff rudeness, an unclean office, or long wait times.

To make a report, contact your nearest VA medical center (VAMC) and ask for the patient advocate. Patient advocates are highly trained professionals who work to support the rights of Veterans and their family who receive care through VA.

Your patient advocate will work with the VAMC’s community care office to review the complaint or concern and take one or both of these actions:

Submit a report of the concern or complaint to the third-party administrator for the community care network region of the provider.

Report the concern or complaint to the VAMC patient safety manager for any needed corrective action.

We’ll contact you about what action the patient advocate is taking to resolve the concern or complaint.