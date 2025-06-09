Skip to Content

How should I prepare for a video health appointment?

Take these steps before your appointment:

  • If you’re using an iPad or iPhone, download the VA Video Connect iOS app. 
    Find VA Video Connect on the Apple app store
  • If you’re using any other device, you don’t need to download any software or app.
  • Make sure your device has a web camera and microphone. If your device doesn’t have these, you can use an external camera and microphone connected to your device.
  • Make sure you have a strong internet connection. If you’re using your mobile phone, try connecting to a Wi-Fi network instead of your cellular data network.
  • Try to find a quiet, private, and well-lit location to connect to your appointment.
