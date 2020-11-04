 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

How to change direct deposit information for VA disability or pension

Follow our step-by-step instructions for changing your VA direct deposit information for VA disability or pension benefit payments. We'll show you how to sign in and make changes online.

Sign in to VA.gov

Step-by-step instructions

  1. If you're not signed in to VA.gov, sign in now, starting with step 1. You can sign in with your DS LogonMy HealtheVet, or ID.me account. If you don't have an account, we’ll prompt you to create one.

    If you're already signed in to VA.gov, you can skip to step 4 below. You'll go straight to your VA.gov profile.

     

    Show details
    Sign in screen shot
    Sign in screen shot

  2. Choose how you want to receive the authentication code

    You can choose to get either a text message or a phone call.

    Show details
    Verify ID screen shot
    Verify ID screen shot

  3. Enter the authentication code you received

    This is the 6-digit code we sent to your phone.

    Show details
    Screenshot of sign-in process. 6-digit code screen.
    Screenshot of sign-in process. 6-digit code screen.

  4. Go to your VA.gov profile 

    After you've signed in, click on your name in the top right corner of the page. Select Profile from the drop-down menu.

    Show details
    VA.gov profile menu
    VA.gov profile menu

  5. Go to direct deposit

    Under "Your profile," select Direct deposit

    Show details
    VA.gov profile direct deposit information
    VA.gov profile direct deposit information

  6. Update your direct deposit information

    Click Edit to make changes.

    Show details
    VA.gov direct deposit account information
    VA.gov direct deposit account information

  7. Enter your information and click Update to save your changes

    Show details
    VA.gov profile direct deposit change education account information
    VA.gov profile direct deposit change education account information
Sign in to VA.gov
Tags
Payments and debt All Veterans

Related information

VA benefits

  • Disability

    File a claim for disability compensation for conditions related to your military service, and manage your benefits over time.

  • Pension

    Apply for monthly payments for wartime Veterans and survivors with limited or no income who meet certain age and disability requirements.

Need more help?

Last updated: