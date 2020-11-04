How to change direct deposit information for VA disability or pension
Follow our step-by-step instructions for changing your VA direct deposit information for VA disability or pension benefit payments. We'll show you how to sign in and make changes online.
Step-by-step instructions
-
If you're not signed in to VA.gov, sign in now, starting with step 1. You can sign in with your DS Logon, My HealtheVet, or ID.me account. If you don't have an account, we’ll prompt you to create one.
If you're already signed in to VA.gov, you can skip to step 4 below. You'll go straight to your VA.gov profile.Show details
-
Choose how you want to receive the authentication code
You can choose to get either a text message or a phone call.Show details
-
Enter the authentication code you received
This is the 6-digit code we sent to your phone.Show details
-
Go to your VA.gov profile
After you've signed in, click on your name in the top right corner of the page. Select Profile from the drop-down menu.Show details
-
Go to direct deposit
Under "Your profile," select Direct depositShow details
-
Update your direct deposit information
Click Edit to make changes.Show details
-
Enter your information and click Update to save your changesShow details